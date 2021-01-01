primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 20-May.

In this article, we take a look at the valuations across the PIMCO tax-exempt suite of CEFs. Our main takeaway is that each of the 3 sub-sectors (CA, NY and National) features a fund whose valuation presents serious challenges and risks to investors. These include lower income yields, greater susceptibility to distribution cuts and larger drawdown potential. In addition, the ongoing consolidation wave in the sector is another challenge for high-premium funds, particularly those with very similar counterparts run by the same fund manager as is the case for PIMCO muni funds. In our view, investors should avoid PCQ, PYN and PML across each of the three PIMCO muni sub-sectors.

The funds discussed in this article are the following:

CA sub-sector

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)

NY sub-sector

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN)

National sub-sector

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Taking a broader look at the composite longer-term valuation picture at the PIMCO funds, we see that valuation across the three sectors of the nine muni funds has rebounded nicely but remains well below the pre-COVID highs.

Source: Systematic Income

This is in contrast to the broader tax-exempt national and state CEF sectors which are trading at richer valuations than during the pre-COVID period.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

This doesn't mean, however, that we should expect PIMCO muni fund valuations to richen further since, in absolute terms, they are very elevated already.

Turning to individual funds, the valuation pattern across the three sub-sectors has remained consistent for some time with one fund in each sub-sector sticking out like a sore thumb with a very elevated valuation.

Source: Systematic Income

The reason for this is simple - these funds have a significantly higher NAV distribution rate which directly translates into their excess valuations.

Source: Systematic Income

This is not unusual but it reveals a bias in the retail space which continues to offer up alpha to more careful investors. The issue is that many investors proxy portfolio yields or income yields through fund distribution rates and so come to view funds with higher distribution rates as those that also feature higher underlying income levels. This often goes spectacularly wrong and results in investors simply overpaying for access to the same income stream they can get elsewhere at a much lower price.

And the irony is that the situation is actually perfectly reversed - funds with higher NAV distribution rates end up with lower NII or income yields on price due to their elevated valuations.

To see what is going on we need to understand four different "yields":

NAV distribution rate

Price distribution rate

NAV NII (Net Investment Income) Yield

Price NII Yield

These are summarized in the table below.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The key yields to focus on are the NAV distribution rate which is simply what the fund decides (or decided a long time ago) to distribute relative to its net assets and the Price NII Yield which is what investors receive in income via an allocation to any given fund.

Working through the CA sub-sector example - we can see that PCQ has the highest NAV distribution rate of 5.51% versus 4.23% and 4.45% for its two other CA sister funds. This much higher distribution rate attracts investors who bid up the fund's premium to 30% versus 1% and 9.7% for the other two funds. This pushes the 1.17% average NAV distribution rate gap with the other 2 funds down to just 0.12% on a price basis, once the premium valuation is taken into account. However, the situation is actually worse - because PCQ income level is well below its distribution rate, its higher premium valuation results in a substantially lower price NII or income yield. In other words, investors buying PCQ with the view that they are picking up 0.05% in yield over PCK actually receive 0.59% less in underlying income on their capital than in PCK and 0.77% less than in PZC.

The chart below shows the distribution rate and NII yield on price for all the funds. By allocating to funds with higher price distribution rates, investors are, in effect, earning less on their capital than they could in very similar funds that simply have an arbitrarily lower distribution rate.

Source: Systematic Income

There are other problems with holding onto these expensive funds: PCQ, PYN, PML. The first, as discussed above, there is no magic to these funds - there is nothing special behind their higher distribution rates. If there were something behind them we would see it in the higher historical NAV returns of these funds, i.e. their greater ability to generate income would translate into higher total returns and it simply hasn't (none of the three high NAV distribution / high-premium funds features the highest 5y NAV return in its sub-sector - highlighted in red below) because there is no greater earning ability.

Source: Systematic Income

Secondly, funds with higher distribution rates are more fragile - they are susceptible to greater distribution cuts than funds with a more conservative distribution rate. Each of the three highest-premium funds has the worst distribution coverage in its sub-sector. This doesn't necessarily mean an imminent distribution cut (as these funds often have a UNII cushion) but it's a less comfortable place to be.

Source: Systematic Income

Thirdly, positioning in higher-premium funds is procyclical. Higher-premium funds tend to see their premiums outperform during periods of calm as yield-chasing investors bid them up and then deflate very quickly during risk-off period as few investors see value in these funds during drawdowns. The charts below, which shows the premiums of PML and PMX (first chart) and the premium differential between them (second chart), highlights this dynamic in action. The premium valuation of PML relative to PMX before the COVID drawdown and then deflated very quickly as PML sharply underperformed PMX.

Source: Systematic Income

And fourthly, recent merger activity has put high-premium funds on notice. Though muni CEF mergers are nothing new, the recent pace of consolidations has quickened from the previous years.

Source: UBS

When a fund merger happens, fund valuations will tend to converge since the shares of the two funds will end up being valued at the same discount or premium when the merger takes place. This has the effect of deflating higher-premium funds and boosting wider discount funds. PIMCO recently announced a planned merger of three of their taxable funds which are not only larger than their muni funds but have allocations that are more different from each other than the funds in the 3 muni sub-sectors. This suggests that investors should not exclude the possibility of a merger within one or more of these sub-sectors with an immediate knock-on impact on the valuations of these funds.

Takeaways

The CEF market is chockful of funds trading at elevated premiums due to their higher distribution rates as the low yield environment is pushing many income investors to chase higher yields. The trouble with this approach is that higher distribution rates are poor proxies for actual fund income levels. This means that investors who chase higher distribution rates often end up with lower income levels on their capital. Apart from a worse income yield outcome, high-premium funds will tend to be more susceptible to a distribution cut and larger drawdowns. Furthermore, ongoing consolidation activity in the sector threatens to put further pressure on high-premium sector CEFs.