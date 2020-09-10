KathrynHatashitaLee/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

In April, I promised to update my bullish call on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) again in case something changed with regards to the potential Kansas City Southern (KSU) merger. So far, it looks like its larger peer Canadian National Railway (CNI) will get the deal or that we are looking at a prolonged period of zero progress in case the CNI/KSU deal is rejected by the STB. Either way, in addition to the merger, I want to highlight the company's dividend growth potential again using more data and comparisons to other dividend growth investing opportunities.

While the company's dividend yield is very disappointing, I have zero doubt that long-term investors will significantly benefit from capital gains and dividend hikes for decades to come. In this article, I will give you the details.

The (Failed?) KSU Merger

In my most recent CP article, I didn't spend much time covering the potential merger with KSU. Back then, CP was the first company that approached KSU (excluding the previous attempt from Blackstone (BX)). However, CNI made a better offer, which resulted in KSU agreeing with the takeover offer as I explained in this article.

While the CNI-KSU deal is looking good, CP is proceeding with preparing its full merger application seeking authority from the STB to acquire control of KSU according to a statement released on June 8, 2021.

Personally, I believe that CNI might pull it off. They agreed to divest some overlapping railways to support competition in the area. They also made a superior cash/stock offer, and have more resources to up their bid - unlike the much smaller CP railway.

That's where the potentially bad news ends because CP investors don't need a KSU deal. It would help, but the company has enough resources to generate shareholder value without the deal. Here's why:

Dividend Growth With A Capital G

CP is a very special company. It's what I call a perfect long-term investment because (among other reasons) the company is critical to the North American supply chains. I would even argue that the company is a big part of the global supply chain as it covers large parts of Canada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. Moreover, the company is a major mover of grains and export ports. Roughly 17% of weekly shipments consist of grains. When adding potash and fertilizer/sulfur, we get almost 25% agriculture-related exposure. Intermodal accounts for roughly 40%.

Source: Author (Raw Data: Canadian Pacific)

So far, this is nothing new as I cover this in nearly all railroad articles. The reason why I am writing this article is to dig deeper into the company's ability to generate value/wealth. Being critical in global supply chains is one thing, generating value is another thing.

The graph below shows the long-term stock price of CP and the Vanguard Dividend Growth ETF (VIG). They are more or less moving in lockstep when ignoring larger CP drawdowns like the one in 2014-2015 (stay tuned).

Source: TradingView

Keep in mind that I am using two different y-axes in the graph above. The graph below shows what the (total) returns look like. Since prior to the Great Financial Crisis, CP has returned more than 800% including dividends. Even without dividends, it beats the VIG total return by more than 300 percentage points. That's wild given that we are dealing with a railroad instead of a high-tech company with the ability to leverage its product more easily. Excluding KSU, CP beats every single one of its Class I peers during this period, despite its low dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

And speaking of the company's dividend yield, let's look at some numbers. First of all, the fact that its current yield is close to 0.7% is a problem for me. Not because I want a high yield, but because in my tax system, the government taxes a certain percentage of your cash/stocks above a certain level. That means that unless I engage in active buying/selling, I need stocks that generate some form of satisfying income - at least on a long-term basis.

Using the advanced Seeking Alpha grading system, we get a very bad grade for dividend income. The company's 4-year average dividend yield is just 1%, which is 40% below the sector median. Its current dividend yield is 44% below the median and its 5-year YoC (yield on cost) is roughly 4% below the sector median. Please be aware that the sector median is based on industrials.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's where the bad news ends. As you may have guessed based on the numbers above (the current yield being well below its peers, while 5Y YoC is close to peers), the company has significant dividend growth.

On a TTM basis, dividend growth is 10.8%, which is roughly 4.5x the industrial average. On a 5Y basis, the company has reported a 21.5% CAGR.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The graph below gives you a better overview of the company's dividend. Please keep in mind that these numbers are in CAD. This means that your quarterly dividends will be influenced by USD/CAD fluctuations. Another important thing worth mentioning is the fact that dividend growth drops to zero as soon as the company faces economic headwinds. I know that a lot of investors sell as soon as companies don't raise their dividends. However, I'm fine with this strategy as CP has decided that it prioritizes balance sheet health in uncertain times.

For example, net debt is expected to remain below 2x EBITDA, which is a very good sign as annual dividend payments are less than 50% of free cash flow. That means that while dividend payments remain unchanged in weaker economic periods, investors will not be prone to higher leverage while benefiting from a low payout ratio (a lot of room to grow dividends without growing its business). Based on net income, the dividend payout ratio (GAAP) is at less than 20%, which Seeking Alpha ranks as A-.

