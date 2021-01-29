DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

We’ve said this several times before, but it bears repeating: March of 2020 presented what may end up being the best opportunity in our lifetimes to buy blue chip REITs.

During the COVID-19 sell-off, we saw many of our favorite stocks fall down to valuation levels that we hadn’t seen since the Great Recession.

Sharesight

Heck, during the worst of the crash in 2020, when stocks like Realty Income (O) were falling double digits in single trading sessions and stalwarts like Essex Property (ESS) were dirt cheap and saw the lowest valuations that we’ve ever seen.

Frankly put, we were flabbergasted.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Realty Income, known as “The Monthly Dividend Company” is a core part of the foundation of many retirees portfolios. O has been paying consecutive monthly dividends for more than 50 years.

Obviously, there was fear that the world was falling apart and this wonderful companies yield was at risk. In internal meetings, we asked each other, who is doing all of this selling? Do they really believe that Realty Income is going to cut its dividend?

During sell-offs like that, fear begets fear.

Investors see such strong negative market action and assume that someone knows something that they don’t. No one wants to be left holding a worthless bag, so there was a stampede towards the exits. And yet, all of this behavior proved to be irrational.

Realty didn’t cut its dividend. Actually, very few of the REITs that we deemed “blue chips” in the retail oriented space did. Sure, rent collection figures suffered for months.

Yet, these very talented management teams were able to weather the COVID-19 storm, just as they have dozens of others before, and flash forward more than a year later, anyone who was brave enough (or simply rational enough) to hold their O shares through the COVID-19 weakness has likely been made whole.

And, anyone who decided to buy into the unique weakness that we saw during the COVID-19 sell has been rewarded with strong, double digit gains.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We focused on Realty Income as our example here because it’s long been one of our favorite REITs, but the same story can be held with dozens of different protagonists here.

For instance, in the shopping mall space, where investors fled because of fears regarding social distancing and closed retail doors, we saw Federal Realty (FRT), which is the lone Dividend King (a company with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases) sell off from a P/AFFO multiple of roughly 27x at the start of 2019 to down to the ~15x area at the bottom of the COVID-19 sell-off.

Well, today, FRT shares are trading above their pre-pandemic pricing and have a forward P/AFFO multiple of roughly 35x, showing that investors are bullish on its forward looking growth prospects.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We saw costal/urban multi-family stocks get crushed during 2020. Essex Property Trust, for instance, owns a very concentrated portfolio of apartments along the California coastline and in Seattle, Washington.

Looking at the graph below, you’ll see that shares here rarely sell off (because of the 15%+ long-term total return CAGR that this wonderful company has generated for shareholders).

Yet, in 2020, ESS’s P/AFFO ratio fell far below its long-term average for the first time since 2009, which is exactly why we issued strong buy ratings on shares.

Well, like O and FRT, ESS has recovered nicely throughout the last year or so and shares are trading above the level where they closed the year in 2019.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The fears surrounding the work-from-home rent negative impacted the sentiment surrounding office properties as well; however, in recent months we’ve provided numerous bullish updates of companies such as Boston Properties (BXP) and City Office REIT (CIO), both of which have generated very solid returns for investors since our “Buy” recommendations.

Below, you’ll see that CIO shares have recovered to their pre-pandemic levels and based upon forward looking growth prospects, we suspect that there is more upside ahead.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

You’ll see a very similar looking trend line occur below in the Apple Hospitality (APLE) chart. We took a cautious stance during much of 2020 when it came to the lodging area because there was no clarity as to when travel (especially business travel) would begin again and when regulations would allow hotels to re-open their doors.

However, once we received such clarity, we issued a “Buy” rating on APLE shares (the call was made on 1/29/2021 when APLE was trading in the $12.50/share range). Since then, APLE has risen some 30% and we remain bullish.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And, while it’s true that we’ve been skeptical of shopping malls for a while now, in recent months shares of the best-in-breed player in that space, Simon Property Group (SPG) - which we moved from “Hold” to “Buy” at the end of March, 2021 - have recovered nicely as well, rising above their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels and continuing to push back up towards the levels where they traded at in 2019.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

We don’t mean to brag by highlighting all of these rebounds, but instead, to simply point out that the massive fear surrounding the REIT space throughout much of 2020 (and even so far during 2021) has been misplaced.

By giving into fear investors who sold into weakness not only potentially locked in losses, but prohibited themselves from experiencing the gains associated with the re-opening rally.

Even today, we see investors still fearful of some of the trends that emerged from the pandemic. Fears surrounding the potentially secular nature of the work-from-home trend, for example, are keeping many investors out of various office REITs.

And in the net lease space, even economies begin to fully open up, we’re seeing portfolio exposure to experiential retail sparking fear amongst those who believe that social distancing has permanently changed consumer behavior.

