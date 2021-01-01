Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 has nearly doubled off its bottom last year and thus it is now trading at a new all-time high, at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. As a result, it has become hard for investors to identify reasonably valued stocks with an attractive dividend. Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is an exception, as it is reasonably valued and is offering a 3.4% dividend yield. In addition, the company has much better growth prospects than the average utility company and hence it expects to grow its earnings and its dividend by 6%-8% per year. Therefore, as the stock can offer an approximate 9%-11% total annual return, investors should consider purchasing it.

Business overview

Evergy is an electric utility holding company, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its subsidiaries Evergy Kansas, Evergy Metro and Evergy Missouri West, it serves approximately 1.4 million residential customers, nearly 200,000 commercial customers and 6,900 industrial customers and municipalities in Kansas and Missouri. The business of Evergy shows some seasonality, as about one-third of retail revenues is recorded in the third quarter.

As a utility, Evergy is essentially immune to the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, the company was adversely affected by milder than normal weather, both in the winter and the summer. In addition, the consumption of electricity slightly decreased due to the pandemic. However, thanks to its drastic reduction of operating and maintenance costs, Evergy grew its adjusted earnings per share 7%, from $2.89 to an all-time high of $3.10. As it also raised its dividend 6%, its shareholders did not feel the effect of the pandemic at all.

The strong performance of Evergy has remained in place this year. In the first quarter, the utility benefited from winter storm Uri, which greatly enhanced the retail sales of the company and its power marketing margins. It thus provided a tailwind of $0.29 to the earnings per share of Evergy. Even if this non-recurring tailwind is excluded, Evergy grew its adjusted earnings per share 34% over last year's quarter, from $0.41 to $0.55, thanks to favorable [COLD] weather and the timing of tax credits.

Thanks to its sustained business momentum, Evergy reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. It expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.20-$3.40, thus implying 7% growth at the mid-point. This is undoubtedly a satisfactory growth rate for a utility.

Growth prospects

In the most recent quarter, Evergy grew its customer count 1%. It thus enjoyed customer growth for a 40th consecutive quarter. The utility also benefits from the strong economic activity in Kansas, which has maintained a much lower unemployment rate than the rest of the country for several quarters.

Source: Investor Presentation

Evergy has grown its earnings-per-share at a 5.4% average annual rate over the last decade. This mid-single digit growth rate is typical in the utility sector. However, Evergy has begun to pursue growth more aggressively in recent years. The company intends to spend $9.2 billion on capital expenses in 2021-2025 while it will continue to curtail its operational and maintenance expenses.

Source: Investor Presentation

It reduced these expenses by 10% last year and expects to reduce them by another 8% until 2024. Given also the expected regulatory approval of 5%-6% annual growth in rates, Evergy expects to grow its earnings-per-share by 6%-8% per year until at least 2024.

Dividend

Evergy is currently offering a 3.4% dividend yield. As this yield is only marginally higher than the 3.3% median dividend yield of the utility sector, it is not sufficient to attract income-oriented investors.

However, as mentioned above, Evergy has more promising growth potential than the average utility stock. The company expects to grow its dividend by 6%-8% per year for at least the next four years, in line with the growth rate of its earnings per share. Evergy can easily raise its dividend as per its guidance thanks to its healthy payout ratio of 65%.

The utility also has a strong balance sheet, with a credit rating of BBB+ from S&P and Baa2 from Moody's. Moreover, as its interest expense consumes only 29% of its operating income, Evergy will easily raise its dividend in the upcoming years. Management expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio around 70% over the next four years.

Valuation - Expected Return

Evergy is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8, which is slightly higher than its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. If the stock trades at its average valuation level in four years, it will incur a mild 0,8% annualized drag in its returns.

However, this valuation headwind is modest compared to the expected total return of the stock. As already mentioned, Evergy expects to grow its earnings per share by 6%-8% per year over the next four years. Thanks to the regulated nature of its business, its future earnings are fairly reliable and predictable and hence analysts agree with the guidance of the company, expecting 6.4% average annual earnings-per-share growth. Given also the 3.4% dividend of Evergy and the 0.8% valuation headwind, the stock is likely to offer a total return of approximately 9%-11% over the next four years. This is undoubtedly an attractive expected return for a utility stock, particularly given the rich valuation of the broad market right now.

Final thoughts

Evergy passes under the radar of most investors due to its "boring" business model. However, thanks to its promising growth prospects, its 3.4% dividend yield and its reasonable valuation, the stock is likely to offer a 9%-11% average annual total return over the next four years. Given also the minimal risk of Evergy thanks to its resilience to recessions, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the stock around its current price.