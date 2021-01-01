Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The "going out" trade has been red hot since the original vaccine announcements began hitting the news back in November of last year. The idea is simple; wide availability (and adoption) of the vaccine will drive consumers into restaurants, back into school, back into the office, etc. That means that apparel retailers, among others, have been soaring.

One such example is Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), a mall retailer that focuses on apparel and accessories for younger consumers.

Zumiez posted a massive rally where it more than doubled from the August low to its eventual high, which was set just a handful of days ago. That kind of run deserves some consolidation, and that's exactly what we're seeing. I've annotated the rectangular consolidation Zumiez is in the midst of today, and indeed has been since the beginning of the year. We're therefore nearly six months into a rectangular consolidation with the battle lines drawn at ~$40 on the downside and ~$49 on the upside.

Rectangular consolidations after big rallies are bullish, and are simply digestion periods following big up moves. I see Zumiez as eventually breaking out, but I'll note that the high of $50 that was hit in early June appears to have been a false breakout, which I've circled in blue. That makes a test of the bottom of the rectangular consolidation more likely, but I will view such a test as a buying opportunity, and not a sign of weakness. Of course, should the bottom of the channel fail, you need to exit. But unless that happens, Zumiez looks like it is simply consolidating gains.

I still see bullish signs in the accumulation/distribution line, the PPO, and the 14-day RSI, the latter two showing gradually building bullish momentum, and the former showing that dip buyers remain slightly ahead of those selling. Putting these factors with the consolidation, and I see Zumiez as eventually breaking out higher. I do think, however, given the false breakout that you can likely wait for a slightly better price than what is available today as the bulls didn't have enough on this last push to make it stick.

Not just a favorable chart

Zumiez isn't just a good looking chart, however; there is a very successful business behind the stock. We'll begin with revenue in building out the bull case, but the theme is that I see a retailer with lots of cash and very strong margins that is quite reasonably valued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue hasn't been particularly reliable in terms of growth, but we can see the pandemic year only saw a slight decline in revenue, which was much better than many other retailers, and in particular, ones that rely upon malls for traffic. But Zumiez recovered quickly from the shutdown of its stores at the beginning of the pandemic, and the return of children to school saw Zumiez benefit massively in the past couple of quarters. The company continues to see the realization of pent-up demand, as we can see in its comparable sales numbers.

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable sales were strong heading into the crisis, with three consecutive years of nearly 6% annual growth. That's outstanding for any retailer, but they've improved massively since the pandemic began, with comparable sales of nearly 14% last fiscal year, and forecasts for ~23% gains for this year. Obviously, these sorts of gains are unsustainable, but estimates for next year are for a slight gain on top of a two-year stack comparable sales gain of ~37%; just consider that for a moment.

All this goodness has helped Zumiez rapidly improve its margins as well, which I've plotted below on a trailing-twelve-months basis.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have moved up with comparable sales, which is typical for retailers. Stronger comparable sales mean promotions and discounts, particularly markdowns of old merchandise, are reduced, and therefore profits rise. In addition to that, the top line gains have meaningfully leveraged down SG&A costs, which is why the black bars are soaring, which is operating margin. Zumiez currently has a TTM operating margin rate of 14.5%, which is sky-high for an apparel retailer. This company is absolutely crushing it today, and the only word of caution is that Zumiez is certainly benefitting from pent-up pandemic demand that will cool eventually. But even if it can just maintain these margin levels, the future looks very bright indeed.

So…much…cash

Another area where Zumiez has always been very good is in generating cash. Below I've plotted operating cash flows on a TTM basis, and capex, which is rock-bottom for Zumiez given its store count has been stable for some time, and it simply doesn't have anywhere to invest.

Source: TIKR.com

These two numbers make free cash flow, so we can see TTM FCF for Zumiez is a staggering $174 million, and given what we'll see below, just about all of that gets thrown on the pile in the company's coffers.

Below we've got net debt in blue, and capital leases, which began being a required reporting item on the liabilities side of the balance sheet a couple of years ago. Capital leases don't represent actual debt in the traditional sense, but do get counted against net debt. However, I prefer to adjust out capital leases when computing net debt, and if we do so, Zumiez is in unbelievably good shape.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt, even with $239 million in capital leases, is still -$94 million as of the last quarter. That's because Zumiez has $400 million in cash on the balance sheet with no actual debt. If you consider that the stock's market capitalization is only $1.3 billion, that means the stock is trading ex-cash for only ~$900 million. It also means Zumiez could buy back nearly a third of its outstanding shares, which is something it refuses to do for some reason. I very much wish Zumiez would announce a buyback of $200 million to $300 million and make those purchases immediately, and then add to it as it piles up the cash each quarter. I don't really understand why they don't, because it would create significant value for shareholders if earnings were spread over substantially fewer shares. But alas, no such announcement has yet been made.

All of this for a reasonable price

Zumiez has, unsurprisingly, seen its EPS estimates revised steadily upwards for months now, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS continues to soar for this year and next year, and initial estimates for calendar 2023 (fiscal 2024) are quite strong. I always look for companies with upward-sloping EPS estimates, and Zumiez certainly passes that test.

In addition, the stock is reasonably valued, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares trade today at just 13X forward earnings, which is actually towards the bottom of the 10-year range. That's interesting because Zumiez is making more money than it ever has before, and it has more cash than it ever has. In other words, the fundamentals look better on the whole than ever before, and yet, shares trade for a very low forward PE multiple. That's where the opportunity is for the bulls, and why I think Zumiez will eventually break out of its current consolidation to the upside.

The only risks for Zumiez are that of malls being shut down again, and the inherent risk of any retailer that may see its assortment fall out of favor with consumers. Zumiez has proven it knows its customer base and has put that to work with great impact since the pandemic began, so I see the merchandise risk as very low. In addition, malls, if anything, will be more likely to want to remain open now that vaccination numbers are soaring in the US, and case and death rates are way down.

Apart from that, Zumiez has an enormous pile of cash, very high (and rising) margins, and comparable sales that are flying higher. At 13X forward earnings, what's not to like?