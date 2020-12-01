Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

I read "Investing with the Trend: A Rules-based Approach to Money Management" by Gregory L. Morris soon after it was published in 2013. Mr. Morris originally wanted to name the book, "Dancing with the Trend". It has helped shape how I assess risk in my portfolio. Mr. Morris has a blog on StockCharts as well. I apply these concepts and methods to the Lipper Database using data rich metrics from the Mutual Fund Observer Multi-Search Screen as described in Tactical Sleeve for the Conservative Minded.

Momentum vs Longer-Term Performance

Figure #1 below shows Momentum versus the Author's Rank which includes momentum as one of seven equally weighted factors. Each month, I download about a thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer. The funds in Figure #1 were chosen using several criteria such as the product of Momentum and Author's Rank. In other words, some of the funds were selected to identify funds with exceptional intermediate and longer term performance that are trending up, while others are those that have underperformed but are now starting to trend up. The ellipsoids are an attempt to put these funds into three groups of funds that are starting to trend up, those continuing their trend up and steady mixed-asset funds that have above average momentum.

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

There are 46 funds in this article chosen from over a thousand funds. Momentum is a composite of three month trend, one month total return, and money flows. The Author's Rank is a composite of Long Term parameters (MFO Composite Rank, Ferguson Metrics, Morningstar Ratings, Return, Consistency, Capital Preservation), Intermediate Term metrics (Risk Adjusted Return, Downside Volatility, and minimum one year rolling return), Current Metrics (Valuations, Fund Family Rating, Bond Quality, Alpha), Income, and Momentum. It can be seen that almost all funds have a Momentum and Rank greater than 50 which means they are in the top 50% of the thousand funds evaluated.

Lipper Categories with Momentum

Table #1 divides the 46 funds into nine bins of Low, Medium, and High Relative Momentum and Relative Rank. International, Value, Inflation Resistant, and Real Estate Categories dominate the list.

Table #1: Lipper Category of the Top Trending Funds

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Fund High Level Trend View

For those who like the details, Table #2 contains the Fund Symbol, Risk (Ulcer Index), Money Flow (%), Three Month Trend, and Return in May. As a comparison, the S&P 500 has an Ulcer Index, which is a measure of the depth and length of drawdown, of 5.2 for the past three years. The funds in bold had lower and/or shorter drawdowns than the S&P 500, while those in italics had a comparable Ulcer Index to the S&P 500. The remainder have an Ulcer Index higher than the S&P 500. Keep in mind that a fund that has a high Ulcer Index and has lagged after the 2020 bear market, but is now trending up might be a good buy.

Let's take the Vanguard Global Wellington (VGWAX) and Vanguard Global Wellesley (VGYAX) as examples. Both are three year old funds that have a relatively low Rank (46 and 76). They returned 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, in May with low Ulcer Indexes. Money has been flowing into these funds at a rate of about 3%. I own these two funds to gain exposure to the international markets while keeping risk moderately low.

Table #2: Fund Tend Metrics

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Fund Trend Details

Table #3 contains the trend details. They are sorted from highest Author's Rank to lowest giving an indication of better intermediate and longer-term risk-adjusted performance. Making investment decisions including momentum should take into consideration whether it is too late to make the purchase. The price relative to the past ten months and three-month return are shown for this reason. The funds shaded green are those that may have more room to grow. The funds shaded blue are those that have tended to lag the recovery but are now trending up. The funds in bold are those that are attracting very high inflows. As a conservative investor, I tend to look at the funds shaded green for longer term "buy and hold" and those shaded blue for the tactical sleeve. I own all of those in "bold" with the exception of XMPT and it has piqued my interest.