Source: TIKR.com

Also, bear in mind that the company started to buy back shares in 2014, which has resulted in a shares outstanding decline of 22% over the past 7 years.

My Strategy

As I already mentioned in my prior article, I recommend buying the stock on weakness. The company's dividend yield is low and buying on >10% declines gives you a better risk-reward. To illustrate the impact of a low dividend yield, I made the overview below. Based on an $80 stock price and a $0.61 dividend, we get a current yield of 0.76%. Using three hypothetical annual dividend growth rates (10%, 12%, 14%), we see that 10 years from now, we will likely have a YoC of somewhere between 2-2.5%. As a comparison, Union Pacific (UNP) already has a yield close to 2%.

Source: Author

It may sound bad, but it isn't. As the graph below shows, investors don't let the dividend yield rise. For more than 7 years, the dividend yield has been close to 0.8% (including some outliers). Prior to 2015, the dividend yield came down from more than 2%. This means that the stock price takes dividend growth into account. Hence, the stock generates significant capital returns as I already briefly showed you in this article.

Source: Seeking Alpha (CP dividend yield)

With this in mind, let me show you another graph. Canadian Pacific is doing very well when it comes to max drawdowns. For example, in recent history, the company has sold off 3 times. During the Great Financial Crisis, investors were facing a massive sell-off of close to 80%. In 2015, the global manufacturing recession resulted in a >40% sell-off. The COVID sell-off was rather 'mild' as CP dropped roughly 30%.

In between these sell-offs, we had several periods where 10% declines offered opportunities. Technically speaking, if you had bought every all-time high prior to the current one, you would be up - likely by a lot.

Additionally, keep in mind that while the ratio between industrial stocks and the S&P 500 is somewhat rangebound as I discussed in this article, CP has outperformed the S&P 500 on a long-term basis. COVID-19 isn't even visible on that chart.

Source: TradingView (ratio between CP and SPY ((S&P 500 ETF)).

You probably guessed it already, but I'm looking for a >10% sell-off before I buy CP. We're at 3.8% while I'm writing this. Once I buy, I will make it a significant position regardless of the low yield. I will likely buy some stocks with a good yield like MGM Growth Properties (MGP), to compensate for this low yield. I believe that missing upside is a far bigger risk than betting on stocks with a high(er) yield only, which is something I keep telling readers and clients.

Valuation

Nothing has changed with regard to the company's valuation. That's why I fully stand behind what I said in my prior article, which basically means that 10%-corrections offer attractive buying opportunities.

That said, going forward, analysts expect the company to keep reducing net debt to $7.5 billion in 2022 while EBITDA growth is expected to remain high. Since 2010, EBITDA has grown by 9.9% per year, and could - technically speaking - rise above net debt within 5 years. I doubt this will happen as the company will use growing free cash flow to accelerate buybacks again. Bearing this in mind, the company is trading at a market cap of $60 billion (again, this is C$), and a 2022 (expected) enterprise value of $67.5 billion. That's a 13.5x 2022 EBITDA multiple and 27.3x 2022 FCF (only based on market cap). Given the company's historical EV/EBITDA valuation range, this valuation is OK, but not great. As long as railroads are a source of rapidly rising free cash flow and rising dividends and buybacks, investors won't let the valuation come down below 12x again - unless a sudden sell-off would cause panic selling.

Takeaway

Normally, I spent more time discussing macro-economic developments. However, in this article, I wanted to highlight the company's dividend growth potential and its ability to generate significant capital gains. The company has a low payout rate, very healthy free cash flow, significant growth (opportunities), and a solid balance sheet. The company is very likely to continue to outperform its peers despite a low dividend yield and is a very attractive (potential) investment for long-term investors who do not mind buying a low-yield stock.

Unfortunately, that doesn't make it a great buy for retirees who are dependent on a high yield or investors like me, who like to maintain a somewhat satisfying yield close to 2.5%. Unfortunately, in the current market environment that simply isn't possible. That's why I decided to buy the next 10% correction while also allocating some money to high-yield investments to compensate for a low CP yield. This also means that I am likely going to sell the stock somewhere in the future to benefit from (a lot of potential) capital gains. I am not planning on ever selling the railroad stocks I currently hold (Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern (NSC)) as I already have a great yield on cost and expect to further benefit from that income on a long-term basis.

Long story short, I hope I could explain what investors can expect from Canadian Pacific as this 'boring' railroad stock could very well continue to crush most dividend growth stocks in its path. It's truly a fantastic stock to own in a growth-oriented long-term portfolio.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!