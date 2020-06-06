Kotenko_A/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

For the last few years investors, even those with only a modest interest in economics, have become increasingly aware of the downward spiral of the US Dollar. In an effort to maintain the purchasing power of hard-earned cash, many are turning to crypto, gold, commodities, and, well anything that looks like it might go up. In this article I propose to outline the case for agricultural investments, and more specifically, Adecoagro (NYSE:NYSE:AGRO), the Argentinian farming conglomerate.

The options

There are a couple of choices for those who want to park their cash in a fund that provides a cost effective and hassle-free method to invest in agricultural commodity futures. There is the Elements fund linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index (RJA), and the Invesco Agriculture Fund (DBA) My personal preference is the Elements fund, primarily because the number of different agricultural holdings is more than double that of the Invesco product.

Many opt to put their money to work in publicly traded real estate investment trusts that acquire farmland and then lease the land to farmers. The two well-known alternatives are Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI). Both companies have a very appealing business model. They buy the land then rent to a farmer on a triple net lease, in which the tenant is obliged to pay their pro-rata share of all expenses connected to property maintenance, taxes, and insurance, in addition to a fixed base rental rate. If times are good and the profitability of the farm increases, then an upward revision to the rent ensues. For the farmer, good luck trying to get rents reduced when times are less than optimum.

Finally, there are companies such as Adecoagro, which own and operate their farmland.

Investment thesis

Before delving into the investment proposition for Adecoagro, it is interesting to note that a stake in any of the assets mentioned would have given a healthy return over the last 12 months. Leading the pack is Adecoagro by a handsome margin. So, the question is; can the stock go higher?

Ticker Price on 6th June 2020 52 Week High Increase RJA 5.0 8.2 39% DGA 6.0 7.4 18% LAND 15.9 26.0 39% FPL 7.2 14.85 52% AGRO 5.3 11.6 54%

Table produced by author

Fundamentals

Adecoagro has had a great run on the stock market with its shares up by around 40% over the last three months. However, some wonder whether the company's inconsistent financials will eventually have an adverse impact on the present share price momentum.

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total revenue 174,792 243,049 236,732 181,853 156,130 Profit for the period 19,335 47,310 20,267 -66,505 -54,441 Basic EPS 0.156 0.400 0.170 -0.571 -0.471 Cash flow from operating activities 87,765 47,705 139,710 113,316 43,642 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 208,584 336,282 213,584 236,259 235,425

Table prepared by author using Adecoagro’s results

As you can see from the table, it's clear that the figures for each quarter are, as you might expect from a farming operation, a tad up and down. This being so a comparison of Q1 for 2020 and 2021 is more realistic. All the numbers, with the exception of one, show a nice upward trend and so very supportive of an increase in the stock price. Although investors looking at the “cash and cash equivalents” figures may well get all wobbly about the decline over the year.

The fall in the “cash and cash equivalents” number for Q1 2021 does in fact bode well for the share price in the coming quarters for several reasons. To begin with, the company spent money on the purchase of its own shares and paid off some short-term borrowings. A further explanation was given for the decrease in cash on the recent Q1 2020 conference call. On the call, Mariano Bosch, Co-founder and CEO, explained that the drop in cash was; “mostly driven by a 64.4% increase in inventories led by our commercial strategy to carry stocks in order to benefit from higher expected prices, especially Sugar and Ethanol”.

This strategy appears to have paid off, as the two charts below indicate.

Chart for sugar and ethanol provided courtesy business insider

As for me, I think it is safe to assume that Adecoagro’s inventory of both sugar and ethanol will be off loaded before the next quarter’s results, thus giving a boost to the company’s cash position and its stock price.

2020 2019 2018 Total revenue 817,764 887,138 793,239 Profit for the period 1,070 342 -23,233 Basic EPS 0.003 -0.007 -0.211 Cash flow from operating activities 344,373 339,992 239,059 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 336,282 290,276 273,635

Table prepared by author using Adecoagro’s results

Again, all the annual figures show a healthy direction, particularly the numbers for “profit for the period”. Due to the vagaries of farming, the revenue figure for 2020 bucks the trend. However, if you believe, as I do, that the selling price of agricultural commodities will continue to rise, then 2021 will see a significant rise in revenue for Adecoagro.

Value

There are a number of sources that can provide data on forward price-to-earnings ratio for Adecoagro. Forward price-to-earnings is a version of the ratio of price-to-earnings (P/E) that uses forecasted earnings for the estimate. Of course, this is not as reliable as current or historical earnings data. Having said that, there is certainly value to be gained by analysing the forward data. If you do a search for the forward P/E, you will find that it is around 8. In my view, this is quite ambitious even though EPS increased by around 143% between 2019 and 2020. For reasons given below, I’m of the opinion that the forward P/E is around 13.

From the table illustrating quarterly data, you can see that the EPS figures have changed from negative to positive. Again, if you do the calculations, there was an increase in the EPS of approximately 133% between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021. It’s my contention that it’s likely that both revenue and profits will increase during 2021, underpinning a lift in EPS.

Given that in Q2 2020 there was a slight dip in EPS and that there are unambiguous indicators pointing to a rise in EPS for Q2 2021, I propose using the same number for EPS as Q1 2021; 0.156. So, adding the 3 positive quarters to my assumed EPS for Q2 2021, we get 0.882. At the current stock price of $11.5, the forward P/E ratio is about 13. Compare this to the P/E ratio using the same share price and the EPS for 2019 and we get a P/E ratio of 3,383!

The cornerstone of many an investors valuation model is Return on equity or ROE This a fundamental measure used to appraise how efficiently a company's bosses are employing the company's capital. Simply put, it exposes the company's achievement in turning shareholder cash into profits. For Adecoagro, the figure is approximately 7.8% (US$75m ÷ US$959m {Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021}). Whilst this is not the highest figure you will ever see, for reasons already discussed, it is likely to increase. To highlight one further point to emphasise the likely increase in ROE, may I draw your attention to a recent quote from Mariano Bosch;

“During the past 5 years, we have invested approximately $400 million across all our businesses, in projects that are generating ROICs of over 25%. These investments have improved the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, enhanced our competitive advantages and allowed us to be better positioned to face all different scenarios”.

Cautionary note

Despite the rosy outlook for Adecoagro resulting from the rising commodity price backdrop, there are some headwinds to be aware of. Some areas of South America are suffering from reduced rainfall, and so that will clearly affect crop yields. Coincidentally, a number of areas in the US are also experiencing droughts. In some ways, this may be positive for commodity prices, which may lead to a net positive effect for Adecoagro’s bottom line.

Summary

Overall, the price of food seems to be on the rise and so a well-managed company such as Adecoagro would appear to be an ideal investment. On top of that, the company is improving in terms of profitability and is also keen to return cash to investors through share buy backs. As for the management, they have demonstrated their ability to monitor their markets to gain maximum profitability and efficiently use investor’s capital.