Throughout the pandemic, we did our best to provide a level-headed approach to the weakness we saw, keeping our eyes on the long-term horizon, instead of buying into the near-term fear. We offered bullish long-term outlooks for blue chips beaten down in various different sectors and our subscribers have benefitted in a major way.

However, there is one notable exception to our bullish opinion: movie theaters.

We’ve established a clear bearish outlook on the theater space for various reasons that we’ll discuss below and coming out of the pandemic that hasn’t changed.

Now, before we go any further, it’s important to note that we don’t believe theaters are going to disappear. We are certain that box offices will reopen and while they may never approach the record breaking levels that we saw fairly regularly from 2016-2019, it’s clear that this remains a multi-billion dollar industry.

We’re not calling for the extinction of the big-screen, we’re simply saying that growth in this industry is unlikely and that is going to continue to put pressure on landlords (especially those who hold non-best-in-class resources). As we’ve said before, it’s very difficult to repurpose theater buildings.

And, as pressure from continued growth in the OTT services and direct-to-consumer releases to premiere films continues, management teams in the REIT space will continue to struggle to replacing tenants and/or profitably recycling the large theater footprints.

This is the stance that we’ve maintained for months.

Throughout the pandemic, theaters were a major culprit for the rent collection short-falls that many of the net lease REITs had. But, ironically enough, it’s one of the more worrisome trends that we’ve seen in the market as of late which is likely to provide peace of mind to landlords (and investors) who have exposure to movie theater properties.

We consider ourselves to be discipline value investors who pay a lot of attention to the underlying fundamentals which justify share prices over time.

Well, with that in mind, we’ve had no interest in joining the rallies that we’ve witnesses throughout 2021 with the so-called “meme” stocks.

Why?

Because for the most part, these “meme” stocks have very poor fundamentals, business models that have been made obsolete by innovation, and therefore, sky high valuations.

These “meme” stocks are trading on irrational sentiment and technicals, which in our view, has created bloated bubbles without defensible moats that are capable of popping at the slightest shift in investor sentiment.

Rather than relying on sentiment to build wealth in the markets, we prefer to partner with blue chip companies that generate reliably increasing sales, earnings, and cash flows which not only lead to higher share prices over time, but also generous shareholder returns.

And with all of that being said, it should be clear that we have no interest in owning shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC).

Oftentimes, it’s short-interest which inspires the wallstreetbets crowd to jump into names like this. And yet, regardless of how you feel about the morality of short selling, when large percentages of a given company’s shares are being sold short, there’s usually a good reason.

In AMC’s case, it has been poor fundamental performance and balance sheet management.

Looking at AMC’s recent earnings-per-share growth history, we see that from 2016 to 2020, AMC experienced a steady, if not precipitous drop in terms of bottom-line results.

In 2016, AMC generated $1.17 in earnings. This was a big year for the box office. As far as individual studios went, Disney broke $7b in global ticket sales for a then-record at the box office. There were 4 different films with $1b+ in ticket sales and another 12 with $500m+ in ticket sales. In short, AMC’s business should have been booming. And, relatively speaking, it was.

In 2017, AMC generated -$3.80 in EPS. In 2018, AMC’s EPS total was $0.41. In 2019, AMC’s bottom-line turned negative again, falling to -$1.08. And, in 2020, when the world shut down and theaters were largely closed to the public, AMC generated -$39.15/share in earnings.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With that in mind, there’s no surprise as to why AMC wasn’t paying rent to landlords in 2020. And yet, throughout 2021, AMC share are up roughly 2,500% due to what appears to be a rally built upon a short-squeeze thesis.

AMC began the year trading for just $2.00/share. Today, it sits at $49.34. And, it’s worth noting that AMC shares are down nearly 33% from their recent highs of $72.62.

So, how does this rally relate to REITs?

Well...not only did AMC generate large negative earnings/cash flows last year (AMC’s FCF was -$1.3b in 2020), but the company did massive damage to its balance sheet and diluted shareholders with equity raises.

Here’s a quote from the companies Q4 2020 conference call where the company’s CEO Adam Aron discussed the tough times and the measures management took. He said,

“Since March of 2020, we've raised a total of $2.2 billion of gross debt and equity capital, including some $870 million of equity. We secured more than $1.6 billion of creditor and landlord concessions and generated more than $80 million in asset sales to weather the storm.”

