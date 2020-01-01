ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Bonds may be about to outperform stocks in a big way, based on the SPY to TLT ratio. Yields have fallen sharply in recent days as concerns over inflation appear to be fading after the hot May CPI reading. It will be hard for inflation to pick up over the long run, given the amount of money printing due to the pandemic.

The FOMC

What will drive this outperformance will come after the FOMC rate announcement on Wednesday. That is because the Fed is likely to signal that they're beginning to plot a course for tapering and thinking about the outcomes they are looking for to begin to taper. However, the Fed is likely to indicate that there's still some time until those goals are met.

Producer Prices

Additionally, next week we will get the latest producer price index reading. Estimates are for prices to have increased 0.6% month-over-month, or 6.4% year-over-year. However, many commodity prices already have started to fall and, in some cases, rather dramatically, which means the PPI reading is likely to peak or even begin to show a decline.

Inflation Is Transitory

Rates started to soar at the beginning of the year on the idea that inflation would surge, which it did. However, most of this "inflation" was just an illusion, as prices, in many cases, are returning to their pre-COVID levels after a big decline in 2020. In some cases, due to tight supply prices, like lumber, prices have exceeded their pre-COVID levels. However, even lumber prices are now collapsing, falling by more than 30% from their peaks. It goes on, with copper, gasoline, and soybeans all either pulling back from their highs or flatlining. But more important, many of these items, even if higher than where they last year, are nowhere they haven't been in this century. In some cases, like in oil, they are nowhere near their all-time highs.

Money Printing Alone Does Not Create Inflation

The common perception is that money printing creates and causes inflation. This is incorrect, as money printing alone does not create inflation. The velocity of MZM or even M2 proves this. If money supply growth outpaces GDP growth, it produces a deflationary force on the economy, pushing the velocity of MZM or M2 down. The money velocity is one of the best predictors for the direction of yields. After a mild uptick in the velocity of MZM in the fourth quarter of 2020, that trend has pushed lower in the first quarter. This is because the money supply is bigger than the total nominal GDP. Until GDP growth can outpace the creation of money, disinflationary forces will be a long-term problem. It isn't to say that rates won't rise and fall over that time, but they're likely to follow the velocity direction, just as they have for the last 60 years.

This is why the Fed also knows it can take its time tapering.

It's important to remember there needs to be some inflation in the economy to offset population growth. It's only when inflation rises faster than wages that real problems begin. Yes, housing prices have soared too, but that's a function of low interest rates. Because rates are low, it has given buyers of homes the ability to buy more expensive houses and maintain a monthly payment affordable to them on a mortgage.

Housing Sector (HGX)

There are signs that prices may have gotten too high because total mortgage applications have been on the decline, which has a ripple effect on the housing sector. The HGX has recently fallen out of a rising wedge, falling to support around $463. However, the relative strength index is now trending lower, and that would suggest lower prices lie ahead for the HGX, with a drop below $463, sending the index an additional 5% lower to $448.

10-Year (IEF)

The 10-Year has failed to break out despite many opportunities to do so. With the prospect of peak inflation behind us, rates are now falling and targeting 1.38%. However, the prospect for a decline to the 200-day moving average seems possible, around 1.2%.

TLT (TLT)

If yields begin to fall, then the TLT is likely to rise over the next several weeks. The TLT does not have its first major challenge until $146. Is it possible it retest the recent break out at $140 first, as the RSI is elevated, suggesting it is over bought presently?

SPY to TLT (TLT, SPY)

More important is the SPY to TLT ratio. The ratio has fallen below its 50-day moving average. Now that average is acting as a level of resistance. Additionally, the RSI is trending lower, while the MACD is very close to negative territory. Both would indicate a loss of momentum, and lower prices for the ratio, suggesting the TLT begins to outperform the S&P 500 over the next several weeks to months.

JPMorgan (JPM)

If rates are falling, then banks are going to struggle. JPMorgan already has started to break down, with the stock falling out of a rising wedge pattern. This could result in a drop back to $146.

Caterpillar (CAT)

It isn't just banks stocks that will struggle if inflation has peaked and yields are falling. The entire reflation trade is in jeopardy, and it's probably why stocks like Caterpillar may suffer after their tremendous run-up. The stock has already broken a major trend line and is now clinging to support at $221. If that support level breaks, then it's likely to fall back to $198.

Growth (SPYG)

The natural thought would be that growth stocks would take over but, they may have issues too. The S&P 500 Growth index (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is not cheap currently, with an 18-month forward PE ratio of 25.6, which is by far its highest PE ratio since 2006. But the bigger problem is that its earnings growth rate is expected to plunge to 11.2% from a peak of nearly 25%. Historically when the index has seen a growth rate of 11%, it has had a PE of around 17 to 20, not 25. That would suggest that growth stocks will see a period of sharp multiple compression. This means either a big drawdown in prices or a long period of consolidation.

