The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is a lot of things, but "high-yield" isn't one of them. According to my calculations, distributions over the last four quarters indicate a yield of 2.88%. While that is still quite attractive in comparison to the current 1.54% yield on the US 10-year Treasury, it is not what most investors would consider to be "high-yield". However, VYMI's 45.5% total returns over the past year have been fairly impressive. In addition, the average P/E ratio of the portfolio is almost 1/3 that of the S&P500. That being the case, US investors who are looking to allocate some capital for international exposure, and reap some decent income to boot, should take a hard look at the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF.

Investment Thesis

For those investors who want to cobble together a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term, exposure to international markets is arguably a key component of that strategy. My followers know that I am particularly bullish on the Asia Pacific region due to the strong demographics and the growth potential of emerging markets as compared to the United States. In addition, investing in foreign markets can reduce your overall investment risk profile.

Yet in the big picture, it is clear the US has been the place to be over the past three-years:

As can be seen in the graphic above, the broad US averages have trounced the broad global (Ex-US) equity markets. Note they have also beaten the "high dividend yield" market, at least as measured the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) shown in Seeking Alpha's graphics.

However, note that in my Seeking Alpha article Dividend Investing: Still Overrated & Still Badly Lagging The Market, which was published on February 14th, the 1-year return of VYM has jumped 20%+. All that means is that markets change, and the current rotation out of growth/tech and into "value" is just another reason supporting the strategy of holding a well-diversified portfolio. That certainly includes an allocation to international stocks and dividend stocks. The Vanguard International Dividend High-Yield ETF is designed to give investors both.

Meantime, the Financial Times recently published an article that opined The Consensus Is Wrong On European Stocks. The piece cited a number of reasons why European stocks are attractive as compared to the US:

They are valued 18x forward earnings compared to the S&P500's 23x.

Europe's recovery from covid-19 is lagging the US (as are the markets).

Recovery spending on luxury items will benefit European companies.

Renewable energy will benefit many European leaders in the sector.

European financial firms may outperform US tech companies.

While I certainly doubt that last bullet will pan-out, let's take a closer look at the VYMI ETF and see how it is positioned to generate returns from the universe of international dividend paying stocks.

"High Yield"?

First of all, let's take a look at VYMI's distributions over the past four quarters:

In aggregate, that's equal to $2.0427/share. At VYMI's Tuesday's close of $70.99, that equates to a yield of 2.88%. While that is still quite attractive in comparison to the current 1.54% yield on the US 10-year Treasury, it is not what most investors would consider to be "high-yield". I certainly don't. So - just to be clear - "high-yield" is not the primary reason for investing in VYMI. In my opinion, the primary reason to invest in VYMI is to achieve international and foreign currency exposure and diversification.

Yet, as I said earlier, the total returns of VYMI over the past year have been more than 45%+. So let's take a closer look at the fund's holdings and see if it is worth pursuing further.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the VYMI ETF are shown below and are what I would characterize as a very low concentration of only 14.9% of the entire portfolio. In fact, only two stocks have a 2% weighting or higher:

The #1 holding is Switzerland based food and beverage company Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Nestle pays a $3.00/share dividend, currently yields 2.37%, and is up 16% over the past year.

Big pharma is well represented in the top holdings with Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis AG (NVS), and AstraZeneca (AZN) representing - in aggregate - 4.7% of the portfolio. These companies throw off yields of 2.57%, 3.47%, and 3.3%, respectively.

Toyota Motor (TM) is the #3 holding with a 1.50% weight. As I pointed out in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) - The Top-10 Holding Will Surprise You - Toyota has been criticized for being slow to bring BEVs to the market. However, all that changed in April when Toyota previewed the first of seven new bZ EVs (see photo above). The world's #1 automobile manufacturer's stock jumped higher because market enthusiasm for the concept cars is high:

Two international miners are represented by BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO), both of which are likely to thrive as global demand for metals - including copper - is very strong due to the on-going economic recovery from the pandemic and from strong demand from the renewable energy sector (see COPX: An ETF For Those Who Think Copper Demand Is Insatiable).

The top-10 holdings are rounded out by 1.1% weightings in financial firms The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and UK-based HSBC Holdings (HSBC), both of which give US investors excellent foreign exchange diversification as compared to the US dollar - which has fallen ~6% over the past year.

Performance

VYMI's performance since inception is shown below (as of end of May):

As can be inferred by the graphic, considering 5-year annual returns of ~8.9% were so much lower than the recent 1-year returns, the ETF had been under-performing for quite some time (see chart below). In addition, note the one-year returns are also based off the lows after the March 2020 pandemic sell-off:

That being the case, investors may want to judge the merits of the fund more from its "since inception" returns of 10.4% rather than the one-year performance. At the same time, one could argue that this lack of performance as compared to the S&P500 means VYMI offers much more value. Indeed, it does (see below).

ETF Basics

The following metrics were gathered from the Vanguard VYMI ETF webpage:

Expense Ratio: 0.28%

Net Assets: $2.7 billion

# of Stocks: 1213

P/E Ratio: 14.1x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 1.4x

As is typical of the Vanguard family of funds, the expense ratio of 0.28% is quite attractive for an international fund. With $2.7 billion in AUM, VYMI is a large fund so there are no liquidity concerns. Also typical of Vanguard, and something I will never understand, is the abnormally large number of holdings: 1213. It seems to me that the goals of the fund could be easily achieved, and the expense fee reduced, if the fund held perhaps half (or even a third) that number of stocks. But it is what it is.

On a more positive note, the average P/E ratio of the VYMI portfolio (14.1x) is very attractive in comparison to the current P/E ratio of the S&P500 (44.8x).

The graphic below shows how the portfolio is spread across the global markets:

While I am much more bullish on emerging markets as compared to Europe, the higher dividends and lower valuations are likely coming from the portfolio's relatively high allocation to Europe and North American (i.e. Canada).

Summary & Conclusions

US investors looking to diversify their portfolio by exposure to international stocks, and want to earn decent income (but certainly not "high yield") at the same time, should consider the Vanguard International High Yield ETF. The fund trades at a very attractive valuation as compared to the S&P500, has a relatively low expense, and is well positioned for a European and emerging markets economic recovery from the pandemic. Despite the fund's strong bounce off the pandemic lows of 2020, it has only recently reclaimed the level it was back in 2018. That being the case, and considering the valuation level in comparison to the S&P500, I think the current rally in VYMI has legs - it would appear to be a loaded spring. I am bullish on this fund.