Here are a couple of quotes from the company’s Q4 10-k for, which also paint a fairly dire picture, in terms of the company’s balance sheet:

“We have a substantial amount of indebtedness, which requires significant interest payments. As of December 31, 2020, we had outstanding approximately $5,715.8 million of indebtedness ($5,411.6 million aggregate principal amount) and $96.0 million of existing finance lease obligations. As of December 31, 2020, we also had approximately $5.5 billion of discounted rental payments under operating leases (with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years).” “Commencing in 2021, our cash expenditures for rent are scheduled to increase significantly as a result of rent obligations that had been deferred to 2021 and future years that totaled approximately $450.0 million as of December 31, 2020. However, in connection with landlord negotiations, we have ceased to make rent payments under a portion of our leases and have received notices of default, the result of which may permit landlords to threaten or seek potential remedies.”

In short, AMC wasn’t the type of tenant that landlords wanted to have. The company appeared to be heading towards bankruptcy, highlighting, over and over again, its substantial indebtedness without a clear pathway to escape the poor financial situation that it found itself in.

So, there’s no wonder why the market sold AMC shares short so frequently and pushed the share price down to the low single digits. And yet, the retail rally that we’ve seen driven by the sort of “stick it to the man” anti-short movement has pushed AMC shares up to highs well above the area where it was trading in 2015 and 2016 when the business was profitable.

What’s more, moving forward, analyst consensus still points towards negative EPS in 2021, 2022, and 2023, so there doesn’t appear to be a strong COVID-19 re-opening rally at play here, at least, fundamentally speaking.

And yet, AMC share prices soar.

So, what did management do?

Well, they raised cash by selling the massive overpriced equity, further diluting shareholders, but at least, taking what appear to be, in our opinion at least, shrewd steps to take advantage of an irrational market and raise cash that management probably never expected to be able to receive.

In other words, this wallstreetbets/”meme” stock rally has generated a massive windfall for AMC and now, with an extra $800m of cash in hand after recent stock offerings, it appears the company is in a much better spot than expected to improve its balance sheet, invest in the business, and most importantly (in our respect, anyway) make rent payments.

It’s also interesting to note that AMC management issued a rather firm warning to investors via a recent 8-k, highlighting the irrational behavior of its shares and the risk that this creates for shareholders, saying,

“We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last. Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.”

So, while there are still plenty of arguments to be had about whether or not AMC’s capital influx will save the company - or better yet for the hordes of retail investors (AMC recently reported that ~80% of its shareholder base is made up of 4.1m individual retail shareholders), allow it to begin generating profits that might one day justify its current share price - we’re not here to make them.

Instead of attempting to evaluate this very speculative equity, we prefer to focus on our core competency, which is the REIT space. And, from that perspective, we were pleased to see AMC bolster its balance sheet with equity raises because it meant that some of our favorite net lease companies were more likely to begin receiving regular rent checks.

You see, AMC is a large tenant of many of the popular net lease investments.

Although this will change once the VEREIT deal closes, right now, AMC is Realty Income’s 8th largest tenant (will drop off the top 10 list after the VER merger).

Source: Realty Income IR

AMC is National Retail Properties’ (NNN) 7th largest tenant.

Source: NNN IR Website

AMC is Store Capital’s (STOR) 8th largest tenant.

Source: STOR Q1 ER Presentation

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) lists AMC as its 6th largest tenant.

Source: EPRT June 2021 Presentation

And, AMC represents ~2% of another one of our favorites, Alpine Net Lease’s (PINE) portfolio.

Right now, we rate all of these net lease names either “Buy” or “Hold” and we continue to be bullish on them in light of the recent AMC news. While the cash influx doesn’t guarantee that AMC pays rent at all locations, it definitely increases the likelihood that the names above will recent rent checks sooner, rather than later, from the company that they’ve largely had to negotiate deferrals with for a year or so now.

However, before we close out this piece, we do want to take the time to highlight one of only 2 “Sell” ratings that we have in the net lease space: EPR Properties (EPR).

AMC is EPR’s largest tenant and while it’s great that the company has ~$800m in extra cash on hand, we still don’t like the very concentrated bet that EPR has made in the entertainment space.

As you can see below, theaters and eat-and-play properties make up nearly 75% of EPR’s portfolio and the secular headwinds at play in the theater space specifically still worry us when it comes to this company’s longer term prospects.

As we’ve said before, it’s incredibly hard to repurpose the types of footprints that theaters or Top Golfs sit on and with that in mind, we continue to avoid EPR.

We think it could be 5+ years before EPR’s AFFO reaches pre-pandemic levels. The company already cut its dividend and while it’s likely to resume in the coming years, we don’t see this name as the type of reliable REIT that investors can count on for their passive income streams.

So, while we’re happy to see AMC’s management take advantage of the massive rally that their stock has seen in recent months, even coming out of the pandemic, we continue to believe that investors should be wary of the theater space at large and ensure that their holdings have limited exposure to this troublesome industry.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Author’s Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.