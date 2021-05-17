Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/17/2021. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2020.

This quarter, Robbins’ 13F portfolio value increased from $4.36B to $5.90B. The number of holdings increased from 54 to 63. The top five positions are Tenet Healthcare, Bausch Health, CIGNA, McKesson Corp, and DXC Technology. Together they are at ~40% of the 13F assets.

New Stakes:

Butterfly Network (BFLY): Longview Acquisition, a $345M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins did a ~$1.5B EV deal to merge with Butterfly Network (BFLY) last November. The deal closed in February. The stock peaked at ~$27 per share in mid-February and currently trades at ~$14. Butterfly Network pioneered a handheld portable ultrasound machine. Glenview’s stake is at 1.36% of the portfolio.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Visa Inc. (V), Sabre Corp. (SABR), and Biohaven Pharma (BHVN): These are small (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) new stakes established this quarter. BHVN is back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV), Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA), and Fortesss Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII): LGV is a $600M SPAC sponsored by Larry Robbins. It had an IPO in March. The stock currently trades at $9.84, slight below trust value. Thoma Bravo Advantage & Fortress Value Acquisition II are post-deal SPACs. Glenview’s stakes are very small at less than ~0.6% of the portfolio each. TBA is merging with IronSource, a mobile gaming & marketing platform in a ~$11B EV deal announced in March. FAII is merging with ATI Physical Therapy in a $2.5B EV deal announced in February. Both stocks are trading near the ~$10 trust value.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 22.675M shares (26.3% of the shares outstanding) of Longview Acquisition II. ~17.2M shares in sponsor units which they got for $25K and the rest (5M units) purchased at IPO for $10 per share. Overall, their cost-basis is less than $2 per share.

Velocity Acquisition (VELO) Units, Flex Limited (FLEX), FAST Acquisition (FST), HighCape Capital Acquisition (CAPA), Gores Holdings VI (GHVI), PPD Inc (PPD), NewHold Investment Corp (NHIC), Orion Acquisition (OHPA) Units, Fast Acquisition Corp. II (FZT) Units, NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE), and Fortress Value II wts: These are minutely small (less than ~0.25% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Expedia Group (EXPE): EXPE was a 1.30% position built over the last three quarters at prices between ~$48 and ~$132. The stake was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$123 and ~$185. The stock currently trades at ~$173.

Aramark (ARMK), Amazon.com (AMZN), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM), HealthPeak Properties (PEAK), PRA Health Sciences (PRAH), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), United Rentals (URI), Viad Corp. (VVI), and Welltower Inc. (WELL): These small (less than ~1.30% of the portfolio each) stakes were dropped during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Cigna Corporation (CI): CI is a very long-term top-three 7.61% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. Recent activity follows: Q1 2020 saw a two-thirds selling at prices between $130 and $223. Last two quarters have seen a ~43% increase at prices between ~$163 and ~$228. The stock is now at ~$241.

McKesson Corp. (MCK): The large 5.82% MCK stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $124 and $167. The position saw a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $146 and $168 and that was followed with a ~40% increase the following quarter at prices between $135 and $163. The three quarters thru Q4 2019 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $112 and $153. That was followed with a two-thirds selling over the next two quarters at prices between $116 and $171. There was a ~30% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$170 and ~$197. The stock is now at ~$195.

DXC Technology (DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp: DXC is a top-five 5.60% of the portfolio stake. The position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The four quarters thru Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $75 and $96 while next quarter the stake was almost doubled at prices between $50 and $94. Q1 2019 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $53 and $69. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is now at ~$41.

Note: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE’s Enterprise Services business was to be spun-off and merged into CSC to form a new business DXC Technology. That transaction closed in April 2017. Terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Takeda Pharma (TAK): TAK is now at ~5% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of Takeda’s acquisition of Shire plc. Glenview had a large position in Shire plc for which they received Takeda shares. They also increased the resultant stake by ~30% in 2019 at prices between $16.70 and $21.50. H1 2020 saw a ~45% selling at prices between $13 and $20. The stock currently trades at ~$17. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC): The 3.63% ABC position saw a ~30% stake increase in Q2 2020 at prices between $81 and $102. There was a stake doubling this quarter at prices between ~$96 and ~$119. The stock currently trades at ~$120.

Universal Health Services (UHS): UHS is a 2.62% of the portfolio position built in H1 2020 at prices between $85 and $111. This quarter saw a ~85% stake increase at prices between ~$125 and ~$143. The stock is now at ~$160.

