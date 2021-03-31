Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

I first wrote about AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in February 2019 in an article titled AVITA Medical: A Better Mousetrap With FDA Approval To Treat Patient Burns. This was posted about five months after the company had gained FDA approval for its relatively simple regenerative medicine device called the RECELL System:

In that article, I referred to the device as a "better mousetrap" due to its simplicity, effectiveness and low cost. Simply take a small sliver sample of a burn patient's undamaged skin and the RECELL system will dissolve the sample into its component parts to extract a solution of regenerative skin cells that are sprayed onto a burn wound and can treat a burn area that's 80 times larger than the skin sample taken. Put simply, this mist of autologous regenerative cells bridges the gap in the wound by planting the regenerative seeds that allow a wound to heal from the center of the wound with faster and better results than the current standard of care. I also pointed out how the RECELL system had significant pricing advantages over competitors. I refer readers to that original article for all the details.

Within just two months of my initial article on AVITA, shares had tripled and one year later the shares were a 5 bagger. Unfortunately, in early 2020 the pandemic hit with a vengeance and hopes of a fast sales ramp were squashed as ongoing clinical trials for the rest of the pipeline were delayed. The following chart lays the timeline:

With hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients and no in-person access to medical facilities or burn conferences, the AVITA sales force was handcuffed for much of the past year. As a result the sales ramp investors had hoped for had, understandably, failed to materialize:

The Update - Unexpected Expanded FDA Burn Approval

Unexpected great news for AVITA Medical came on June 10 when the company announced that the FDA, with some apparent help from BARDA, had expanded the use of the RECELL System and this approval is the impetus for this update. The expanded label now includes pediatric patients as young as one-month-old and full-thickness thermal burns that extend beyond 50% of total body surface area - TBSA.

This approval provides two primary benefits to AVITA Medical:

A new IMMEDIATE additional revenue opportunity in pediatric burn patients. An IMMEDIATE early end to enrollment in its ongoing pediatric study of 160 patients, not expected to be completed until December 2023, and an immediate elimination of the associated costs.

It's encouraging the see the FDA use common sense to take this step and make this cutting edge safe and efficacious therapy available to pediatric patients immediately.

According to this recent chart from an AVITA Medical presentation, the pediatric approval alone (circled by the author) more than doubles its addressable burn market opportunity for AVITA from $200,000,000 to $450,000,000:

Conclusion

This article is not intended to be a full blown analysis of AVITA Medical and I refer readers to my earlier articles on the company that address the cost advantages of the RECELL system along with the rest of the pipeline that includes Soft Tissue Reconstruction, Vitiligo, Chronic Wounds and Regenerative Cosmetic Dermatology. With the pandemic currently under control I'm expecting AVITA Medical shares to make up for a lost year. This unexpected news is a very encouraging sign for the remainder of 2021. AVITA Medical has a market cap of about $435,000,000 and a cash balance of $115,000,000 as of March 31, 2021.