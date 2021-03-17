metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) (("Perion" or "the Company", hereafter)) is an innovative player in the digital advertising market. In my previously bullish article, I compared margin and sales metrics to The Trade Desk (TTD) using top-line revenue and it was not an apples-to-apples comparison. The updated figures based on net revenues boosts the bullish case for Perion. In addition, Perion has a broad base of offerings that customers find appealing and the Company is confident that the elimination of third-party cookies will not materially affect results. Risk factors remain, however Perion continues to merit a speculative position.

Graphic created by author.

Differences in Revenue Reporting

In my previous article, I compared metrics between The Trade Desk and Perion using the top-line revenue data provided by Seeking Alpha instead of delving deeply into the company SEC filings. What I did not realize is that Perion reports revenue at the gross amount, where The Trade Desk reports revenue net of certain costs, namely advertising inventory. This was pointed out to me by Seeking Alpha user "akctlc" and I would like to credit this user for bringing this to my attention. I quickly checked each company's SEC filings and confirmed this to be the case. I would also like to apologize to you, the reader, that I did not catch this prior to releasing the article. Lastly, I would like to point out that this is not an error by Seeking Alpha, their data is as reported by the companies, the issue is the revenues are not reported apples-to-apples due to flexibility in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This oversight is entirely mine.

For those who are wondering how two similar companies can report revenues differently under GAAP, the standards allow some judgement for the companies and they must each convince their auditors that there is a reasonable basis for their reporting decision. Reasonable arguments can be made for each method. Ernst & Young, Perion's auditors, discuss this as a critical audit matter on page F-3 of the 2020 10-K.

Margin Comparison, Revisited

Revisiting the margin comparison makes the bullish case for Perion clearer. While still trailing The Trade Desk, Perion's metrics are recovering from the pandemic impact on advertising budgets. The Company is also benefiting from accretive and strategic acquisitions and cost controls they have implemented.

Chart created by author using data from SEC filings.

In order to complete an apples-to-apples comparison, I have parsed the data from SEC filings for each company. I did not use the reported "adjusted EBITDA" metrics as these eliminate other items, such as, but not limited to, stock-based compensation, from the results. The figures are based on traditional EBITDA and net revenue calculated from data reported in SEC filings in order to facilitate a proper comparison. The figures and sources are attached below.

The trend is also true for operating margin, where Perion is making progress.

Chart created by author using data from SEC filings.

Looking at the trends from 2019 to present, Perion is returning to form just in time to capitalize on increased advertising spend due to the return of travel and entertainment marketing. The digital advertising business is cyclical with the fourth quarter being the most lucrative, so it is important to compare results quarter on quarter.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings.

Perion's net revenue trends are also positive, with Q-Q increases in all but those directly affected by the pandemic. The Q1 2021 net revenue was nearly 17% higher than Q1 2020 and more than 30% higher than Q1 2019. As advertising budgets recover from pandemic cuts, the next three quarters of 2021 should accelerate this growth. I expect Q4 2021 to be a blowout when compared to both 2019 and 2020 due to the holiday advertising season mixed with travel and entertainment venues returning to form.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings.

The Valuation

Another area impacted by the reporting of gross vs. net revenue is the price-to-sales ((P/S)) comparison. In this case, the original use of gross revenue is favorable to Perion. When comparing the Company and The Trade Desk based on net revenue, however, Perion is still valued much lower in comparison. For the trailing twelve months, Perion is valued at 4.41x net revenue. With growth expected, this does not seem unreasonable. Even after its dramatic retreat from highs, The Trade Desk is still trading north of 30x P/S.

Chart created by author with data from publicly available market cap data and SEC filings.

The difference is just as pronounced when comparing EV/EBITDA ratios for the trailing twelve months. I have again used EBITDA as calculated from SEC filings and not the adjusted EBITDA provided by the Company. This metric is much more conservative and more comparable.

Chart created by author with sources provided.

Perion's Offerings

Display and CTV Advertising

Perion makes its revenue in three major advertising campaign areas: display/video/CTV, search, and social media. The breadth of their products will be a key driver moving forward. The industry is constantly adjusting to consumer habits and advertisers are shifting their ad spends between these areas to reflect this. When an advertiser decides to shift a larger share of the spend to CTV from social media, Perion can accommodate this inhouse.

