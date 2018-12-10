Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

Focus of Article

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze SLR Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SLRC) recent results and compare a handful of the company’s metrics to thirteen business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two detailed tables. Table 1 will compare SLRC’s recent net asset value (“NAV”) economic return (loss), net investment income (“NII”), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind (“PIK”) income to the thirteen BDC peers.

Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to estimated CURRENT NAV analysis using stock prices as of 6/4/2021. Table 2 will compare SLRC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 12/31/2020 and 3/31/2021 to the thirteen BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on SLRC and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), BlackRock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX).

Currently, I am not expanding my BDC coverage list due to the fact, along with the 14 BDC stocks listed above, I fully cover 20 mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies on Seeking Alpha. I may add a new BDC stock to my/our coverage list in the future but that is directly dependent upon my Marketplace Service workload.

Understanding the characteristics of a company’s investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for SLRC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article. This includes providing a list of the BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how SLRC compares to the company’s thirteen BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated “Q1 2021” even though this does not correspond to every company’s fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1a – NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

Table 1b – Past and Current BDC Recommendation Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s NAV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on SLRC and the thirteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2020; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2021; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar first quarter of 2021 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) (change in NAV and accrued dividend) during the calendar first quarter of 2021 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing 24-months (percentage); 6) my estimated CURRENT NAV per share (NAV as of 6/4/2021); 7) stock price as of 6/4/2021; 8) 6/4/2021 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT NAV (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar first quarter of 2021; 9) NII per share change versus the prior quarter; 10) NII per share change versus the first quarter of 2020; 11) 6/4/2021 stock price to annualized NII ratio; 12) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income; 13) 2/21/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation;14) 3/31/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; 15) 6/4/2021 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; and 16) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation range, relative to my estimated CURRENT NAV. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

Analysis of SLRC

Using Table 1 above as a reference, SLRC had a NAV of $20.16 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2020. SLRC had a NAV of $20.26 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2021. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.10 per share or 0.50%. When including SLRC’s quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, the company had an economic return (change in NAV and accrued dividend) of $0.51 per share or 2.53% for the calendar first quarter of 2021. It should also be noted SLRC had a trailing 24-month economic return of $1.61 per share or 7.34%.

SLRC’s performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) minor-modest net overpayment of dividends when compared to the company’s NII; 2) minor net realized losses/depreciation within one investment (second quarter of 2020); and 3) minor net unrealized gains/appreciation within some of the company’s active investment portfolio. This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of SLRC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 12/31/2020 and 3/31/2021. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 3/31/2021 Versus 12/31/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, SLRC had 71% of the company’s investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 3/31/2021. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of SLRC’s investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, SLRC’s percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans remained unchanged. When broken out, SLRC had 68% and 3% in senior secured first- and second-lien loans, respectively.

As such, the vast majority of SLRC’s debt investments were in safer senior secured first-lien loans (generally lower credit risk). SLRC also had 0%, 0%, and 29% of the company’s investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”)/credit-linked notes (“CLN”) (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, SLRC’s percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants also remained unchanged. As such, there was no shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar first quarter of 2021.

As of 3/31/2021, SLRC’s investment portfolio had a “fair market value (“FMV”) versus cost” ratio of 0.9883x. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly below the mean of 1.0000x (though this figure is skewed to the upside by NEWT’s 1.1545x ratio). When compared to a ratio of 0.9840x as of 3/31/2021, SLRC’s ratio slightly increased during the calendar first quarter of 2021 which was mainly due to the fact SLRC, like all BDC peers, experienced a continued decrease in quarterly credit spreads partially offset by heightened credit risk within a handful of portfolio companies as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A more detailed “breakdown” of SLRC’s quarterly performance was provided to subscribers.

