Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Decreases:

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 14 (Ex-Div 6/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.36 138.7 1.04% 8 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 6/30 0.26 45.87 2.27% 5 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.36 47.19 3.05% 9 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.36 75.4 1.91% 8 Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) 6/30 0.02434 16.77 1.74% 7 Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) 6/30 0.18 40.22 1.79% 5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 7/7 0.12 15.89 3.02% 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.33 112.67 1.17% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 7/7 1.3 642.11 0.81% 7 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.63 124.71 2.02% 8 Western Union Company (WU) 6/30 0.235 24.95 3.77% 7

Tuesday Jun 15 (Ex-Div 6/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 7/1 0.1 21.45 1.86% 7 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 7/8 0.28 21.76 5.15% 8 Synovus Financial (SNV) 7/1 0.33 47.78 2.76% 7

Wednesday Jun 16 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 6/25 0.29 62.4 1.86% 9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7/2 0.18 128.47 0.56% 5 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/30 0.07 14.78 5.68% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 6/30 0.045 24.83 2.17% 7 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 7/7 0.5 78.05 2.56% 8

Thursday Jun 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/30 1 55.3 7.23% 8 ITT Corp. (ITT) 7/6 0.22 93.16 0.94% 9

Friday Jun 18 (Ex-Div 6/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/14 0.145 68.45 0.85% 9 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/6 1.42 289.49 1.96% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 6/15 0.35 2.0% AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 6/15 0.2 0.6% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/18 0.27 3.3% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/15 0.18 3.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) 6/15 0.43 4.6% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 6/15 0.335 1.4% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/18 2.5 0.6% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 6/21 0.15 2.3% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.24 3.5% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 6/18 1 0.6% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 6/16 2.87 1.4% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/16 0.26 1.1% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 6/18 0.11 3.1% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6/15 0.06 3.2% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/17 0.06 4.9% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 6/18 0.165 1.3% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.43 2.2% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 6/21 0.27 3.2% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 6/16 0.1 3.2% LCI Industries (LCII) 6/18 0.9 2.6% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 6/21 0.28 CAD 4.5% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 6/15 0.12 1.1% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6/15 0.22 2.2% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.27 2.8% Enpro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/16 0.27 1.1% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 6/16 0.2 0.3% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 6/15 0.16 2.5% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 6/15 0.37 3.4% Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 6/15 0.175 1.5% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/17 0.39 0.7% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 6/15 0.15 0.9% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 6/15 0.25 1.3% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) 6/15 0.16 0.9% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.445 2.3% United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/18 0.145 3.9% Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.15 0.8% Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 6/15 0.125 1.5% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.11 0.4% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.26 0.7%

Conclusion

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.