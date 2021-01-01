Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Portfolio Navigator, Dividend Armada.

This month we're excited to launch our premier service, the Dividend Armada. For the first time, we're providing investors access to our seasoned professional portfolio management team to discuss and share views on the markets, dividend stocks, and general investing philosophy. Additionally, we share our institutional model portfolio with members to drive conversations and provide an easy way to build or enhance a dividend portfolio.

Specifically, this service is designed for dividend focused investors to:

Identify high-quality dividend stocks for one's portfolio

Provide a model dividend portfolio that's professionally managed

Foster lively conversation among members about dividend stocks and when to make portfolio changes

The underlying philosophy of the Dividend Armada is that:

Together we can navigate the investing waters to find good, high-quality dividend stocks for our portfolios.

A Seasoned Approach to Dividend Investing

In general, investing can be quite challenging. Adding a specific focus such as searching for attractive dividend stocks can be even harder. We aim to break down these challenges and make it much easier to manage one's portfolio of dividend stocks.

The most challenging part of managing a portfolio is not having a community to actively discuss investment ideas. Through these conversations, we tend to refine our investment views and make better decisions around our portfolios.

The Dividend Armada is designed to foster these conversations with the goal of making each member of the "fleet" a better investor.

We aim to achieve this goal through three main areas:

Share our philosophy on the markets and investing in dividend stocks to give us all a common starting point

Share our professionally managed dividend portfolio with members

Foster active communication on the portfolio and the markets in general

Who Are We?

Since I bought my first stock in the early 90s I had been enamored with the stock market. I always have been eager to share my views on the markets and the companies that I liked with friends and family. This passion brought me to a career in finance that included working at some of the biggest banks on Wall Street, including Lehman Brothers, UBS, and Barclays. Through my career, this passion led me into the firm's investment committees and ultimately launched our internal asset management group. In this role, I worked on the various strategies within the group, but focused my efforts on the investment decisions for our flagship High Dividend Equities strategy.

After much research into what was a good dividend stock and how to build a compelling high dividend portfolio, we launched the flagship High Dividend Equities strategy in the summer of 2012. For the fortunate few who could meet the bank's requirements of at least $5 million in investment assets, they had access to our carefully developed and actively managed High Dividend Equities portfolio.

Since that time, we have been managing this portfolio exclusively for clients of our firm. Additionally, for the largest investors in our strategy, they also were able to engage directly with our team about the portfolio and our general views on the markets.

At Seeking Alpha, we have decided to break down these barriers to share our investment ideas and market insights to a much broader group of investors. This has started with our writing about some of the companies in our High Dividend Equities portfolio. While to date we have only written about individual companies, the response from Seeking Alpha's investors has been remarkable.

As a result of the great response, we're taking our engagement one step further by fully opening our investment process and creating a premier community of dividend-focused investors through the Dividend Armada Service.

Subscribers to this Service receive:

Screening Process for High Dividend Stocks: This is the lens that we apply to the equity markets to identify good, high-quality dividend stocks. We developed our key criteria from years of research to arrive at our five key attributes for a quality high dividend stock.

This is the lens that we apply to the equity markets to identify good, high-quality dividend stocks. We developed our key criteria from years of research to arrive at our five key attributes for a quality high dividend stock. Approach to Building a Portfolio of High Dividend Stocks: We go further than simply identifying high dividend stocks by diving into our portfolio construction and management process. We share our philosophy on sector concentration (hint: It's not about concentrating on REITS and utility stocks), and how we make our buy and sell decisions.

We go further than simply identifying high dividend stocks by diving into our portfolio construction and management process. We share our philosophy on sector concentration (hint: It's not about concentrating on REITS and utility stocks), and how we make our buy and sell decisions. Model Portfolio Of High Dividend Stocks: We share our current High Dividend Equities portfolio with you and the changes that we make to the portfolio. This also includes our proprietary price targets for each position in the portfolio as well as when we anticipate each company to raise its dividend. This is the same portfolio that until now you could not invest in without working with a financial advisor and committing to a sizable investment.