SLRC had 0.0% of the company’s investment portfolio on “non-accrual” status as of 3/31/2021; based on both its amortized cost basis and FMV. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers as of 3/31/2021, SLRC’s amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage were both modestly below the mean of 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively (a positive factor/trend). In fact, SLRC only had one written-off loan over the past trailing 12-months. This outperformed all the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis and demonstrates SLRC’s recent cautious approach/due diligence when selecting investments.

Since the company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2010, SLRC’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2021 had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($1.25) per share (when based on a per share count as of 3/31/2021). SLRC’s cumulative realized loss figure was modestly less attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.53) per share. However, I would point out this metric is skewed to the upside (less severe loss) due to NEWT’s more “unique” business model which continually generates net realized gains (while generating little to no NII in most quarters). When excluding NEWT’s cumulative realized gain of $7.22 per share, the thirteen-peer average was a realized loss of ($1.12) per share. So, I believe SLRC’s cumulative realized loss of ($1.25) per share was near the thirteen-peer average (a neutral factor/trend).

I believe calculating a BDC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities, due diligence, expertise, and operational performance. This metric provides direct evidence SLRC’s management team has, at times, continued to find attractive debt/equity investments over a long period of time which, more times than not, have ultimately delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns. However, to remain non-bias, over the past 10+ years there have been some “dud” investments/portfolio companies as well (partial/total losses/write-offs).

As of 3/31/2021, 0.39% of SLRC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (based on FMV; including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector). When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, SLRC’s oil and gas exposure was slightly below the mean of 1.49%. When compared to the prior quarter, SLRC’s exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged; mainly due to minimal FMV fluctuations.

Even though larger oil and gas companies have recently benefited from rising commodity prices (tied to inflation), I would point out smaller/private oil and gas companies are still not “out of the woods” yet (still high-cost outlays making breakeven prices higher). As such, I would remain a bit cautious considering the ramifications of this specific sector regarding high-yield/speculative-grade credit. I believe SLRC’s very low percentage attributed to oil and gas companies is a positive catalysts/trend.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, SLRC’s NII of $0.367 per share during the calendar first quarter of 2021 ranked sixth highest out of BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company’s stock price as of 6/4/2021 to its annualized NII, SLRC had the seventh lowest ratio at 12.92x (a neutral factor/trend). SLRC’s current annualized NII ratio is slightly-modestly more attractive when compared to the thirteen-peer ratio of 14.86x as of 6/4/2021 (though this average is a bit “skewed” to the upside due to GAIN).

During the calendar first quarter of 2021, 4.78% of SLRC’s total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income which was a decrease of (0.96%) when compared to the prior quarter. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this was slightly below the mean of 5.43% (a slightly positive catalyst/trend). I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred.

Simply put, under GAAP, capitalized PIK income is revenue that is currently being “booked” but has not actually been received in cash yet. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at the maturity of that particular loan/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational difficulties (which increases the probability of the eventual inability of paying its loan obligations). This is especially the case when a specific debt investment is 100% capitalized PIK income.

Simply put, it is a “slick” strategy of continuing to record accrued interest income only to write-off this capitalized interest income at a later date; usually at loan maturity by classifying that “lost interest” as a reduction in the debt investment’s proceeds (a realized loss) as opposed to lowering previously accrued income by the accumulated capitalized PIK balance. I am not stating this occurs all the time but certain BDC peers tend to utilize this “phantom income” strategy.

PSEC and FSK have been particularly prone to this strategy to a greater degree versus the other BDC peers which should be pointed out. As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never “completely” received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large/above average portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a potential concern regarding future performance/credit quality.

As of 6/4/2021 SLRC’s stock price traded at $18.96 per share. When calculated, SLRC’s stock price was trading at a discount to my estimated CURRENT NAV (NAV as of 6/4/2021; $20.55 per share) of ($1.59) per share or (7.74%). This was notably more attractive than the thirteen-peer average of a premium of 17.28% (difference of 25%). I believe SLRC should trade near-at a minor premium to the company’s CURRENT NAV. As such, based on my proven reliable valuation methodology over various interest rate/economic cycles, SLRC is currently one of the rare BDC peers that is attractively valued in my professional opinion.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1)

PART 1 of this article has analyzed SLRC and thirteen BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing 24-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2021 (good indicator of overall portfolio health); 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 3/31/2021 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT NAV per share (NAV as of 6/4/2021) (great indicator of overall valuation); 5) current stock price to annualized NII ratio (good indicator of overall valuation); and 6) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income (good indicator of overall portfolio health).

