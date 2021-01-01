Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:NYSE:DIS) is a titan of entertainment and has been praising its successful rollout of direct-to-consumer media channels, including ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. While the successes here will help offset the decline of legacy linear TV assets, Disney faces some challenges over the coming years.

Walt Disney loaded up its balance sheet with the blockbuster Fox deal, and the pandemic virtually killed Disney's cash flows as multiple aspects of its business were forced to close. While we are now leaving the pandemic behind, the rebound of Disney's business could take some time. With a slow recovery, bloated balance sheet, and a valuation reflecting way too optimistically on Disney's fundamentals, investors are unlikely to see much upside over the next several years from current prices.

In A Financial Hole

Disney is getting deserved praise for emerging as a legitimate competitor to streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), but it wasn't cheap or easy to get here. A key part of Disney's development of Disney+ was the large acquisition Disney made in 2019 to acquire 21st Century Fox for a staggering $71 billion.

The deal gave Disney's portfolio of intellectual property a tremendous boost to be used for its direct-to-consumer media businesses, but it came at a cost. Disney had to issue shares and debt to fund the deal, which left Disney diluted and bloated with debt.

Based on pre-pandemic EBITDA of $19.3 billion, the company's leverage ratio stands at 2.9X EBITDA. While above the 2.5X I typically use as my "margin of safety," Disney has historically been a cash cow and could produce enough cash flow to pay down the debt load. The company cut its dividend as a commitment to this.

The Pandemic Decimated Cash Flow

Had Disney maintained operational stability, it likely would have made substantial progress by now paying down debt. However, the following year the world was hit by Covid. While some aspects of Disney's business have thrived during the pandemic, such as streaming, most of Disney's operations have struggled.

This would include Disney's Parks, Cruise line, and Theatrical business. We can see below just how devastating the pandemic has been for Disney. Disney has seen the majority of its pre-pandemic FCF and EBITDA disappear. With such a loss of financial resources, Disney has been in "survival mode" throughout COVID.

While Disney's business is strong and will be an obvious beneficiary to reopening, the recovery of operations will take some time. Even the company's most recent quarter showed that its business segments are continuing to struggle. Total revenues for the six months ending April 3rd are down 18%.

If we zoom out, analysts estimate that Disney will surpass pre-pandemic highs in 2022 for revenue and potentially 2023 for earnings per share. In other words, we are a few years away from Disney fully regaining its operational momentum.

Meanwhile, the share price is doing better than ever. The stock currently trades at nearly $177 per share, up from the $130s it traded throughout 2019.

With a higher share price and lower earnings, Disney stock is commanding a premium valuation. The stock's historical average earnings multiple is 19.2X. However, on a forward basis, Disney is trading well above this level:

Against 2021 EPS estimates: 73.4X

Against 2022 EPS estimates: 34.9X

Against 2023 EPS estimates: 27.4X

Even against 2023 earnings, the stock trades at a 42% premium to historical norms. Of course, Disney will ramp up earnings growth as its struggling business segments come back to strength. However, investors have to feel comfortable with a multi-year opportunity cost at these levels.

The question then becomes whether Disney can justify a premium valuation on the back of its new growth engine Disney+.

Is Disney+ Worth A Premium On The Stock?

Since its launch, Disney+ has been a success, as has its other direct-to-consumer businesses such as Hulu and ESPN+. In roughly 18 months, Disney+ has amassed more than 100 million paid subscribers.

However, momentum has slowed some. Disney's paid subscriber count for Disney+ grew from 94.9 million in the previous quarter to 103.6 million in Q2. This came in slightly below expectations and representing 9% growth from the previous quarter. This could result from the summer season and consumers trying to spend more time out of their homes following Covid. Investors will want to ensure that Disney's subscriber growth doesn't lose steam in a competitive environment.

Wrapping Up

Disney's success in launching its streaming business, but it's difficult to justify a premium valuation. The company's legacy operations are struggling, and the balance sheet is loaded with debt. Disney will always be a strong long-term holding due to its massive IP collection, but the valuation will likely leave investors disappointed in the near term.