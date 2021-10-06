elena_larina/iStock via Getty Images

Here's something a bit different from our usual articles about high-yield dividend stocks. For years we've been jumping in and out of a simple arbitrage spread trade for packaging company Greif, via its B shares (NYSE:NYSE:GEF.B) and Greif A shares (NYSE:NYSE:GEF).

The process involves buying the GEF.B shares and shorting an equal amount of GEF shares.

It has been a rewarding trade, not always a home run, but usually profitable. This trade can take a few months to unwind, or it can run its course in a few days or weeks.

The basis of the trade is that Greif "has 2 classes of common stock and, as such, applies the “two-class method” of computing EPS."

"Earnings are allocated in the same fashion as dividends would be distributed. Under the Company’s certificate of incorporation, any distribution of dividends in any year must be made in proportion of one cent a share for Class A Common Stock to one and one-half cents a share for Class B Common Stock, which results in a 40% to 60% split to Class A and B shareholders, respectively." (Greif site)

Profile:

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. Dividends:

Here's how that 40/60 split plays out currently.

GEF.B shareholders get paid $.66/share quarterly. GEF.B has a 4.35% dividend yield, while GEF A shareholders only get paid $.44/share, for a 2.84% yield.

Notice anything odd here? The B shares get paid 1.5X as much as the A shares, but they're trading at a cheaper price.

That's not usually the case. Through the years, the spread between the two classes of shares has usually been positive, favoring the GEF.B shares at a higher price than the GEF shares.

It has sometimes climbed into the low teens (sometimes higher), and, when it goes below ~$1-$2, it generally reverts back to a $3 and up spread. The red arrows represent the ~tops of spread curve, and the green arrows represent the bottoms:

Here are some optimal trade examples, taken from 2016 - 2021. In a perfect world, you'd open the trade near the green arrows, and close it near the red arrows, but of course, you don't know how much higher or lower the spread will go.

The other thing that varies is that the entry spread amount can change quite a bit. To be more conservative, you'd want to only open this trade when the spread goes below $1.00 or less.

In 2017, there were three good opportunities for this trade, with returns of ~$4.80 up to $6.97. The timing varied from two weeks-plus in March-April '17, to over two months in Sept.-Nov., to just four days in December '17.

2018's trades were ~2-3 weeks, excepting the December trade, which was a bit over one week. The profits ranged from $3.59/share to $6.17.

2019 & 2020 had mostly higher spread profits, ranging up to $7.26 for the Feb./March '20 trade.

It's only very recently that the spread has been trading in a negative region. It went negative in late April 2021, which offered two very short-term trades in May:

Here's a closer look at how the spread has trended over the past year. As noted above, it went negative in late April, for the first time since 2017, and now sits at -$1.23, as of the 6/10/21 close:

In a perfectly rational scenario, the market would account for the differences in yield between the two share classes, with a much higher spread of ~$20, favoring GEF.B, but, we're not complaining. This looks like a good opportunity to make a few bucks.

Valuations:

Using the 60/40 split for earnings, we calculate GEF.B's P/E as just 9.45X, vs. 16.25 for the GEF A shares. Based upon management's 2021 EPS guidance midpoint, GEF.B has an even cheaper forward P/E of 8.61, vs. 13.17 for GEF.

GEF.B also wins for P/Sales, at .45X, vs. .84 for GEF. As mentioned above, GEF.B yields 4.35%, vs. 2.84% for GEF. GEF.B shares also have voting rights - GEF shares have no voting rights:

Earnings:

Like many companies, Grief had a rough time of it in 2020. Its fiscal year ends on 10/30. Looking at 5/1/20-1/31/21 shows a -5.7% revenue drop, a -41% decline in net income, and a -44% drop in EPS for both share classes.

The most recent fiscal quarter ending 4/30/21 was a totally different story, with revenue up ~16%, net income up 874%, and EPS up 12X, due to the easy comps vs. the initial lockdown period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA grew 2.59%:

Segments:

In Fiscal Q1, management combined the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services ("RIPS") and Flexible Products & Services ("FPS") segments under a single global leadership team. Global Industrial Packaging - GIP, is now Grief's biggest segment. GIP Q2 sales rose 19%, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 7%:

(Grief site)

Its Paper Packaging & Services segment saw FY Q2 sales rise 11.5%, while Adjusted EBITDA fell -13.6%:

(Grief site)

Its Land Management segment had that windfall from the land sale, which resulted in 1-time EBITDA of $97.6M.

2021 Guidance:

Management issued Fiscal Year ending 10/30/21 EPS guidance of $4.55 - $4.85 for the GEF class A shares, which implies $7.05 for the GEF.B shares.

Adjusted free cash flow guidance is a range of $285-$325, with the midpoint $405M down ~-12% vs. the $346M Grief generated in fiscal year 2020. Still, Even the FY low point FCF guidance of $285M compares well to Grief's annual dividend payout of $104M.

(GEF site)

Profitability and Leverage:

Grief's ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin trail packaging industry averages, while its debt/equity of 1.62X is only ~50% the industry average. Management is aiming to de-lever the balance sheet and achieve a targeted leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5x by 2023, considerably lower than its current 4.31X net debt/EBITDA. To that end, they sold ~69K acres of Timberland for $149M, and reduced debt by $325M in fiscal Q2.

Debt:

Grief has an $800M secured revolving credit facility which matures on February 11, 2024; a $1,275M secured term loan A-1 facility maturing on January 31, 2024; and a $400M secured term loan A-2 facility maturing on January 2026. It has an option to add an aggregate of $700M to the secured revolving credit facility.

It also has a $225M Incremental Term A-3 Loan which matures on July 15, 2026, and which must be used by July 15, 2021. Management intends to draw upon the Incremental Term A-3 Loan prior to July 15, 2021, and use the loan proceeds to pay all of the outstanding principal of and interest on the Senior Notes due 2021.

Total long-term net debt decreased by $181M to $2,154.6M in fiscal Q2.

(GEF F Q2 10Q)

Parting Thoughts:

Profitable spread trades between shares of the same company aren't so easy to find. There are some out there, but we haven't seen too many of them that work out.

One challenge in the long GEF.B/short GEF spread trade is the lower volume of the GEF.B shares. For example, the GEF.B shares traded 28K shares on 6/10/21, vs. 297K for the GEF shares. We usually buy the GEF.B shares first, making sure of how many shares we get, before shorting the GEF shares.

If you want to keep it really simple, just buy the GEF.B shares. As we've detailed above, they offer a much better dividend yield, and have much cheaper valuations than the GEF shares.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.