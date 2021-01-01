pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

During the last earnings call, 8x8's (NYSE:EGHT) new CEO Dave Sipes unveiled its strategy to boost growth and improve profitability over the long term. As a testament to its confidence, he recently bought more than $1 million worth of shares.

Given those encouraging developments, investing in the communications specialist's stock looks tempting at currently 30% below its recent all-time high. Yet investors should remain prudent, as the company's strategy will require flawless execution amidst fierce and increasing competition going forward.

Unexciting short-term results

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus-induced lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic last year contributed to accelerating the need for remote communications around the world, which bodes well for 8x8's communications business.

The phenomenal performance of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) over the last several quarters illustrates the growing appetite for remote communications to work and keep in touch. Similarly, the tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) also reported strong results with their respective communications tools Microsoft Teams and Webex during that time frame.

In contrast, given the favorable context for its unified communications offering, 8x8 posted unexciting results during its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021, which ended on March 31.

Granted, thanks to its integrated unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform, the company beat guidance with revenue up 19.1% year over year to $144.7 million. But that paled in comparison to the higher top-line growth specialized competitors, such as RingCentral (RNG), Five9 (FIVN), and Zoom, have reported during their latest quarterly results.

Data by YCharts

In addition, because of high operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, 8x8 still generated a heavy GAAP loss of $45 million compared to a GAAP loss of $50 million in the prior-year quarter.

Intensifying competition

So to boost its growth, 8x8 plans to keep focusing on enterprises with its integrated UCaaS and CCaaS platform as a differentiated offering.

During the last quarter, that strategy bore fruits. The company's bundled UCaaS and CCaaS solution drove nine out of its top ten deals, representing 75% of bookings of at least $12,000 in ARR (annual recurring revenue).

However, the company will need flawless execution against intensifying competition to reach its goal of growing ARR from $500 million during the last quarter to $1 billion.

As an illustration, the research specialist Gartner (IT) positioned 8x8's platform amidst the five leaders in terms of ability to execute and completeness of vision in its November 2020 magic quadrant for unified communications as a service. But the competitive landscape is crowded, and competitors Microsoft and RingCentral lead the pack.

Source: Zoom.us

Similarly, Gartner estimated 8x8's contact center offering remained behind several specialized competitors in its 2020 magic quadrant for contact center as a service.

Source: Contentguru.com

In addition, competition isn't standing still. Many players have been enhancing their communication platforms with extra capabilities.

As an illustration, Cisco revealed last week its revamped Webex solution with many new features. In particular, it integrated acquisitions to propose an end-to-end platform to manage online events.

Zoom has taken a similar path. Two years ago, it expanded its video communications offering with its phone solution Zoom Phone. And more recently, it also announced event capabilities.

Besides, like several unified communications players, Zoom has been partnering with contact center specialists to integrate such capabilities into its platform. But during the last earnings call, CEO Eric Yuan hinted at new developments in the contact center area to be announced during the company's event Zoomtopia in September.

Nobody knows the details, but I speculate that Zoom could reveal its own contact center solution, as it would trigger synergies and cross-selling opportunities with its existing platform. If true, that will represent a significant extra threat to 8x8's integrated UCaaS and CCaaS offering, considering Zoom's history of solid execution.

Looking forward

Given the strong competitive landscape for the large cloud communications market management estimated at more than $75 billion by 2023, 8x8 will ramp up its research and development to boost the attractiveness of its integrated UCaaS and CCaaS platform.

Besides, the company decided to give up its wholesale communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) business, which consists of selling messaging and connectivity to carriers, to better focus on its growth opportunities. That business generated $15 million of revenue last fiscal year at little to no margin.

So given those developments, management forecasted revenue for fiscal 2022 to land in the range of $595 million to $605 million, representing approximately 12% to 14% year-over-year growth.

And thanks to the results of investment efforts during fiscal 2022, management is aiming at accelerating revenue growth to at least 20% by late fiscal 2023.

Also, with revenue growing faster than operating costs, profitability should improve. Management anticipates a positive non-GAAP operating margin each quarter of fiscal 2022. But taking into account high stock-based compensation expenses ($108 million during the last fiscal year) excluded from non-GAAP calculations, I expect the company to keep generating GAAP losses over the next few years.

Yet despite 8x8's underwhelming results and increasingly competitive landscape, the stock is trading at a somewhat elevated forward enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 5.1, based on the midpoint of revenue guidance for fiscal 2022. That suggests the market is already pricing in strong growth and improving profitability going forward.

Thus, before the company's accelerating revenue growth and improving profitability materialize, I'd rather stay on the sidelines at the current valuation.