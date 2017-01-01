oreundici/iStock via Getty Images

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:YY) has caught our eye after a 50% decline from recent highs. It can be quite easily argued that the stock was far ahead of itself at its peak, but now, considering the growth path the company is on, the stock appears to be at an attractive entry point. For our followers that are unfamiliar with this company it is a Chinese social media company, which may add in additional discounts with the uncertainty over Chinese equities in America, but this is a major player. It is centered on several tech/video options which include video communication services, live streaming, and short videos. We believe shares are attractive as they appear to be near support, and have fundamental growth prospects supporting a buy.

Take a look at the chart:

Chart seems to indicate we are at a buy point. Here is our recommended trade:

Target entry 1: $73-$75 (35% of position)

Target entry 2: $67-$68 (65% of position)

Stop loss: $60

Target exit short-term: $85

Longer-term exit target: $109-$114

The trade is structure based on some chart levels but the upside is based on the fundamental growth of the company. They are making moves, and growing key metrics, which we believe after this overcorrection, the market will start to factor in over the coming weeks.

Discussion

So as we mentioned this is a video communications service and they multiple apps like Bigo Live, formerly YY Live and Huya, it also has Hago, Likee, and IMO. These are highly popular apps, and the company has seen a significant increase in sales growth.

In the most recent quarter, we saw a surge in revenues of 88.1% to $643.1 million, rising from $342.0 million in Q1 2020. However, the company is losing money, which is not uncommon. Net loss was $87.3 million which widened significantly versus the $62.3 million loss in Q1 2020. However, making adjustments for one-time and non-comparable expenses, adjusted net loss actually cratered by 62.7% to $24.1 million down from $64.5 million a year ago. The biggest adjustment was primarily due to the decrease in the operating loss of BIGO.

Now, we want to remind you that YY live was sold to Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). This is a $3.6 billion sale. This sale contained the YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others. So, the amazing thing here is that despite the sale, live streaming revenues increased by 95.6% to $614.1 million in Q1, up from $314.0 million a year ago. Most of this was from BIGO, specifically continued growth in paying users and better monetization capabilities of Bigo Live and Likee.

One bearish item is regulation to consider. Global average mobile MAUs had long been increasing but actually fell 15.1% to 339.9 million from 400.3 million. This was because of the Indian ban which prevents Chinese-owned apps in its local market, which included Bigo Live, Likee and Hago, partially offset by an increase in MAUs outside India. Future bans from other jurisdictions could weigh, but for now, we think this is priced in.

We like the fact that the company pays a near 2% dividend-yield currently. The company has a net $2.93 billion in cash and equivalents on hand. With 79 million ADS outstanding here, that means there is $37 per ADS in cash on the balance sheet. There is $5.183 billion in cash, restricted cash, short-term deposits, and assets for sale total on hand. That is impressive.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock is dirt cheap for a tech play. Generally high revenue growth plays are valued on their price-to-sales basis, and here YY stock looks incredible. The Seeking Alpha Premium overall value rating is a "B", but the price-to-sales are well under 1.0. That is very attractive.

Of course, traditionally we want to see a path to profits in any company we invest in. Revenue growth matters, but only if it eventually leads to profits. The thing is this company has been very profitable in the past. Right now it is losing money, but analysts see profits likely to bounce back after this fiscal year:

Note, next fiscal year estimates are as high as $5.42, so if the company really executes in this most bullish scenario, the stock is 13X FWD EPS if you are able acquire shares at $70.

As we look ahead, guidance is impressive. For Q2 2021, the company expects net revenues to land between $645 million and $663 million, which would be year-over-year growth versus Q2 2020 of 36% to 40%. While the company will still lose money, we have to factor in the return to growth in MAU, the fact that dollars per MAU are rising, the path to a return to profit, and of course, sales growth, while considering cash on hand. Fundamentally, shares appear attractive, and the chart at one-year low support, indicates a favorable risk-reward ratio.