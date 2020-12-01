I read "Investing with the Trend: A Rules-based Approach to Money Management" by Gregory L. Morris soon after it was published in 2013. Mr. Morris originally wanted to name the book, "Dancing with the Trend". It has helped shape how I assess risk in my portfolio. Mr. Morris has a blog on StockCharts as well. I apply these concepts and methods to the Lipper Database using data rich metrics from the Mutual Fund Observer Multi-Search Screen as described in Tactical Sleeve for the Conservative Minded.
Figure #1 below shows Momentum versus the Author's Rank which includes momentum as one of seven equally weighted factors. Each month, I download about a thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer. The funds in Figure #1 were chosen using several criteria such as the product of Momentum and Author's Rank. In other words, some of the funds were selected to identify funds with exceptional intermediate and longer term performance that are trending up, while others are those that have underperformed but are now starting to trend up. The ellipsoids are an attempt to put these funds into three groups of funds that are starting to trend up, those continuing their trend up and steady mixed-asset funds that have above average momentum.
There are 46 funds in this article chosen from over a thousand funds. Momentum is a composite of three month trend, one month total return, and money flows. The Author's Rank is a composite of Long Term parameters (MFO Composite Rank, Ferguson Metrics, Morningstar Ratings, Return, Consistency, Capital Preservation), Intermediate Term metrics (Risk Adjusted Return, Downside Volatility, and minimum one year rolling return), Current Metrics (Valuations, Fund Family Rating, Bond Quality, Alpha), Income, and Momentum. It can be seen that almost all funds have a Momentum and Rank greater than 50 which means they are in the top 50% of the thousand funds evaluated.
Table #1 divides the 46 funds into nine bins of Low, Medium, and High Relative Momentum and Relative Rank. International, Value, Inflation Resistant, and Real Estate Categories dominate the list.
Table #1: Lipper Category of the Top Trending Funds
For those who like the details, Table #2 contains the Fund Symbol, Risk (Ulcer Index), Money Flow (%), Three Month Trend, and Return in May. As a comparison, the S&P 500 has an Ulcer Index, which is a measure of the depth and length of drawdown, of 5.2 for the past three years. The funds in bold had lower and/or shorter drawdowns than the S&P 500, while those in italics had a comparable Ulcer Index to the S&P 500. The remainder have an Ulcer Index higher than the S&P 500. Keep in mind that a fund that has a high Ulcer Index and has lagged after the 2020 bear market, but is now trending up might be a good buy.
Let's take the Vanguard Global Wellington (VGWAX) and Vanguard Global Wellesley (VGYAX) as examples. Both are three year old funds that have a relatively low Rank (46 and 76). They returned 1.6% and 2.7%, respectively, in May with low Ulcer Indexes. Money has been flowing into these funds at a rate of about 3%. I own these two funds to gain exposure to the international markets while keeping risk moderately low.
Table #2: Fund Tend Metrics
Table #3 contains the trend details. They are sorted from highest Author's Rank to lowest giving an indication of better intermediate and longer-term risk-adjusted performance. Making investment decisions including momentum should take into consideration whether it is too late to make the purchase. The price relative to the past ten months and three-month return are shown for this reason. The funds shaded green are those that may have more room to grow. The funds shaded blue are those that have tended to lag the recovery but are now trending up. The funds in bold are those that are attracting very high inflows. As a conservative investor, I tend to look at the funds shaded green for longer term "buy and hold" and those shaded blue for the tactical sleeve. I own all of those in "bold" with the exception of XMPT and it has piqued my interest.
Table #3: Trend Details
|Symbol
|Name
|Momen-tum
|Trend
|Flow
|SMA 10mo
|Month
|3 Mos
|FAYZX
|Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc
|84
|2.4
|15.2
|12.5
|1.7
|7.8
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income
|67
|1.7
|0.6
|3.9
|0.3
|5.2
|SCHD
|Schwab US Div Equity
|95
|3.2
|4.1
|21.5
|2.5
|14.9
|EWL
|BlackRock MSCI Switzerland
|97
|5.3
|1.2
|7.2
|7.4
|12.7
|FIREX
|Fidelity Intern Real Estate
|89
|3.5
|1.4