When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, I believe SLRC has underperformed the generally better-run BDC peers (NEWT, TSLX, MAIN) while outperforming most of the generally worse-run BDC peers (FSK, AINV, PSEC, TCPC). This includes, but is not limited to, SLRC’s recent minor-modest economic return underperformance (a negative factor/trend), a modestly below average percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2021 (a positive catalyst/trend), an average cumulative realized loss per share amount as of 3/31/2021 (a neutral catalyst/trend), and a slightly below average capitalized PIK percentage (a slightly positive catalyst/trend).

That said, I believe SLRC’s recent performance has moved in the right direction. First, SLRC has recorded three straight quarters of NII growth. No other BDC peer I currently cover can make this claim.

Second, even with a recent large acquisition of an existing portfolio company with very similar types of investments/operations (not due to any type of distressed situation/credit risk issue; merely bought out/acquired the remaining equity interests for strategic growth), SLRC’s leverage ratio remains below the BDC peer average within this analysis (only 0.82x as of 3/31/2021). In addition, even after this large acquisition, SLRC’s leverage ratio is still below the company’s targeted leverage ratio of 0.9x-1.25x.

Third, in relation to the previous point, SLRC’s loan origination pipeline has recently increased. As such, at the worst, I believe future loan originations will match loan prepayments/repayments/restructurings. Under a more bullish/better-case scenario, SLRC’s investment portfolio will continue to gradually net increase over time.

Fourth, SLRC anticipates continued dividend growth from KBH Topco LLC (Kingsbridge; acquisition noted above), continued strong operational performance from Crystal Financial LLC (Crystal; a previously-acquired control investment), and at worst a stabilization from NEF Holdings, LLC (“NEF”; a previously-acquired control investment). Regarding NEF, this subsidiary mainly provides debt investments associated with senior secured equipment financing and leases.

This specific portfolio company did experience a drop-off in performance during the COVID-19 pandemic (portfolio size decreased). In addition, unlike broader credit markets (including high-yield/speculative-grade credit), equipment financing loans have generally seen a “deferred” impact when it comes to improved valuations. As the COVID-19 “lock-down” lifts across the country, I do anticipate better operational performance from this controlled portfolio company over the foreseeable future. This will bolster SLRC’s NAV while also contributing to total investment income via dividend income from Kingsbridge, Crystal, and eventually NEF.

I believe one of the lingering “market jitters” out there depressing SLRC’s stock price valuation (relative to CURRENT NAV and most peers) is the uncertainty of the company’s quarterly dividend. However, as I originally stated back in 2020 with subscribers, through the points listed above, I anticipated a “turn around” in SLRC’s quarterly NII since its low of $0.336 per share back in the second quarter of 2020. I believe this trend has proven to be correct with NII of $0.338, $0.353, and $0.367 per share for the third quarter of 2020, fourth quarter of 2020, and first quarter of 2021, respectively. So, unlike some BDC peers who have recently reported a minor-notable decrease in quarterly NII, SLRC has actually increased quarterly NII which is a step in the right direction (and in contradiction to the general sector theme). In addition, unlike most of the worse-run BDC peers I currently cover, I would point out SLRC has not decreased the company’s dividend per share rate since the third quarter of 2013. Yes, that is correct. SLRC has not reduced the company’s quarterly dividend per share rate for nearly 8 years. During this time, SLRC has slightly increased the company’s dividend from $0.40 per share to $0.41 per share.

