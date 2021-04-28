grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) now looks capable of generating over $2 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices. It is benefiting from strong commodity prices combined with limited hedges. This should allow it to reduce its leverage below 1.0x by the end of 2021.

Continental appears to be worth around $40 per share in a longer-term $60 WTI oil scenario. It also could easily increase its dividend to $0.25 per quarter (or $1.00 per year) in the future and still have plenty of funds to continue reducing its debt and make acquisitions.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Continental may now generate around $4.799 billion in revenues after hedges at current strip prices. This includes approximately $65 WTI oil for 2021. Continental also benefitted from very strong natural gas prices in Q1 2021 as the winter storm pushed prices quite high for a short period of time. Continental realized $5.56 for its natural gas in Q1 2021. This may allow it to realize around $3.75 for its natural gas over the full year, as the impact of strong prices for NGLs (which are reported within natural gas for Continental) should keep its natural gas differentials to a minimum over the remainder of the year.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 59,312,500 $60.50 $3,588 Natural Gas [MCF] 328,500,000 $3.75 $1,232 Net Service Operations $30 Hedge Value -$51 Total $4,799

Source: Author's work

Continental has reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.11, which adds up to around $162 million per year. In 2021, it will only pay out three quarterly dividends though, since it didn't reinstate its dividend until Q2 2021.

This results in a projection that Continental will have around $2.11 billion in cash flow (after dividends) in 2021 to help pay down its debt.

$ Million Operating Costs $399 Production Tax $386 Cash SG&A $148 Cash Interest $235 Capital Expenditures $1,400 Dividend $121 Total Expenditures $2,689

Source: Author's work

Continental projected $1.7 billion in free cash flow at the end of April at $60 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas. The increase in commodity prices since then (with Continental's limited hedges) should increase its free cash flow by over $500 million from that estimate.

Valuation

The positive cash flow in 2021 should allow Continental to reduce its net debt to around $3.634 billion by the end of 2021. This would be under 1.0x EBITDAX.

Continental's reduced debt helps increase its estimated value to around $40 per share in a longer-term $60 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas scenario. This also assumes that Continental's natural gas differential is around zero due to the impact of relatively strong prices for NGLs.

In a $60 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas environment, Continental should be able to maintain production and generate around $1.7 billion in positive cash flow per year before any dividends. Given that Continental's debt situation looks quite good entering 2022 (with leverage below 1.0x), that leaves lots of room for Continental to allocate more funds towards dividends, share repurchases and acquisitions.

For example, Continental could put $850 million towards debt reduction (bringing its net debt below $2.8 billion by the end of 2022) while also increasing its dividend to $1 per year, and still have close to $500 million for share repurchases and acquisitions.

Conclusion

Continental Resources should now be able to generate over $2 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices. The combination of $65 WTI oil, $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas and strong prices for NGLs should help Continental bring its leverage below 1.0x by the end of the year.

Continental appears to be worth around $40 per share in a longer-term $60 WTI oil scenario, and would also easily be able to support a $1 per share annual dividend while continuing to pay down its debt. Each $5 increase in expected longer-term oil prices increases Continental's estimated value by around $5 per share as well.