|12.7
|4.2
|7.8
|CDC
|VictoryShares US EQ Inc Enh Vol Wtd
|92
|3.3
|2.4
|17.6
|2.4
|16.9
|XMPT
|VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Inc
|89
|2.2
|15.7
|4.6
|1.8
|6.4
|XLRE
|State Street Real Estate
|98
|3.9
|5.3
|6.2
|5.4
|17.0
|DIVO
|Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc
|91
|2.5
|14.6
|14.7
|1.9
|10.9
|IHDG
|Wisdom T. Intern Hdgd Qual Div Growth
|81
|2.6
|2.0
|13.9
|3.2
|9.3
|JERIX
|Janus H. Global Real Estate
|96
|3.6
|7.1
|7.3
|4.5
|10.7
|VWELX
|Vanguard Wellington
|79
|2.0
|3.1
|9.0
|1.3
|8.4
|VTMFX
|Vanguard Tax-Mngd Blncd
|60
|1.3
|4.1
|8.3
|1.0
|5.6
|ARTRX
|Artisan Global Opportunities
|86
|2.9
|4.2
|12.7
|2.2
|6.6
|MOAT
|VanEck Vectors Wide Moat
|86
|2.6
|3.2
|18.6
|2.5
|12.1
|EQWL
|Invesco S&P 100 Eq Weight
|90
|3.3
|1.7
|19.2
|3.2
|13.2
|VDC
|Vanguard Consumer Staples
|84
|2.0
|0.8
|8.5
|2.5
|12.1
|SCHP
|Schwab US TIPS
|57
|1.3
|0.7
|1.5
|0.9
|2.4
|EIPCX
|Eaton V. Para Comdty Str
|97
|5.0
|14.2
|17.7
|3.4
|9.7
|FIIIX
|Fidelity Intern Growth
|90
|4.0
|0.2
|11.9
|1.8
|10.4
|FBMPX
|Fidelity Comm Srvcs Port
|87
|3.2
|4.7
|20.1
|3.0
|11.9
|JABAX
|Janus Henderson Balanced
|60
|1.5
|4.5
|9.0
|1.0
|6.1
|TPYP
|Tortoise North Amer Pipeline
|92
|5.3
|-1.1
|13.4
|6.2
|19.2
|ARYVX
|American C. Glbl Real Estate
|95
|3.3
|6.0
|9.0
|5.0
|10.3
|XLV
|State Street Health Care
|94
|2.7
|5.9
|7.7
|-0.6
|10.0
|COM
|Direxion Brd Comm Strtgy
|88
|3.1
|36.4
|16.4
|1.4
|6.7
|GUNR
|Northern T. Glbl Up Nat Rsrc
|97
|4.6
|3.1
|14.7
|5.3
|11.4
|EMLP
|First Trust NA Enrgy Infra
|93
|3.1
|1.2
|6.7
|3.4
|16.5
|CRAZX
|Columbia Adaptive Risk Alloc
|56
|2.0
|-0.2
|7.6
|2.2
|5.7
|FSLBX
|Fidelity Brkr&Invst Mng Port
|96
|4.9
|2.7
|21.4
|3.7
|16.1
|GLTR
|Aberdeen Standard Phys Prec Metals Basket
|95
|5.3
|3.6
|0.3
|3.4
|8.1
|NFRA
|Northern Trust Glbl Brd Infra
|86
|2.3
|1.5
|9.3
|2.3
|10.2
|FNDF
|Schwab Fund Intern Lrg Com
|96
|4.0
|1.8
|22.2
|6.4
|10.6
|VGWAX
|Vanguard Global Wellington
|87
|2.4
|2.8
|10.4
|2.7
|7.8
|FREL
|Fidelity MSCI Real Estate
|93
|3.4
|3.2
|9.0
|4.4
|14.4
|VAW
|Vanguard Materials
|99
|5.9
|7.9
|22.9
|3.0
|19.8
|DBEU
|Deutsche MSCI Europe Hedged Equity
|86
|3.0
|1.2
|12.4
|4.2
|11.8
|IGE
|BlackRock NA Nat Rsrcs
|100
|6.2
|5.9
|13.4
|8.3
|15.5
|HEFA
|BlackRock Crncy Hdgd MSCI EAFE
|77
|2.2
|1.1
|14.6
|3.9
|9.1
|XLB
|State Street Materials SPDR
|99
|5.8
|15.8
|21.4
|3.2
|19.1
|RGI
|Invesco S&P500 Eq Wt Indus
|97
|3.7
|5.6
|26.1
|1.5
|17.4
|SPLV
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Vol
|86
|2.3
|1.5
|6.1
|1.0
|12.5
|FSRRX
|Fidelity Strategic Real Return
|83
|2.1
|10.5
|7.9
|2.0
|5.6
|VGYAX
|Vanguard Global Wellesley
|74
|1.5
|3.0
|4.4
|1.6
|4.9
|IYF
|BlackRock US Financials
|85
|4.6
|-0.3
|19.9
|3.8
|15.9
|TOLZ
|ProFunds Global Infrastr
|94
|3.4
|1.1
|5.2
|4.1
|15.0
Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Fund (FAYZX) is available to all Fidelity Investors in a different share class, FMSDX. Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) is available to many investors in a different share class, CRAAX. For investors that want the yield of Closed End Funds without the additional work required to research them, the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income (BATS:XMPT) may be an option to consider.
Investors should have a storyline before making investment decisions. My storyline is that over the next year or two stimulus will keep the recovery going, inflation will be moderately high but transitionary, international funds will likely outperform domestic funds, and volatility will be high due to high valuations and the uncertainty of inflation.
Most of the shaded funds in Table #3 are likely to do well over the next year or two and fit into the "Storyline". Investors should maintain conservative, balanced portfolios with funds such as those shaded green which are predominantly global mixed-asset funds but include international funds, health care, real estate and TIPS. Investors that want to apply a tactical approach may want to supplement with funds shaded blue which are predominantly commodities, real return, infrastructure, and consumer staples.
As a result of writing this article, I will research the Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation which has been on my radar screen for some time now, and the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income as potential buy candidates since they may fit into my personal portfolio. The rest of the funds will be evaluated again next month.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CDC, DIVO, VGWAX, FSRRX, VGYAX, COTZX, EIPCX, COM, NFRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.