We share our current High Dividend Equities portfolio with you and the changes that we make to the portfolio. This also includes our proprietary price targets for each position in the portfolio as well as when we anticipate each company to raise its dividend. This is the same portfolio that until now you could not invest in without working with a financial advisor and committing to a sizable investment. Weekly Newsletter on the High Dividend Equities Portfolio: We also write a weekly newsletter about the positions in our portfolio and dividend stocks in general. This provides a brief review of what happened over the past week, dividend activity for the portfolio, and outlook for the following week.

We also write a weekly newsletter about the positions in our portfolio and dividend stocks in general. This provides a brief review of what happened over the past week, dividend activity for the portfolio, and outlook for the following week. Portfolio Alerts and Updates: In addition to the standard, core pieces of the Dividend Armada Service, members also receive alerts on positions in the portfolio. This ranges from the buy/sell decisions and dividend increase announcements to quick takes on earnings announcements and other major events for companies in the portfolio.

In addition to the standard, core pieces of the Dividend Armada Service, members also receive alerts on positions in the portfolio. This ranges from the buy/sell decisions and dividend increase announcements to quick takes on earnings announcements and other major events for companies in the portfolio. Chat with Our Team and Other Members: Lastly, this Service would not be complete without an active discussion around dividend investing. We aim to keep the discussion vibrant and lively. While there has been plenty to discuss lately, thanks to the extreme market moves from the pandemic, some of the topics we plan to tackle are "Is there such a thing as a good dividend cut?" and "What are the signs a company is about to make an outsized dividend increase?"

Ultimately, the goal of the Dividend Armada is to make all of us better dividend investors. Through building an active community of like-minded investors and sharing our views on the markets, we will achieve this goal.

Our Seeking Alpha Track Record

The first step in making our approach to dividend investing more broadly available was to write about our favorite companies in the model portfolio. We published our first article in November of last year and the results from the Seeking Alpha Community have been nothing short of spectacular. Since our first publication, we have had:

Thousands of SA members decide to follow our public works through Portfolio Navigator,

of SA members decide to follow our public works through Portfolio Navigator, More than 750,000 reads of our publications, and

Have been among the top articles on Trending Analysis numerous times

For our readers, we feel that our work speaks for itself. While our approach to investing is generally focused on the long term, the short term results have also been compelling:

Here's How Our Publicly Available Ideas Have Worked

While the past six months appear to have been a "golden age" for dividend investing, the tenants of our approach still hold true: Identify good companies with strong cash flows that trade at a discount to fair value. To that end, as we continue to identify companies with these characteristics, we expect to build on our strong performance thus far.

How Much Does the Dividend Armada Cost?

Until now, gaining access to our team and the dividend portfolio would require working with a financial advisors and would cost an investor thousands of dollars or more per year. Given the direct access we're providing to our members we're able to reduce this cost to $100 per month.

For most, being part of the Armada is not a monthly activity, but part of a long-term investment process. In recognition of this preference, we also offer an annual subscription of $1,000 per year, which is two months off the monthly subscription rate.

Founder's Pricing: 35% Discount

Since the Dividend Armada is just getting started, we wanted to recognize the support that early members of the Armada have in this service. To reflect this, we're offering a 35% discount off the standard subscription to "Founders" of the Armada community.

Whether you choose a monthly or annual subscription, the discount will remain for the entire time you are a subscriber to the Service.

This discount is limited to the first 25 people that join the Dividend Armada. To reserve your spot, message us directly on Seeking Alpha.

Final Words

Thank you for following our work thus far on Seeking Alpha. We're looking forward to having you join us in our premier service. By creating a vibrant community of dividend focused investors, we can all become better at investing.

If you have any questions about the Dividend Armada, please feel free to ask in the comments section below or message us directly.