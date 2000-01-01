LdF/E+ via Getty Images

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:NYSE:AB) has performed exceptionally well since my last bullish take on it in August of last year, posting a 73% total return, far surpassing the 29% return of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the same time frame. While the run-up in share price may cause some investors to want to sell, I believe the stock is still worth owning for potentially strong long-term gains. In this article, I examine AB's fundamentals and make a recommendation, so let's get started.

Note: AllianceBernstein issues a Schedule K-1

Why AB Is A Stock Worth Owning

AllianceBernstein is a leading global asset manager that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major markets around the world. AB was formed through a merger between Alliance Capital and Sanford Bernstein back in the year 2000. As of May, AB had $731B worth of AUM, and is spread across 51 locations in 26 countries around the world. In the trailing 12 months, AB generated $327M in total revenue.

One of the reasons for what makes AB an attractive play in the asset management sector is its strong track record of shareholder returns. This is reflected by AB's strong performance over both the trailing 10 and 5 years, posting 427% and 211% total returns over these timeframes, respectively. This has surpassed the performance of the S&P 500 by a wide margin, as seen below.

AB has been a beneficiary of robust equity market performance, as this has driven strong net inflows into the firm. This is reflected by active net inflows of $6.5B during the first quarter of this year, representing 4% annualized organic growth. This was driven by impressive performance across retail channel, followed by private wealth and institutional. Notably, AB's retail channel has demonstrated organic growth in its active equity services for the 16th straight quarter.

It also appears that AB has adapted well to the current environment, as tight expense management and continued COVID-19 related cost savings has resulted in operating margin expanding by 410 bps YoY, to 31.7%. Meanwhile, AB continues to do what it does best, which is to drive value for its clients. This is reflected by 65% of AB's fixed income and equity assets outperforming benchmark indices on a 5-year basis.

In addition, I view AB as being an 'all-weather' type of asset manager, as it provides solutions across the risk spectrum. This is supported by clients in AB's Private Wealth segment de-risking their portfolio, which, combined with improved investment performance, drove organic growth of 6% in the latest reported quarter.

Looking forward, I see AB positioning itself well to ride the wave of ESG investing by institutions. This is reflected by the robust growth in the institutional pipeline, partially as a result of inroads that AB has made with leading academic institutions, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Speaking of ESG, yesterday we announced the groundbreaking commitment as the founding member of the Corporate Affiliate Program at the newly launched Columbia Climate School. This is the second phase of our relationship that began in 2019, facilitating ongoing interaction between AB's investors and Columbia University scientists and experts on climate issues, as they arise in the investment process across portfolios, sectors, asset classes and regions. Our institutional pipeline grew to $15.2 billion at quarter end, up 25% sequentially driven by growth in alternatives. The AFB of well over $50 million is a record and represents a 20% compound annual growth since we began tracking in 2011.

Meanwhile, I'm encouraged to see that AB has continued to grow its AUM in recent quarters, with an impressive 3.9% sequential increase in April, followed by 1% increase in May, to $731B in AUM.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, and Valuation

What's noteworthy about AB is that it carries no debt on its balance sheet. This is something that is unique to AB rather than the asset management industry. For reference, peer Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) does carry long-term debt. As such, it appears that AB is run for the shareholders (or unitholders, since it issues a K-1) as the primary stakeholders of the company.

Meanwhile, AB pays a forward dividend yield of 6.8% that's covered by a 91% payout ratio. It's worth noting, however, that AB pays a variable dividend based on its earnings, which can fluctuate with changes in AUM and investment performance. As such, investors who prefer a steady dividend may have reason to give pause on AB.

Turning to valuation, AB is admittedly no longer cheap at the current price of $45.63. At the forward PE of 13.4, AB's valuation is currently above its normal PE of 12.1 over the past decade. According to the Financial Times, analysts expect fund inflows to slow down over the next couple of quarters, as the recent market rally appears to be getting overheated. As such, value conscious investors may want to wait for a drop to the $42 per share level, which brings the forward PE to a more reasonable level of 12.5.

Investor Takeaway

AllianceBernstein is a well-run investment manager with an impressive track record of delivering strong returns for both its investors and clients. AB continues to see client net inflows in recent months, and could benefit from the trend of ESG investing, as it is making inroads with academic institutions with large endowment funds. Meanwhile, AB has a strong balance sheet with no debt, and pays a covered 6.8% forward dividend yield. I view AB as being a solid Hold at the moment, as value-conscious investors may want to wait for a better entry point.