Table #3: Trend Details

Symbol Name Momen-tum Trend Flow SMA 10mo Month 3 Mos FAYZX Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc 84 2.4 15.2 12.5 1.7 7.8 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Income 67 1.7 0.6 3.9 0.3 5.2 SCHD Schwab US Div Equity 95 3.2 4.1 21.5 2.5 14.9 EWL BlackRock MSCI Switzerland 97 5.3 1.2 7.2 7.4 12.7 FIREX Fidelity Intern Real Estate 89 3.5 1.4 12.7 4.2 7.8 CDC VictoryShares US EQ Inc Enh Vol Wtd 92 3.3 2.4 17.6 2.4 16.9 XMPT VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Inc 89 2.2 15.7 4.6 1.8 6.4 XLRE State Street Real Estate 98 3.9 5.3 6.2 5.4 17.0 DIVO Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc 91 2.5 14.6 14.7 1.9 10.9 IHDG Wisdom T. Intern Hdgd Qual Div Growth 81 2.6 2.0 13.9 3.2 9.3 JERIX Janus H. Global Real Estate 96 3.6 7.1 7.3 4.5 10.7 VWELX Vanguard Wellington 79 2.0 3.1 9.0 1.3 8.4 VTMFX Vanguard Tax-Mngd Blncd 60 1.3 4.1 8.3 1.0 5.6 ARTRX Artisan Global Opportunities 86 2.9 4.2 12.7 2.2 6.6 MOAT VanEck Vectors Wide Moat 86 2.6 3.2 18.6 2.5 12.1 EQWL Invesco S&P 100 Eq Weight 90 3.3 1.7 19.2 3.2 13.2 VDC Vanguard Consumer Staples 84 2.0 0.8 8.5 2.5 12.1 SCHP Schwab US TIPS 57 1.3 0.7 1.5 0.9 2.4 EIPCX Eaton V. Para Comdty Str 97 5.0 14.2 17.7 3.4 9.7 FIIIX Fidelity Intern Growth 90 4.0 0.2 11.9 1.8 10.4 FBMPX Fidelity Comm Srvcs Port 87 3.2 4.7 20.1 3.0 11.9 JABAX Janus Henderson Balanced 60 1.5 4.5 9.0 1.0 6.1 TPYP Tortoise North Amer Pipeline 92 5.3 -1.1 13.4 6.2 19.2 ARYVX American C. Glbl Real Estate 95 3.3 6.0 9.0 5.0 10.3 XLV State Street Health Care 94 2.7 5.9 7.7 -0.6 10.0 COM Direxion Brd Comm Strtgy 88 3.1 36.4 16.4 1.4 6.7 GUNR Northern T. Glbl Up Nat Rsrc 97 4.6 3.1 14.7 5.3 11.4 EMLP First Trust NA Enrgy Infra 93 3.1 1.2 6.7 3.4 16.5 CRAZX Columbia Adaptive Risk Alloc 56 2.0 -0.2 7.6 2.2 5.7 FSLBX Fidelity Brkr&Invst Mng Port 96 4.9 2.7 21.4 3.7 16.1 GLTR Aberdeen Standard Phys Prec Metals Basket 95 5.3 3.6 0.3 3.4 8.1 NFRA Northern Trust Glbl Brd Infra 86 2.3 1.5 9.3 2.3 10.2 FNDF Schwab Fund Intern Lrg Com 96 4.0 1.8 22.2 6.4 10.6 VGWAX Vanguard Global Wellington 87 2.4 2.8 10.4 2.7 7.8 FREL Fidelity MSCI Real Estate 93 3.4 3.2 9.0 4.4 14.4 VAW Vanguard Materials 99 5.9 7.9 22.9 3.0 19.8 DBEU Deutsche MSCI Europe Hedged Equity 86 3.0 1.2 12.4 4.2 11.8 IGE BlackRock NA Nat Rsrcs 100 6.2 5.9 13.4 8.3 15.5 HEFA BlackRock Crncy Hdgd MSCI EAFE 77 2.2 1.1 14.6 3.9 9.1 XLB State Street Materials SPDR 99 5.8 15.8 21.4 3.2 19.1 RGI Invesco S&P500 Eq Wt Indus 97 3.7 5.6 26.1 1.5 17.4 SPLV Invesco S&P 500 Low Vol 86 2.3 1.5 6.1 1.0 12.5 FSRRX Fidelity Strategic Real Return 83 2.1 10.5 7.9 2.0 5.6 VGYAX Vanguard Global Wellesley 74 1.5 3.0 4.4 1.6 4.9 IYF BlackRock US Financials 85 4.6 -0.3 19.9 3.8 15.9 TOLZ ProFunds Global Infrastr 94 3.4 1.1 5.2 4.1 15.0

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Fund (FAYZX) is available to all Fidelity Investors in a different share class, FMSDX. Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) is available to many investors in a different share class, CRAAX. For investors that want the yield of Closed End Funds without the additional work required to research them, the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income (BATS:XMPT) may be an option to consider.

Closing

Investors should have a storyline before making investment decisions. My storyline is that over the next year or two stimulus will keep the recovery going, inflation will be moderately high but transitionary, international funds will likely outperform domestic funds, and volatility will be high due to high valuations and the uncertainty of inflation.

Most of the shaded funds in Table #3 are likely to do well over the next year or two and fit into the "Storyline". Investors should maintain conservative, balanced portfolios with funds such as those shaded green which are predominantly global mixed-asset funds but include international funds, health care, real estate and TIPS. Investors that want to apply a tactical approach may want to supplement with funds shaded blue which are predominantly commodities, real return, infrastructure, and consumer staples.

As a result of writing this article, I will research the Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation which has been on my radar screen for some time now, and the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income as potential buy candidates since they may fit into my personal portfolio. The rest of the funds will be evaluated again next month.