While some market participants may argue this indicates SLRC is “due” for a dividend decrease (dividend metrics/analytics are provided in PART 2 of this article), I believe the company should be “rewarded” per se, from a valuation standpoint, for not having to decrease its dividend for such a long time. For example, since the third quarter of 2013, AINV, FSK, PSEC, and TCPC have declared a net decrease to each company’s dividend of (38%), (28%), (46%), and (17%), respectively (includes accounting for AINV’s and FSK’s reverse stock split of 1:3 and 1:4).

I believe that is a very important point to consider. In addition, SLRC’s management team continues to imply the company’s current dividend per share rate will remain unchanged over the foreseeable future. The following is a quote from SLRC’s earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2021:

“…We have access to ample low-cost capital which will fund portfolio growth. As we continue to grow the portfolio, we believe NII will return to fully covering the dividend…”

Disregarding that quote, let us say in a worst-case scenario SLRC eventually decreases the company’s quarterly dividend by (10%). I continue to believe the market has already priced in this event since SLRC is being valued at a modest discount to CURRENT NAV while the BDC sector average of the peers I currently cover is a notable 17% premium. SLRC is currently priced/being valued at a fairly similar discount to AINV, FSK, and PSEC. I believe this is a misnomer on the part of market participants.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate SLRC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT NAV (NAV as of 6/4/2021; $20.55 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium but less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT NAV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT NAV.

Therefore, I currently rate SLRC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe SLRC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for SLRC is approximately $21.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $19.50 per share.

BDC Sector Recommendations as of 2/21/2020, 3/31/2020, and 6/4/2021:

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I/we conveyed to readers when it came to sector recommendations as of 2/21/2020 (pre COVID-19 sell-off), 3/31/2020 (post COVID-19 sell-off), and 6/4/2021 (currently).

As of 2/21/2020, I had a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; 2) NEWT; and 3) ORCC.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GAIN; 5) PSEC; 6) GBDC; 7) TCPC; 8) OCSI; and 9) PFLT.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) MAIN; and 3) TSLX.

So, prior to the COVID-19 sell-off, as of 2/21/2020 I/we had 0 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, only 3 rated as a BUY, 9 rated as a HOLD, 3 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. While these recommendations were certainly not the most “bearish” sentiment possible (had more bearish sentiment regarding the mREIT stocks I cover), I still believe they were somewhat “cautious” in nature; especially when compared to most contributors back in January/February 2020. Investors who “heeded” this advice were, at least, able to “lock-in” some notable gains (as sector valuations “ran up”) which helped offset sector/market losses in March 2020 (myself included). At the time, this was in direct contradiction to most contributors that cover the BDC sector.

As of 3/31/2020, I had a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) SLRC; 3) OCSL; 4) FSK; 5) GAIN; 6) MAIN; 7) GBDC; 8) SLRC; 9) TCPC; 10) NEWT; 11) PFLT; and 12) ORCC.

As of 3/31/2020, I had a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) PSEC; 2) TSLX; and 3) OCSI.

So, after the quick, severe COVID-19 sell-off, as of 3/31/2020 I/we had 12 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, 3 rated as a BUY, 0 rated as a HOLD, 0 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, these were the most bullish ratings I have ever had within the BDC sector since I began covering this sector back in 2013. Again, at the time, this was in direct contradiction to most contributors that cover the BDC sector (most were now in “panic mode”).

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I/we are conveying to subscribers when it comes to sector recommendations as of 6/4/2021 (last week’s close).

As of 6/4/2021, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above: 1) SLRC

As of 6/4/2021, I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ARCC; 2) OCSL; and 3) ORCC.

As of 6/4/2021, I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) FSK; 3) PSEC; 4) GBDC; 5) TSLX; and 6) PFLT.

As of 6/4/2021, I currently have a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) GAIN; 2) MAIN; 3) TCPC; and 4) NEWT.

