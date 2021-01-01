Photon-Photos/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been an exciting start to the year for the junior gold sector, with many companies racing to push out economic studies to showcase their projects at higher metals prices. Gold Mountain Mining (OTCQB:GMTNF) is one of the most recent companies to release an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA], with its Elk Gold Project sporting a much higher After-Tax NPV (5%) at higher gold prices. The decision by the company to truck ore off-site for the entire mine life has also de-risked the project, with lower upfront capex and an easier permitting process. Given this improvement to the investment thesis, I believe Gold Mountain is a name worth keeping an eye on if we see a sharp pullback in the share price.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted, converted at an exchange rate of 0.80 Canadian Dollars per US Dollar.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Gold Mountain Mining released an updated PEA for its Elk Gold Project in British Columbia last month, with a pivot in the mine plan to a toll-milling agreement for the entire mine life. This has substantially lowered the capex for the project vs. building a mill beginning in Year 4 while maintaining the attractive economics highlighted in the initial PEA. Assuming all permits are received, Gold Mountain is expected to truck over ~2.5 million tonnes over the mine life, equating to approximately ~530,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs]. With projected all-in sustaining costs below $650/oz, this would be one of the lowest-cost operations in Canada. Let’s take a closer look at the study below:

(Source: Company News Release)

In preparation for Gold Mountain’s updated PEA, the company released an updated resource estimate for its Elk Gold Project which came in at ~651,000 GEOs at a gold-equivalent grade of 6.1 grams per tonne. This ~651,000-ounce resource is based on solely measured & indicated [M&I] material with an additional 159,000 GEOs at an average grade of 4.8 grams per tonne gold-equivalent in the inferred category. This is a significant upgrade from 454,000 ounces at 5.33 grams per tonne gold in the previous M&I resource, de-risking the mine plan. This is because the mine plan is now underpinned by the use of higher confidence material. It's also increased the value of the ounces in the ground, with M&I ounces fetching commanding a much higher valuation.

(Source: Company News Release)

The updated Elk Project mine plan envisions beginning with an open-pit in Year 1 through 3 before rehabilitating the existing underground decline in preparation for underground mining in Year 4. For the first three years of the operation, mining rates are expected to come in at 200 tonnes per day, translating to production that's just shy of ~20,000 ounces per annum. Assuming the receipt of permits, this should increase to 900 tonnes per day in Year 4. Gold Mountain received its Draft Mine Permit for open-pit mining at the lower rate (200 tonnes per day), which suggests good progress for full permitting to begin ore deliveries by year-end. However, an updated permit will be required to ramp up to 900 tonnes per day, affecting years 4 through 11 of the mine plan.

(Source: Company News Release)

Gold Mountain is expected to be a small-scale producer based on the updated mine plan, producing 19,000 ounces per year in Year 1 through 3, increasing to more than 60,000 ounces per year beginning in Year 4. This would give Gold Mountain a respectable production profile by FY2025, with the potential to generate more than $90 million in revenue per year at a $1,850/oz plus gold price. Graduation to ~50,000-ounce plus producer status would command a slightly higher valuation, with companies below the ~20,000-ounce per year mark typically being valued like explorers such as Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF). Let’s take a look at the financial metrics:

Based on a higher gold price, the updated After-Tax NPV (5%) for the project has increased to ~$185 million at $1,600/oz and ~$224 million at $1,800/oz. This is a massive improvement from ~$150 million in the previous study, with Gold Mountain benefiting from very low sustaining and upfront capital due to the toll-milling agreement. This allows Gold Mountain to focus on mining and exploration while New Gold deals with processing and tailings management at their New Afton Mine 130 kilometers away. This is a great deal for New Gold, who will see a nice bump in revenue from New Afton beginning in 2025.

(Source: Company Website)

Based on Gold Mountain’s 60 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$2.03, the company is currently valued at $122 million, a reasonable valuation for a company with over 800,000 GEOs at an average grade above 5.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent. Typically, juniors can trade at a valuation of $125.00 per M&I ounce for high-grade resources, giving the company a valuation floor of $81 million (US$1.35).

On an NPV basis, Gold Mountain is valued at 0.55x its ~$224 million After-Tax NPV (5%), or 0.60x at a $1,700/oz gold price. This is also a reasonable valuation, with most Tier-1 developers valued at between 0.40x - 0.65x. It’s important to note that most of this NPV relies on permits to increase mining rates to 900 tonnes per day. I don’t envision these permits being overly difficult to obtain, with this being a very small operation focused solely on mining (not milling).

So, is Gold Mountain a Buy?

To bake in a margin of safety, I prefer to buy developers at closer to 0.45x NPV and use a conservative gold price that’s at least 10% below spot prices. Using an After-Tax NPV (5%) of roughly $205 million at $1,700/oz gold, Gold Mountain would need to trade down to $1.54 to enter its low-risk buy zone. This doesn’t mean the stock had to head to this level, but this is where the reward to risk would improve materially to justify starting a position.

The one bonus about this story, which should not be understated, is the 25% insider ownership and continued insider buying, suggesting that insiders are aligned with shareholders. While not huge amounts, insiders have continued to add to their positions and haven't sold any shares recently.

(Source: SEDI Insider Filings)

Gold Mountain has made solid progress this year and is on track to become a junior producer in 2022 with the help of a purchase agreement with New Gold. However, the stock has run up sharply in anticipation of this graduation from developer to producer, making the stock a medium-risk, medium-reward bet at current prices. Therefore, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere for the time being. Among the junior space, one name that looks more attractive at current levels is Monarch Mining (OTCQX:GBARF), a company with a similar-sized resource and a fully permitted mill but half the market cap. Having said that, if Gold Mountain dips below $1.54, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.