Demand for graphics processing units continued to surge in Q1’21. With Nvidia (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NVDA)’s GPUs being in high demand, the firm is poised to report strong revenues and earnings this year. For this reason, Nvidia is a buy.

Why Nvidia remains a strong buy

Nvidia’s stock may advance to new highs this year as computer and GPU sales are soaring, and revenue growth could exceed expectations in 2021. One factor that has a good chance of driving Nvidia’s financial outperformance is that PC shipments and sales of graphic processing units, GPUs, are soaring. According to International Data Corporation, a firm that provides market intelligence about PC sales, global shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations surged 55% in Q1’21 to 84m units. This growth rate becomes even more impressive when considering that there is a global chip shortage which temporarily constrains the sector's growth.

The PC industry is still scrambling to satisfy pandemic-driven demand for computers, and suppliers of GPUs also see strong growth in graphic card sales. According to Jon Peddie Research, which issues market reports analyzing the PC industry, the PC-based GPU market saw massive 38.7% Y/Y growth in Q1’21.

Soaring GPU shipments in Q1’21 are not the only good news for Nvidia.

Nvidia saw a Q/Q increase in its GPU vendor market share as it grabbed market share from both AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Nvidia’s market share in the PC GPU market grew to 15.2% in Q1’21, up from 14.6% last quarter, with Nvidia’s shipments increasing 3.9%.

While looking at the PC GPU vendor market share can give some clues about the strengthening of Nvidia’s market position, an even better picture is painted by Nvidia’s shipment share of discrete graphic processing units… which is shown in the graph following below.

Nvidia dominates the market for discrete graphics cards - meaning they are not part of a computer system - and the firm was responsible for 81% of GPU shipments in Q1’21 with the other 19% going to AMD. Nvidia expanded its market share in discrete GPUs from 75% to 81% in Q1’21 due to accelerating GPU demand during yet another pandemic quarter.

This is not the end of Nvidia’s growth

The market for gaming CPUs is growing by 20% annually and Nvidia is poised to benefit from growing GPU sales in 2021 as gamers upgrade to Nvidia’s new and better-performing GeForce RTX 3000 GPU series.

It also benefits Nvidia that GPU demand can’t be fully satisfied at the moment as the global chip supply shortage rages on. The question is how long the supply shortage will last. I believe the supply shortage will last at least until the end of the year and it could possibly last even longer than that. Some say the chip shortage could still be an issue in 2023 and it is a risk factor that will determine how high Nvidia’s sales can go.

Furthermore, pressure on the supply side also comes from growing demand from cryptocurrency miners that use GPUs to mine digital currencies like Ethereum or Bitcoin. Nvidia is reacting to this challenge by offering dedicated cryptocurrency mining processors, or CMPs, that I believe could develop into a $2b or more annual revenue opportunity for Nvidia by 2022.

Because of these factors, Nvidia will likely see successive record quarters for sales of GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, gaming console SOCs (systems-on-a-chip) and cryptocurrency mining processors in FY 2022... which for Nvidia ends in January. Due to new information about surging GPU sales in Q1’21 and expanding market share for Nvidia, I update my revenue expectations for this year:

Total CMP FY 2022 revenues of $1.5b, up from a previous estimate of $1.0b Total gaming revenues of up to $12.0b in FY 2022 driven by strong GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU sales and growth acceleration throughout the year. Nvidia’s FY 2021 gaming revenues were $7.8b Data center revenues could grow to $11.5b, up from $6.7b in FY 2021 as the firm builds on existing momentum in this business Other revenues of $2.9b including auto, visualization and OEM revenues that are not CMP revenues (which are separately shown under #1). Free cash flow for the entire year should be larger than $5b.

This means Nvidia’s total revenues could be closer to $28b in FY 2022 than $27b (my previous estimate) and Nvidia’s revenues should accelerate until the end of the year. I will update my FY 2022 revenue estimates as Nvidia releases new information.

Nvidia's projected revenue trend is positive but may still underestimate the firm's potential to sell the new RTX 30 Series GPU in a supply-constrained market with pent-up demand.

Nvidia trades at a P-S ratio of 16 which is justified since the firm is set to see 50-60% annual revenue growth this fiscal year, with a potential acceleration in FY 2023.

Risks

The global chip shortage is a risk for Nvidia because it constraints the firm’s GPU sales growth. Completing the acquisition of UK-based microprocessor firm Arm is another risk because the transaction now goes through the Chinese regulator’s approval process and this can take up to 18 months. If Nvidia’s revenue growth slows, unexpectedly or not, there is a possibility for a revaluation of Nvidia’s stock. Declining revenue growth in either gaming or data centers, which are the two largest businesses for Nvidia, could tick off a period of stock price depreciation.

Final thoughts

Nvidia’s business is booming and soaring GPU sales in Q1’21 based on new information indicate very strong revenue growth potential for 2021.

The risk profile for Nvidia, even at this valuation, is skewed to the upside as the firm is set to shatter previous revenue and earnings records.