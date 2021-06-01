Photo by grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As Etsy (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ETSY) continues its dominance in the niche e-commerce space, I believe its future maturation runway is supported by organic and acquisition-related Gross Merchandise Sales "GMS" growth. Coupled with a newly introduced ad platform that in my belief will be highly accretive to take rates, potential top and bottom-line growth support a bull case for Etsy given current valuations.

Etsy as a Business

Etsy at its core is a global marketplace for millions of buyers and sellers to connect with the goal of becoming the largest niche marketplace focused on unique and creative goods.

From a buyer’s perspective, Etsy allows consumers to access a wide variety of niche items that are hard or impossible to find anywhere else. 88% of buyers agreed that items sold on Etsy are solely limited to their marketplace.

Alongside the availability of unique products, buyers can feel satisfied knowing they are purchasing products directly supporting small-brand entrepreneurs. Personally, I use Etsy for gifting on a more personalized level. The Etsy marketplace and search efficiency allow me to find unique, personalized gifts at an affordable price. Plus, because of Etsy’s marketplace flow and ease of use, my favorite part is how little effort it requires to either find what I’m in search of or generate new gift ideas.

From a seller’s viewpoint, Etsy creates an environment where building a business from a hobby becomes a possibility. Etsy provides sellers a direct connection with millions of potential customers around the world alongside the marketplace infrastructure and distribution channels which make marketing, selling, and delivering products more feasible for an entrepreneur. Because of the resources Etsy offers, it comes at a cost to sellers. “Etsy fees include the $0.20 listing fee for each item listed, 5% transaction fee that an Etsy seller pays for each completed transaction, (if applicable) an additional transaction fee of 12% or 15% related to offsite advertising, and fees for Etsy Payments," the payment processing product. May of last year Etsy began offering sellers off-site advertising to drive additional demand towards their products. Charging 12-15% of the value of a sale if it was generated through off-site ads, Etsy created a highly accretive source of revenue while offering sellers an additional source of marketing. I will highlight this later in the article.

Etsy expanded upon its current marketplace after acquiring Reverb in 2019. “Reverb is a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments." Reverb was an excellent niche segment addition to Etsy’s current category array shown below:

Source: Etsy Investor Presentation

Currently, the 4th largest category by GMS, apparel has a high Total Addressable Market "TAM" which Etsy is now looking to further tap into via their acquisition of Depop.

Depop Acquisition

Etsy recently released details regarding their $1.625 Billion acquisition of Depop. Funded primarily with cash, Etsy proved sufficient liquidity reporting $1.67 Billion in cash & cash equivalents. With approximately $350 Million in GMS last year and revenues of roughly $70 Million, Depop’s take rate is 10.77%. Based on a purchase price of $1.625 Billion, Etsy purchased Depop for 23.2x Enterprise Value / Sales "EV/S" on a Trailing Twelve Month "TTM" basis. Using my Next Twelve Month "NTM" forecasts shown below, I believe the Depop acquisition is more fairly valued at 11.9x EV/S on an NTM basis.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From 2020 10-K

Given Etsy’s current NTM EV/S of 8.8x, the deal is slightly expensive, but I believe their growth and synergy potential outweighs any premiums paid.

While Depop adds additional GMS and is accretive to Etsy’s top line, the TAM for apparel (specifically apparel resell) creates a massive runway for Etsy. As popularity continues to increase for this niche segment (shown through Depop’s organic revenue CAGR of nearly 80% over the last 3 years), the secondhand retail market is expected to hit $64 Billion in the U.S. alone by 2024:

Source: Depop Investor Presentation

Depop also provides value to Etsy by diversifying its consumer demographic. With Etsy and Reverb’s core demographics being Millennial/Gen X women and men respectively, Depop adds a critical layer with Gen Z and internationally as the UK and Australia are two of its core geographical segments.

Source: Depop Investor Presentation

The synergies potentially created between Etsy and Depop are what makes me comfortable with the price Etsy paid for the acquisition. I believe Etsy will provide service resources to dramatically increase Depop’s take rate which is key to future growth. The acquisition also looks to bring improved search & discovery plus a shared mission and goal of dominating the niche e-commerce marketplace around the globe.

After the acquisitions expected to close in Q3 of this year, Etsy will operate with 3 key segments:

Source: Depop Investor Presentation

Growth Runway

As Etsy continues to attract buyers and sellers from around the world increasing GMS in the process, their advertising platform and international expansion will be two points I will highlight for future success. International GMS has been growing over 100% YoY in the last 4 quarters and over the course of 2020 made up roughly 36% of the company’s total GMS.

Source: Etsy Investor Presentation

After the Depop acquisition, Etsy’s global reach should accelerate given Depop’s international exposure. Multinational expansion is important not only for continued GMS and top-line growth but also for take rate accretion. Etsy Payments processing services are “currently available in 45 countries and 21 currencies, plus nearly all sellers in countries where Etsy Payments is available are required to use the service." As the international makeup of GMS moves higher, so does the fee Etsy charges through Etsy Payments. On average the payment processing fee varies between 3.0-4.5%. Internationally this fee leans more towards the 4.5% side of the spectrum to account for currency conversion risk. Simply put, if Etsy can effectively hedge against currency conversion risk, I think the further expansion of GMS abroad will lead to direct take rate accretion through Etsy Payments.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From 2020 10-K

While the direct basis point accretion for total take rate coming from Etsy Payments is minimal, Etsy’s offsite ad platform has the potential to add much more to the total take rate over time. “Etsy began charging for Offsite Ads in May 2020 and by the end of the year, 9% of Etsy GMS was subject to an Offsite Ad transaction fee." Two quarters after introducing this ad platform almost 10% of all GMS was subject to such fees making me believe this could be an especially useful tool for sellers moving into the future. Based on this short-term growth, I created a 5-year revenue forecast for the ad platform using the average seller payment [(0.12+0.15)/2 = 13.5%] and a growth rate for the total % of GMS subject to this fee (shown in the yellow row).

