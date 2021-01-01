Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

About 2.5 months ago, I rotated my long position in (NASDAQ:AFINP) into (NASDAQ:AFINO) as the latter was trading at a better valuation than the AFINP issue. Both series of preferred shares were issued by American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN). As my rotation has been completed and I now only own the AFINO preferred shares, I wanted to check up on the coverage levels of the preferred dividend and the performance of American Finance Trust in general.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at AFIN’s Q1 results and coverage ratios

In order to establish how safe and reliable the preferred dividends are, we obviously need to have a look at how the issuer, American Finance Trust, is performing. AFIN is focusing on what it calls "service and experiential retail" assets which are more resistant to the pressure from e-commerce. The top-20 tenants represent in excess of half of the total rent, and as you can see below, there are some well-known names in the list of major tenants.

Source: company presentation

American Finance Trust doesn’t seem to be impacted by the COVID pandemic anymore as it collected 99.1% of the rent due in Q1 2021 while a more recent update confirmed it collected 100% of the rent for April and May, so we can reasonably expect the rent collection rate to increase in Q2 to very close to 100% (or perhaps even the full 100% if the June collection rate also reaches a triple digit percentage).

Source: company presentation

The high rent collection result and the lack of receivables building up means the reported FFO and AFFO are reliable. According to the Q1 report, the reported FFO was approximately $22.6M.

Source: quarterly report

While the FFO appears to be lower than in Q1 2020, there's one important parameter that has changed: The AFINO preferred shares were only issued at the end of the year, so Q1 2021 was the first quarter American Finance Trust had to pay the preferred dividends. And those preferred dividends are already included in the $9.4M net loss attributable to the AFIN stockholders. As you can see on the image below, the total amount of preferred dividends increased from $3.6M to $5.7M.

Source: quarterly report

This also means that if AFIN hadn’t issued the AFINO shares, the reported net income would be about $2M higher, and that would have had a direct and integral impact on the FFO as well, which would have increased by about 4%. So while the lower FFO appears to be a setback, there’s more than meets the eye here.

If we add back the $5.66M in preferred dividends to the reported FFO, the total preferred dividend payment capacity of American Finance Trust is $5.66M + $22.57M = $28.2M. Which means the $5.66M in preferred dividends represent a payout ratio of about 20%, resulting in a coverage ratio of about 500%. So even if the FFO (excluding preferred dividends) would decrease by 75%, the cumulative preferred dividends would still be covered.

The current yield and yield to worst are both very acceptable for the AFINO preferred share

AFIN floated a new class of preferred shares in Q4 2020: The new preferred shares C are listed with AFINO as ticker symbol and have a slightly lower cumulative preferred dividend yield of 7.375% or $0.4609 per quarter per preferred share (compared to AFINP). AFIN can call this class of preferred shares in December 2025, which means we are ensured of at least 4.5 more years of the preferred dividend.

At a current preferred share price of $25.80, the yield on the current cost base is approximately 7.15%, slightly lower than the 7.375% yield on the issue price.

In a worst-case scenario, the AFINO preferred shares will be called at the first redemption date in 2025, in which case there would be a capital loss to the tune of $0.80 per preferred share. In this scenario, the yield to worse would be approximately 6.54% at the current price.

Investment thesis

While I’m not necessarily a fan of American Finance Trust’s common units (as I think the easy money has been made as the stock is up by about 40% since my first article on AFIN) the preferred shares remain attractive. While AFINO is trading just over 3% higher than the issue price (and the call price), the preferred dividend certainty with a coverage ratio of about 500% still provides an excellent risk/reward ratio and I’m happy to hold (and perhaps I will add once the preferred shares trade ex-dividend).