They are also a beneficiary of "cord cutting." I do not call cord cutting a trend as it is more of an eventuality at this point. According to the Pew Research Center, of the younger demographic, 18-29 years of age, only 34% receive TV through cable or satellite, down from 65% in 2015. The same trend is true for all age groups, including the coveted 30-49 year old bracket. CTV, or connected television, is expected to reach 213M Americans in 2021, while traditional television is expected to continue its decline to just 74M people in the US.

Author's note: Over-the-top television (OTT) is an overarching term that means any television consumption outside of traditional cable or satellite, such as Netflix, Hulu, Roku, and several others. Connected television [CTV] is a subset of OTT and includes smart TVs and connections such as Roku, Firetv, and game consoles. CTV is often used interchangeably with OTT however, and that appears to be the case above.

The largest reason given for not watching cable or satellite is that the user "can access the content they want to watch online." This will continue to drive OTT advertising spending as users continue to rise. While ad spending on CTV in the United States was over $9B in 2020, it is expected to rise to nearly $25B in the next four years. This is in the US alone, where 95% of Perion's display, CTV, and social advertising revenues were made in 2020. The remaining 5% of revenue dollars in these categories came from Europe.

Another area to watch is iCTV, or interactive connected television, which prompts the viewer to interact with the advertisement through clicking on different options. This has been shown to substantially increase engagement and time spent by the viewer. It also allows advertisers to collect an abundance of data related to advertisement effectiveness. Perion's Undertone division, through its acquisition in 2015, is key to developing this space.

Search

Perion's search technology division, Codefuel, is another area of growth moving forward. Advertisers love search advertising, and for good reason. Many of us will use the search bar when we are seeking to purchase a product. For example, perhaps the user is looking to purchase plane tickets for an upcoming vacation and is unsure of which airline services the route. They may type "best flights Las Vegas to Puerto Vallarta" into the search bar. The user is looking to buy, and the results of this search are likely crucial to this choice. This is why advertisers are increasing spending on search monetization, which is expected to grow from $140B in 2020 to over $220B in 2024 worldwide. Perion has a larger international footprint in search, with 24% of revenue from Europe and 73% from the US. Search is also an excellent way to drive new customers for Perion's partners. An existing user will likely return directly to the business's site, however a new customer will often arrive through a search. Perion's partnership with Microsoft Bing is expected to generate $900M in revenue over 4 years. Search advertising generated 55% of Perion's gross revenue in 2020 and 58% in Q1 2021.

It should also be noted that privacy issues are often seen as threats to companies such as Perion. According to Perion, the Google Chrome upcoming prevention of 3rd party cookies, which joins FireFox and Safari, will only affect $10M in revenue per year. If this bears out, it will have little material effect on results and indicates that management was prepared for this outcome as they have assured investors.

Social Media

The final advertising pillar upon which Perion generates revenue is social media. Perion recently announced the launching of Paragone.ai's Actionable Performance Monitoring [APM] SaaS platform. Paragone.ai is a division of Perion, and was also acquired in 2015. As with the other pillars, social media advertising spending is expected to increase rapidly from $85B in 2020 to $248B by 2027 worldwide. The Paragone.ai APM software allows Perion's customers to optimize their social media campaigns using machine learning, data analytics, and automation. The software is highly touted and boasts many big name clients.

Risks and Uncertainties

The digital advertising space is complex and ever changing. Heavyweights in the industry such as Google, Amazon and Facebook may make changes on their platforms that could materially and detrimentally affect Perion's ability to generate revenue. Perion also relies heavily on its agreement with Microsoft to the tune of half the 2020 revenues. The implications of a negative change in this agreement are obvious.

Conclusion

Perion operates in 3 distinct digital advertising segments that provide customers with robust advertising solutions. Each market segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years which should create favorable conditions for the Company to expand revenues. Advertising budgets are increasing as businesses recover from the pandemic. The revised margin comparisons are much more favorable to Perion. While there is much working in the Company's favor, the risks and uncertainties are substantial and likely the reason that Perion shares remain seemingly undervalued. I remain bullish on Perion as a speculative position.