Facebook (FB): FB is a 2.45% of the portfolio stake primarily built this quarter at prices between ~$245 and ~$295. The stock currently trades at ~$330.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is now a 2.30% position. It was first purchased in Q1 & Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2018 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $976 and $1203. Q2 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $1036 and $1288 and that was followed with similar reduction next quarter at prices between $1098 and $1250. H1 2020 saw the stake almost sold out at prices between $1054 and $1525. It was rebuilt over the last two quarters at prices between ~$1453 and ~$2128. The stock is now at ~$2500.

Nuance Communications (NUAN): NUAN is a 2.28% position that saw a ~130% stake increase in H2 2019 at prices between $14 and $18. Last four quarters had seen a ~90% selling at prices between ~$14 and ~$34. There was a ~40% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$40 and ~$50.50. The stock is now at ~$55.

Note: Microsoft (MSFT) is acquiring Nuance in a $56 per share all-cash deal announced in April.

Boston Scientific (BSX): BSX is a ~2% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$26 and ~$46. Q3 2020 saw a ~50% selling at prices between $34.50 and $42.25 while last quarter there was a ~160% stake increase at prices between ~$33 and ~$42. The stock currently trades at $42.76. This quarter also saw a ~18% stake increase.

Baxter International (BAX) and Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): The ~2% of the portfolio stake in BAX was built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$75 and ~$86. The stock currently trades at $82.75. The 1.85% of the portfolio BKD position saw a ~45% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$2.50 and ~$6.80. The stock is now at $8.17. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): FISV­ is a 1.77% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2019 as a result of Fiserv’s acquisition of First Data Corp that closed in July. Terms called for First Data shareholders to receive 0.303 shares of FISV for each share of FDC. Glenview had 13.77M shares for which they received 4.17M shares of FISV. That position was reduced by one-third during the quarter at prices between $92 and $109. That was followed with a similar reduction in Q4 2019 at prices between $101 and $117. Next two quarters saw the position almost sold out at prices between $77 and $124. The stake was rebuilt over the last three quarters at prices between ~$93 and ~$124. The stock currently trades at ~$110.

FMC Corporation (FMC): FMC is a 1.61% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Recent activity follows: The three quarters thru Q4 2019 had seen a two-thirds selling at prices between $71 and $102. That was followed with a ~75% reduction over the next three quarters at prices between ~$60 and ~$113. Last two quarters have seen a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$102 and ~$122. The stock is now at ~$119.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a 1.60% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $270 and $333. The stake was increased by ~45% this quarter at prices between ~$288 and ~$371. The stock currently trades at ~$383.

Aptiv plc (APTV), Corteva (CTVA), DaVita Inc. (DVA), Dupont De Nemours (DD), Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), Endo International plc (ENDP), Global Payments (GPN), Humana Inc. (HUM), Insperity (NSP), Marriott International (MAR), Medtronic plc (MDT), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Union Pacific (UNP): These small (less than ~1.40% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Tenet Healthcare (THC): THC is currently the largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. It was established in 2012 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. Last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$48 and ~$53. The stock currently trades at $68.75. They are harvesting gains.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 10.65M shares of Tenet Healthcare. This is compared to ~13.73M shares in the 13F report. Around 3M shares were disposed at ~$55.50 per share. Glenview still controls 9.99% of the business.

Note 2: In August 2017, Glenview’s two directors resigned from THC’s board citing irreconcilable differences. In March 2018, Tenet’s board reached an agreement with Glenview whereby they agreed to vote in favor of the board’s nominees in return for byelaw amendments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC): BHC is a top-three 8.40% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $20.50 and $27.50 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $17.50 and $28.50. The stock is now at $31.66. Q3 2019 saw a ~42% stake increase at prices between $21 and $26. That was followed with a ~20% stake increase next quarter at prices between $19 and $32. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is now a 3.42% of the portfolio position. The original stake was from 2011 when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost-basis in the low-20s. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q4 2019 had seen a ~40% stake increase at prices between $112 and $150. Last five quarters have seen a ~82% selling at prices between ~$68 and ~$192. The stock is now at ~$211.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN): The 1.67% MYGN stake was first purchased in Q3 2019 at prices between $22.50 and $47 and increased substantially over the last three quarters at prices between ~$10.50 and ~$20. This quarter saw a roughly one-third selling at prices between ~$20 and ~$31.60. The stock is now at ~$30.

Avis Budget (CAR), Element Solutions (ESI), Endo International plc (ENDP), Hologic (HOLX), Iqvia Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS, Laboratory Corp (LH), Lyft Inc. (LYFT), Marriott International (MAR), Michaels Companies (MIK), Meritor Inc. (MTOR), and ViacomCBS (VIAC): These very small (less than ~1.20% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins’ 13F stock holdings in Q1 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Glenview Capital Management’s 13F filings for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.