So, as of 6/4/2021 I/we now have 0 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, 1 rated as a BUY, 3 rated as a HOLD, 6 rated as a SELL, and 4 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, a notable difference in value/outlook when compared to late March-April 2020. As such, generally speaking, caution should be the main takeaway when it comes to this sector regarding current valuations. When the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) announces the start of the Federal Reserve’s (“Fed”) asset tapering program, broader markets will react accordingly (spreads will widen; asset pricing/multiples will decrease). This is something I have continued to discuss with subscribers.

Note Regarding MAIN’s and NEWT’s Current STRONG SELL Recommendation:

Finally, I believe a brief discussion will clarify these ratings. NEWT and MAIN are two BDC peers that have typically outperformed their sector peers over the long-term (performance in excess of one year). This is an important reason why each BDC peer continues to have the most attractive risk ratings in my/our valuation methodology. As such, I believe these two BDC peers can be held by your more “passive/buy and hold” investor over multiple years. That said, both BDC peers are currently very expensive in my professional opinion. Simply look at some of the “spreads” in premium/valuations between NEWT and MAIN versus the 13 other BDC peers I currently cover.

I completely agree NEWT and MAIN should trade at a healthy premium to most (if not all) of the BDC peers I currently cover. This is shown in my/own BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation ranges (relative to estimated CURRENT BV). That said, NEWT and MAIN are currently trading at an estimated 131% and 77% premium to CURRENT NAV, respectively. In my opinion, in both instances that is an excessive premium for the recent, current, and projected performance of each BDC peer over the foreseeable future (think about negative catalysts/trends). So, for more active traders, I currently believe both NEWT and MAIN do not present an attractive valuation (along with several other peers).

Regarding NEWT, just too many market participants are currently “chasing the glory” of that very impressive 2021 dividend. In addition, there will likely be additional “pops” when NEWT announces the company’s dividend for the third and fourth quarters of 2021. However, what many market participants do not understand is NEWT's 2022 annual dividend will be NOTABLY lower versus the company’s annual 2021 dividend. Not sure if there has been any coverage about that crucial point out there (at least prior to Colorado Wealth Management’s recent public article) but that needs to be considered. NEWT has always been volatile regarding stock price fluctuations.

NEWT still has a lower market capitalization when compared to larger BDC peers. NEWT also has above average beta (stock price rises faster than most peers, sinks faster than most peers). So, readers should be aware of these points. I would simply look back to 2020 when NEWT did not raise the company’s annual dividend (specifically the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter of 2019). Simply put, this event resulted in a notable drop-off in NEWT’s stock price.

At current pricing, it is not a matter of “if” the stock price will drop but “when” in my professional opinion. My current projection would be when management discloses to the public NEWT’s initial dividend forecast for 2022. This will occur sometime later this year. As such, I/we simply cannot condone owning a BDC at a 130%+ premium to CURRENT NAV (including not expecting any type of notable increase in future NAV or loan volumes).

Again, I have always really liked NEWT’s business model (unlike many other market participants back when NEWT first became a BDC). These market participants simply did not understand NEWT’s business model versus other BDC peers. However, even though I have continued to really like NEWT’s business model versus peers, the company’s valuation is “horrific” right now.

Regarding MAIN, some readers have discussed with me the notion that this BDC has historically traded at this type of premium in the past. In those discussions, I have pointed out MAIN, when trading at this type of premium to CURRENT NAV, was also distributing a semi-annual special periodic dividend which was directly due to the company distributing net realized/capital gains. That is very important to understand.

With notable net realized/capital losses that have been accumulated over the past year or so, MAIN currently does not have a cumulative net realized/capital gains balance. While that is beneficial if MAIN continues to generate net realized/capital losses in 2021 (all losses are simply reversed out of taxable income), it is also a detriment if the company does generate net realized/capital gains in 2021 (all gains are simply reversed out of taxable income; up to a certain extent). Simply put, I do not anticipate a MAIN special periodic dividend being declared for, at the least, the first half of 2021. In my professional opinion, this notable difference needs to be considered when it comes to analyzing past versus current valuations.

