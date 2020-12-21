spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Strategy

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) has been tracking the S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index since March 2005. Its expense ratio is 0.39%. The share price has doubled in 12 months. This is quite enticing, but like for any ETF, it’s better to look under the hood before buying.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, stocks in the parent index S&P 600 are given a value score based on three ratios: book-value-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price. Then, a momentum score is given to the 240 stocks with the highest value score. It is calculated from the 12-month return excluding the most recent month. The 120 stocks with the highest momentum score are included in the S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index and weighted by value score. The index and ETF holdings are reconstituted and rebalanced twice a year.

Aggregate valuation ratios of XSVM are much lower than for the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), which tracks the parent index:

XSVM SLY Price/Earnings TTM 10.84 18.16 Price/Book 1.68 2.21 Price/Sales 0.40 1.27 Price/Cash Flow 5.55 10.28

Source: Fidelity

Portfolio

XSVM currently holds 118 stocks. It intends to fully replicate the underlying index, but it may not hold all the 120 constituents depending on trading constraints like float and liquidity. The top 10 holdings represent over 26% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios (6/9/2021 on close).

Ticker Name Weight% P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield GME GameStop Corp. 11.07 N/A N/A 4.03 46.97 323.56 0.00 VRTV Veritiv Corp. 3.73 19.32 14.26 0.17 1.85 5.44 0.00 UNFI United Natural Foods Inc. 1.83 9.88 9.79 0.08 1.65 4.56 0.00 GPRE Green Plains Inc. 1.74 N/A N/A 0.64 1.63 N/A 0.00 ODP ODP Corp. 1.69 N/A 11.74 0.30 1.43 8.56 0.00 BCEI Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 1.54 40.88 9.54 4.27 0.95 11.27 2.94 ANDE Andersons Inc. 1.46 18.43 18.55 0.13 1.14 N/A 2.09 CORE Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. 1.24 31.15 21.86 0.12 3.32 20.28 1.12 EZPW EZCORP Inc. 1.19 N/A 27.84 0.52 0.58 17.77 0.00 SIG Signet Jewelers Ltd. 1.15 N/A 13.07 0.72 3.16 2.98 0.00

Weights: Invesco; Ratios: Portfolio123

Due to price action since last rebalancing, GameStop Corp. weights 11% of the portfolio in this data snapshot. GME is extremely volatile and it may have changed a lot when you read this.

The next chart compares sector weights in XSVM and SLY. The weight of consumer discretionary is obviously distorted by GME. However, we also note a common pattern of mid- and small-cap value-oriented ETFs: a relatively low weight of technology and healthcare, where average valuations are high.

Chart: author; Data: Fidelity

Historical performance

XSVM and the parent index ETF SLY may be compared from November 2005 due to SLY inception date. They are almost on par in annualized return, maximum drawdown and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility XSVM 10.10% -62.57% 0.49 22.19% SLY 10.27% -64.60% 0.52 20.21%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in XSVM and SLY since 11/21/2005.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

XSVM has slightly lagged the benchmark until 2018, then it has outperformed it and is now almost tie for the available price history.

Comparing XSVM with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares XSVM performance with the Dashboard List model on the same period (since 11/21/2005), with a tweak: here the Dashboard List is reconstituted annually.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility XSVM 10.10% -62.57% 0.49 22.19% Dashboard List (annual) 11.06% -56.38% 0.59 18.58%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List slightly outperforms XSVM and shows a lower risk measured in drawdown and volatility. However, the ETF performance is real and the model simulation is hypothetical.

Two strategy issues

The underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to rank stocks in the whole universe. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across all sectors. Obviously they are not: my monthly dashboard here goes deeper into this topic. The second issue is the price/book ratio (P/B) adds risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a set of companies with low P/B has a higher probability to hold value traps than a same-size set with low price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a set will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in average price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.61% -72.62% 0.46 21.32% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.55% -63.39% 0.62 19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using the price/free cash flow ratio instead of price/book in the Dashboard List model.

Conclusion

XSVM follows a rule-based strategy in a small-cap universe using three valuation ratios and a 12-month momentum score. It is on par with its parent index since 2005, with a similar risk measured in drawdowns and volatility. It may be a good product to be used in a tactical allocation strategy, but it is not convincing as a buy-and-hold investment. The excellent 12-month return (about 100%) is not representative of long-term performance. The expense ratio is significantly higher than SLY and XSVM has failed to bring excess return or risk reduction to this small-cap benchmark since 2005. There are two shortcomings in the underlying index: it ranks stocks regardless of their industries, and the price/book ratio is a questionable metric. I think an efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets, and I prefer price/sales to price/book. Moreover, like in my Dashboard List since 2015, a simple profitability rule may help filter out some value traps and reduce the number of holdings.