Source: Created by Author Using Data From 2020 10-K

Below are my forecasts for Etsy’s future revenue growth based on total GMS (including the Depop acquisition) and take rate forecasts.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From 2020 10-K

Valuation & Price Targets

In my opinion, Etsy experienced immense tailwinds during COVID because of the positive impact stay-at-home orders had on e-commerce. I believe these tailwinds were the major cause for Etsy's 111% revenue increase YoY in 2020, Etsy’s stock price also increased over 4.0x, going from $44.30 -> $177.91 during 2020. While this price increase has led to stretched multiples, I believe Etsy can currently be bought with the potential to deliver future returns.

Below is Etsy’s NTM EV/S multiple compared with NTM Revenues:

Source: Koyfin

While NTM EV/S has expanded from ~2.0x in 2016 to 8.8x at the time this article was written, an "overvalued" argument could be presented right away. The possible reasons behind the multiple expansion could be tied to the 44.5% annualized revenue growth from 12/31/15 – 12/31/20, EBIT margins increasing 25.3%, and a declining interest-rate environment aiding higher valuations on a systematic level. With expectations of future growth continuing through organic GMS growth, acquisition accretion, and favorable monetary environments I have created bull, base, and bear case price targets based on revenue and multiple forecasts on a 3-year timeline.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From Koyfin

Price targets using revenue and EV/S were calculated by multiplying expected FY3 rev by expected NTM EV/S (3 years from today), subtracting TTM net debt (-$310.3M), and dividing by TTM diluted shares outstanding (136.41M). Total price return CAGR is calculated using the 'RRI' function in excel.

The last multiple I want to highlight is Etsy’s NTM EV/EBIT charted against NTM EBIT expectations. Since 2018 Etsy historically has traded in a range of 40x - 80x and because of recent price volatility coupled with EBIT growth, I believe Etsy currently trades at a relative discount according to this multiple.

Source: Koyfin

The other reason I chose to highlight EBIT was that it segued into my Discounted Cash Flow "DCF" analysis. I conducted a 10-yr DCF and inputs used for my analysis are displayed in the pictures and explained below:

Source: Created by Author Using Data From Koyfin & 2020 10-K

Starting at the top, the first five years of future revenue were pulled directly from my forecast shown in the last picture in the "Growth Runway" segment followed by % growth YoY estimates for years 6-10. I then calculated operating income as a margin % of revenue and calculated Net Operating Profit After Tax "NOPAT" using expected tax rates for years 2021-2030. Non-cash adjustments were forecasted using % of sales; the same method was applied to changes in net working capital "NWC". Operating cash flow was calculated by adding NOPAT to every non-cash adjustment and change in NWC. After forecasting capital expenditures "CAPEX" using % of sales, I was able to subtract CAPEX from operating cashflows to receive unlevered free cash flow. Discount factors were calculated using WACC subject to the number of years cash flows were being discounted.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From Koyfin & 2020 10-K

WACC was calculated by adding the weighted cost of equity (12.4%*(23,089/22,778)) to the weighted cost of debt (2.58%*(-310/22,778)*(1-20%)).

Source: Created by Author Using Data From Koyfin

After charting out Etsy's NTM market capitalization / free cash flow "P/FCF", I observed a channel ranging from 10x - 30x. Taking the median of this channel I used a 20x P/FCF (shown as the dotted line on the chart) to use as my terminal value multiple.

Source: Created by Author Using Data From Koyfin & 2020 10-K

The final price target of $309 per share was calculated by dividing total equity value by current diluted shares outstanding. The sensitivity table shows different price targets depending on different WACCs and terminal value multiples.

After conducting this DCF using the inputs disclosed above, my belief is that Etsy currently trades at an 82.49% discount to the future cash flows. While at first glance this stock may seem expensive, taking a longer-term approach I think that there is a growth opportunity if Etsy continues its execution strategy.

Risks

In my opinion, the biggest risk to a long investment in Etsy revolves around unsustainable growth following COVID and overpaying for the stock because of it. Like I mentioned earlier in this article, COVID spurred strong tailwinds for Etsy and other e-commerce players last year. In 2020, revenue growth topped 110% and profitability margins increased dramatically which I think allowed for EV/S to appreciate all the way to 16.5x. EV/S has since contracted to 8.8x due to price volatility and earnings growth and Etsy may still seem expensive especially if growth rates slow down dramatically in a post-COVID world. While mask demand was a key driver for GMS growth throughout 2020, masks as a total % of GMS has since declined to 2.5% while non-mask GMS YoY growth in Q1 of this year was 138%.

Source: Etsy Investor Presentation

This quarterly result is promising for growth continuation in a post-COVID world, but it is particularly important for investors to run through all the potential risks to a company before investing and only allocate capital if you believe the potential reward outweighs the risks accounted for.

Final Thoughts

It is my belief that Etsy has proven its ability to exploit growth opportunities through new service additions, M&A, and continual improvement of its marketplace. If execution like this continues forward, as reflected in my growth forecasts, I believe Etsy could prove to be an excellent investment. While valuation and COVID-related tailwind dissipation are evident risks, an increasing take rate combined with continual GMS growth domestically and abroad may outweigh those risks on a 3–5-year runway. Etsy has proven to be a valuable service to customers shown by the expansion of active, new, repeat, and habitual buyers using their marketplace.

As their brand continues to evolve between Etsy, Reverb, and Depop, this unique online marketplace will continue to make an impressive impact in online commerce.