Stocks had quiet start to the week, with investors anxiously awaiting Thursday's consumer price index report. That exceeded expectations, but apparently not by enough to spook markets. Tech stocks in particular rallied and the S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, June 10.

At the time of this writing (3:30pm on Friday), the Nasdaq (QQQ) led major indexes for the week, gaining 1.7%, whilst the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 0.2%. Dow Industrials (DJI) are down 1% week-over-week.

Winners & Losers

Healthcare was a major winner this week, with the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) up 3%. Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) were up 52% after its Alzheimer's treatment received FDA approval. Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) was up 40%. Eli Lilly (LLY) added 15%.

Real estate stocks saw bids, as investors sought yield. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) gained 3%.

Food stocks dropped after Campbell Soup (CPB) lowered its profit forecast and said it did not expect to pass on cost inflation to consumers. Shares of Campbell were down 7.5% week-over-week, with General Mills (GIS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) dropping 2% each.

Cyclical names also declined. United Rentals (URI) was down 10% and Caterpillar (CAT) off 7%.

Financials sold off, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) down 2.7%. Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) was the worst major performer, down 8.3%.

Meme stocks were a mixed bag. AMC (AMC) was down 17% this week but Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) gained 6% as Bank of America broke down the Reddit action.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Stephen: Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador but all signs show that cryptos are in a bear market;

Brad: Biogen coverage, with the latest development of two more FDA advisory panels resigning over aducanumab approval.

Kim: Meme stocks rally, costing hedge funds, again. We may have crossed the Rubicon on meme stocks.

Nat: Lane Simonian's Biogen piece that cautioned of this very thing happening. Also Hoya Capital Real Estate on Office REITs and the secular change of WFH.