The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:IHI) is a $7.5 billion fund with a defensive portfolio, large-cap exposure, and no distinguishable growth or value tilt. IHI is highly concentrated and exceedingly top-heavy, which makes its performance almost entirely dependent on the share price moves of just a handful of heavyweight healthcare companies. With a Price/Earnings above 43x and a distribution yield hovering marginally above zero, it is even more expensive than the S&P 500 (IVV) and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH), which makes it a poor tactical investment vulnerable to a sharp valuation reset in the case of tightening of credit conditions. But strategically speaking, I expect IHI to return to a more robust performance when the rotation to cyclicals is over.

Data by YCharts

The fund delivered stupendous gains in the 2010s benefiting from secular trends including growing healthcare spending and technological advances that largely contributed to revenue and profit expansion of its holdings. For 4 years in a row, the fund outperformed the S&P 500, demonstrating solid double-digit gains. 2020 was another banner year for the ETF despite the fact that the pandemic had an ambiguous impact on the medical equipment industry.

As I discussed in greater depth in my note on Koninklijke Philips (PHG), one of the major names in this industry, while demand for product lines related to the Covid-19 treatment surged, other medical equipment lines were suffering due to rebalanced capex of hospitals that poured all available resources into the combat with the coronavirus.

Still, for some companies operating in this industry, the pandemic had a positive effect on sales, and their share prices were also positively impacted; so last year, IHI's NAV rose by 25.2%, while IVV was up by only 18.3%.

But 2021 has been different. With capital flowing to so-called Covid losers, defensive plays and top picks of growth investors have been languishing.

Data by YCharts

Should it be interpreted as a harbinger of prolonged weakness? Most likely not. Barclays has recently expressed a bullish opinion on the industry, enumerating eight reasons for optimism, including a few tailwinds from the aging population as a long-term factor and "a more normal world later this year" together with the "return of elective surgeries." As I totally agree with its points, I believe it is worth considering IHI as a strategic investment.

Investment Strategy

IHI tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index that uses a rather conventional market cap-driven approach for weighting, which makes IHI's equity mix materially different from its peer, the smart-beta SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) that uses an equal-weight approach.

The primary purpose of the index is to reflect the performance of "manufacturers and distributors of medical devices such as MRI scanners, prosthetics, pacemakers, X-ray machines, and other non-disposable medical devices." The index is rebalanced four times a year: in March, June, September, and December.

The stock-picking process is simple and straightforward: almost all U.S. players from the medical equipment sub-sector that are among the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index constituents are eligible for inclusion, with one caveat: as explained on page 6 of the methodology, the float-adjusted market cap of a candidate must be north of $500 million. For current constituents, this rule is significantly relaxed, and if their market values dipped to $250 million, they will still keep their place in the IHI portfolio.

The index also has a few weight caps. More specifically, an individual stock's weight cannot exceed 22.5%, while the group of equities with weights above 4.5% cannot account for more than 45%.

More on Holdings

As of June 9, the fund had 63 holdings, three of which accounted for over 35% of the NAV while the ten-largest constituents had a combined weight of over 70%.

IHI's exposure to the small-cap universe is only marginal, with 17 companies including Vapotherm (VAPO), Intersect ENT (XENT), and Surmodics (SRDX) accounting for just 1.2% of the fund's net asset value. Meanwhile, only 5.8% were allocated to the mid-cap echelon stocks like Heska (HSKA), NanoString (NSTG), and Axonics (AXNX), to name a few. The remaining 91.6% of the assets were deployed to large-cap equities.

IHI's closest peer is XHE that uses an equal-weight approach for portfolio rebalancing. Regarding holdings, they have similar portfolios, with 58 constituents present in both. The difference is that XHE's depth of exposure is more pronounced as it is long 85 stocks. IHI's top-ten cohort is presented below:

The author's creation. Data from the fund

As you can see, the top names in the XHE portfolio are totally different:

The author's creation. Data from XHE

It goes without saying that IHI is exceedingly top-heavy, and its NAV dynamics depend on the share price performance of just a handful of holdings, mostly on dividend aristocrats Abbott Laboratories (ABT) with its 12.8% weight and Medtronic (MDT) with its ~11% weight.

After starting the year on an up note, ABT's price has recently plummeted on the news that the company slashed its 2021 guidance due to the headwinds from the demand for Covid-19 diagnostics being weaker than initially anticipated.

Data by YCharts

But in fact, it changed nothing regarding its fundamental strength. The Wall Street pundits are still anticipating its sales to grow by close to 14% this year, with profits expanding in double-digits. ABT has an exemplary quality of earnings backed by rich FCF, which exceeded $7.6 billion in the trailing four quarters.

Shares of Ireland-domiciled Medtronic have also been performing weaker than the broader market, creeping higher by just 6.5% since the beginning of the year. However, MDT remains a high-quality investment with the prospects of double-digit revenue and EPS growth and FCFE of $4.88 billion that far exceeds LTM earnings of $3 billion.

Quant Data Analysis

The Quant data analysis shows that the fund's equity blend has neither value nor growth tilt. Out of 63 holdings, only 9 with a combined weight of 7.7% have Value Grades above B-, which means the portfolio is overvalued if compared to the healthcare sector.

Among the top value stocks are Hologic (HOLX), a manufacturer of diagnostics products and medical imaging systems, and Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), a manufacturer of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, both with A ratings. For example, HOLX is trading at mid-single-digit LTM EV/EBITDA and Forward EV/EBITDA, which makes it a bargain in the sector that has an over 16x median multiple. However, together, they account for just slightly north of 2% of the NAV, and thus their impact on total returns is insignificant.

At the same time, grossly overappreciated companies with the VGs below D+ have close to 43% weight. Among the most overvalued names are DexCom (DXCM) that is trading with a whopping Forward EV/EBITDA of 88.3x. DXCM is a textbook example of a growth stock that is expected to increase sales with rates in the low twenties at least until 2024. Still, its Growth Grade is D since its anticipated ROE contraction signals caution.

Speaking about pure growth plays, only 0.4% of the portfolio has the GGs above B, including NovoCure (NVCR) and Insulet (PODD).

Finally, profitability is anything but an Achilles' heel of the fund. 55 of its holdings with a total weight of almost 99% have Profitability Grades above B+, which makes IHI a high-quality investment. Among the heavyweights that trounced their peers from the healthcare sector regarding margins and capital efficiency are Danaher (DHR) with its 32.3% EBITDA margin and Thermo Fischer Scientific (TMO) with an even stronger margin of 34.5%.

Final Thoughts

In sum, IHI has a high-quality portfolio of mostly large-cap holdings with no significant growth or value tilt.

After blockbuster 2020, capital appreciation of IHI's core holdings cooled off. However, that changes nothing about the industry's long-term appeal driven by secular trends. Right now, I still favor cyclical, less expensive plays, and remain skeptical of growth stocks in recession-immune sectors that lie at the crux of the IHI portfolio. But that does not mean that the capital rotation will not stall at some point, and past market darlings will definitely return. The logic here is similar to the one I discussed in my piece on the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) as I still expect high-quality tech growth plays to outshine value in the longer term.

Thus, I believe it is worth utilizing the pullback from the all-time high and considering IHI despite its patchy performance in 2021.