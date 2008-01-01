oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I explained why a "boring" market, like the current one, can be great for long-term investors: steady gains (i.e. beta) can be captured without the jitters caused by heavily caffeinated and trigger-happy traders. Today, I take the discussion one step further, and talk about which stocks might benefit most from this environment.

I continue to believe that the cyclical trade may not have completely run its course. However, in the face of reduced volatility and lack of potentially negative catalysts in the near term, I believe that the case for growth investing gains strength.

What stocks to invest in

In a low volatility landscape, I think that investing in established growth stocks might make most sense. This is the case because these stocks tend to produce higher absolute returns over longer periods (i.e. higher beta, at least in the past couple of decades) at what might be lower levels of risk.

The chart below depicts the spread between growth vs. value over the past 15 years. It shows massive outperformance, in absolute terms, of the former over the latter. It is interesting to observe how the dynamic between the two factors changed little across the different economic cycles, from expansions to contractions, until as recently as the second half of 2020.

Data by YCharts

A heated debate can be had about whether the growth factor will reassume its outperformer position during a period of quick economic recovery. I tend to believe that it will, eventually, given the superior business fundamentals (e.g. top-line growth opportunities and margin expansion driven by lower capitalization needs and gains of scale). The exact timing of this hypothetical market rotation back towards growth, however, is still unclear to me.

Growth investing has the added benefit of possibly offering better protection against a deterioration in macroeconomic fundamentals, as it did during most of 2020. To be clear, I believe that this year's recovery will stick. But in case the reopening of the global economies hit a speed bump or two along the way, growth stocks are likely to fare better.

The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG), a fund of nearly 300 growth stocks and a heavy Big Tech bias, provides plenty of exposure to mega-cap names that will likely be winners in the long run: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), among others. The ETF looks a lot like the S&P 500 on steroids, in the sense that the top five holdings in SPYG represent roughly twice as large an allocation as SPY's top five. See below.

Source: ETF Research Center

SPYG might be particularly more appealing to those who believe that underperforming FAAMG stocks might be overdue for a rebound. The ETF allocates about 40% to the group, four to five percentage points more than peer Vanguard Growth (VUG) – ever since SPDR's growth fund stopped filtering Apple out as a value stock.

But in the end, few practical differences exist between SPYG and VUG, as the charts below depict – notice the very tight correlations. Both charge rock-bottom management fees of 4 basis points, while the former stands out for having a longer track record and trading twice as many shares in the market, on average.

Data by YCharts

Watch out for the risks

Despite my growing interest in growth investing, there are at least a couple of key risks associated with picking a growth over a value ETF today. The first pertains to valuations that, in some cases, have eased from peak 2020 levels. However, they are still far from bargain levels, at least from a historical perspective.

The chart below shows the forward P/E for four of SPYG's top five holdings since early last year (ex-Amazon, due to earnings multiples meaning less for this stock). While lower interest rates could mostly explain the spike in valuations over the past year and a half, some of the increase could also be credited to front-loaded gains that might still be at risk of normalizing.

Data by YCharts

The second risk is the growth factor's inverse relationship to yields. The 10-year rate looked to be heading fast to 2% as recently as April. Now, rates have dropped to below 1.5%. A rebound in yields that may be aligned with higher inflation and the tapering of the Federal Reserve's dovish monetary policy could be a headwind for a fund like SPYG.

Easing growth investors' possible worries was this week's higher-than-expected read on inflation that did not trigger a spike in longer-term yields – quite the opposite, in fact. The bond market, at last, seems to be siding with the US Central Bank's stance that the recent increase in consumer prices might be more transient than permanent.

Source: Federal Reserve

The other encouraging piece of data is that inflation expectations, even longer-term ones, have reached peaks not seen since 2008. Above is the five-year breakeven inflation rate of 2.7% registered in May. From these elevated levels, it is possible that both consumer price projections and yields will suffer downward pressure, absent a major long-term disruption in the economy's supply-demand dynamics.

All considered, betting on SPYG today may not necessarily be a no-brainer, given the risks described above. But the case for investing in it or in a peer growth ETF has started to become more compelling in this market environment of low volatility and tame yields.