In order for me/us to raise our MAIN recommendation ranges (relative to CURRENT NAV), the first step would be to generate sufficient capital gains to "boost" their surplus taxable income. This would raise the probability of reinstating the semi-annual dividend. However, as implied above, there would have to be a notable amount of capital gains to “trigger” this event. For example, MAIN has reported a net realized loss (similar to capital losses) in 10 straight quarters totaling ($154) million.

Simply put, that was the main reason the semi-annual dividend was suspended back in 2020. Furthermore, MAIN also was supposed to gradually raise the monthly common stock dividend (as they have done since 2013) but that too has stopped since late 2019. So, with the COVID-19 re-openings, I want to see some portfolio companies be monetized to build up that cumulative taxable income surplus once again and get that semi-annual dividend reinstated. At the very least, get back to increasing the monthly common stock dividend at least annually. I was correct in projecting this would not occur during the first half of 2021.

Let us see if MAIN can get either catalyst/trend “back on track” by December 2021. That would boost my/our targets a good bit. Currently, the market is basically pricing in these notions but it is not a sure thing these events will happen anytime soon. At current valuations, MAIN should be outperforming peers by a good margin (as this BDC peer did several years ago). Lately, MAIN has either matched or even slightly underperformed the majority of BDC peers I/we cover which is unattractive in my opinion.

For your less active/passive/buy and hold investor, this could be interpreted as I currently would not increase my position in these two particular stocks. At the very least, I would wait for a notable pullback prior to increasing one’s long-term position. More passive readers can merely consider a SELL recommendation as being overvalued, a BUY recommendation as being undervalued, and a HOLD recommendation as being appropriately valued. I hope this additional explanation helps readers get more accustomed to my/our valuation methodology (especially newer readers).

The analysis performed above does not provide “every” catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at SLRC’s past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to thirteen BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent BDC Sector Stock Disclosures

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, 2/24/2020, 7/9/2020, and 1/28/2021, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66, $19.498, $15.355, and $17.195 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.61 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire PSEC position at a weighted average sales price of $5.761 per share as my price target, at the time, of $5.75 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized loss and total return of (5.2%) and 26.1%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 31 months. This calculates to an annualized total return of 10.2%.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/12/2019, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $21.875 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 21.1% and 35.7%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 17 months.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, 12/21/2018, and 4/8/2020, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, $14.924, and $11.345 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.256 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/16/2021, I sold my entire ARCC position at a weighted average sales price of $19.598 per share as my price target, at the time, of $19.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 47.8% and 67.8%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 20 months. This calculates to an annualized total return of 41.1%.

On 4/17/2020, I once again initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $15.43 per share. On 6/5/2020, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $19.385 per share as my price target, at the time, of $19.30 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 25.6%. I held this position for approximately 1.5 months.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/11/2019, I sold my entire GAIN position at a weighted average sales price of $13.78 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.4% and 28.3%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 7 months.

On 10/2/2019, I once again initiated a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $21.635 per share. On 10/7/2019, 2/5/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/27/2020, and 4/8/2020, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $20.95, $21.125, $20.615, $18.565, and $12.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.096 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 12/31/2020 and 1/4/2021, I sold my entire NEWT position at a weighted average sales price of $19.715 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.5% and 34.1%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 10 months.

On 4/16/2020, I once again initiated a position in GAIN’s Series D (GAINM) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $23.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/30/2020-12/2/2020, I sold my entire GAINM position at a weighted average sales price of $25.365 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 10.1% and 14.6%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 7.5 months.

On 4/17/2020, I once again initiated a position in GAIN’s Series E (GAINL) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $22.68 per share. On 6/9/2020-6/12/2020, I increased my position in GAINL at a weighted average purchase price of $24.194 per share. When combined, my GAINL position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.688 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of May 2021 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 96.2% out of 52 total past and present mREIT and BDC positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out).

Both percentages experienced a modest increase when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.