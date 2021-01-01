CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past several months, two of our favorite small capitalization investments, Reconnaissance Energy Africa (OTCQX:RECAF) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) have performed incredibly well. Both companies have released several pieces of exciting news, as they progress towards generating strong returns.

These companies, as small cap energy companies, have both high risk and the ability to generate significant long-term returns.

Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian Inc. is an American company focused on building an integrated and global pure-gas play in the United States.

Tellurian LNG Overview - Tellurian LNG Investor Presentation

LNG represents a critical step on the path to global decarbonization, with LNG emitting half the emissions of coal. Put another way, replacing coal with LNG provides the same emission reduction benefits as replacing oil and gas with renewables. That has led to steadily rising demand globally, with 7% annual growth and the potential for future capacity limitations.

Tellurian plans to take advantage of this with an integrated asset base using Haynesville Gas and Driftwood LNG across multiple steps. At current prices, due to low cost U.S. gas, the company expects to see $4-5 / mmBtu in margins. 1 tonne of LNG is 55 mmBtu, so a 15 million annual tonne LNG plant can generate ~$3 billion in annual profits.

That's massive potential for a company with a $2 billion current market capitalization. Highlighting Tellurian's strength are two deals the company has recently signed totaling 10 years of purchase agreements of 6 mtpa.

Tellurian Next Steps and Opportunity

The next steps for Tellurian involves making a FID on the project. The company has moved away from the strategy of simply having investors take stakes and now seems to be moving towards sale contracts as a backing for raising investments and project level debt. Each of the company's two recently signed deals is worth ~$1.2 billion in annual revenue.

Whether or not this pans out remains to be seen. If it does pan out for the company, it's mostly smooth sailing, but if it doesn't pan out, it's an enormous risk for the company. We expect investors to pay close attention as we expect the next year to be a volatile time for investors.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa is a much more pure-play company than Tellurian.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa - Reconnaissance Energy Investor Presentation

2021 has been an incredibly busy time for Reconnaissance Africa, although, fortunately, for all the right reasons as visible by the company's share price. The company has focused on its 3-well drilling program in the massive Kavango Basin, and so far, initial results from the first 2 wells have impressively exceeded the company's expectations.

The company has taken its success as an opportunity to acquire Renaissance Oil Corp. in an all-stock transaction giving the company a 10% stake. This gives ReconAfrica full control of the Kavango Basin (along with 1200 barrels / day of production in Mexico). For a $1.2 billion company, the production is fairly negligible.

ReconAfrica has also used its post drilling higher share price to raise ~$56 million and is focused on drilling its remaining well over the next several months. The company did have a significant bout of negative press from National Geographic, although it has since addressed measures to hopefully help resolve that.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Next Steps and Opportunity

Going forward, Reconnaissance Energy Africa's next steps are to continue its exploration and quantify its resources. We expect this will continue heavily over the next quarter and then the company will need to spend 4Q finding farmout investments to begin to investigate the capital requirements and what they need to expand the project.

Thesis Risk

The risk that both of these companies face is that they're incredibly early stage companies focused on massive projects with massive capital demand. These projects will come in in the billions at the lowest which is a significant price tag for investors. There's no guarantee that they'll be able to accomplish these projects, and if they do their might be some dilution.

The companies, if they fail, might go bankrupt. They've generated significant returns for shareholders over the past year, but there's no guarantee that'll continue. The capital your investing is at risk.

Conclusion

Tellurian and Reconnaissance Energy Africa are two small cap companies that we've recommended several times. We've decided to use this segment to circle back on their opportunities and potential and discuss some of the latest developments for these companies. Both have had significant developments that have expanded their value significantly since our original investments.

Tellurian has shifted away from its model of driving new investors to get contracts and pay for the capital costs, and has since shifted to getting outright contracts. Over the next year, we'll see a FID based on the ability to raise capital.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has developed several wells with impressive results and we expect it to continue developing that. The company still needs to quantify the resources, which we expect to continue over the next 1-2 quarters. Assuming that succeeds, we expect the company to be able to drive significant long-term shareholder returns.