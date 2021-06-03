BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the major news stories of 2021 has been the phenomenon of the "meme stock" trade. Retail investors are coming together to drive up the price of heavily shorted companies. Struggling movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been one of the prime stars of this movement. Shares have climbed as high as $72 per share from low single digits.

While everyone wants to make a quick profit, investors should get out while the music is still playing. AMC remains extremely troubled, and management is desperately trying to raise cash via equity dilution. At current levels, AMC is trading at an enterprise value that far exceeds its peak valuation in recent years. This won't end well.

"Short Squeeze" Has Carried Valuation Higher

Shares of AMC have surged from the "short squeezes" that have occurred in recent months. Over the past year, the stock has moved an incredible 600% and as high as 900% at highs of more than $70 per share.

Source: YCharts

It's human nature for rapid (upward) stock price movements to create a frenzy of excitement, and investors have continued to pile into shares. At these elevated prices, the overall enterprise value of AMC has climbed as well.

In its history as a public company, AMC has never broached a $10 billion enterprise value until the "meme stock" craze. Today, that enterprise value stands at $26 billion.

Source: YCharts

The Fundamentals Don't Support The Price

Is it possible that a reinvention of AMC's business justifies the stock's valuation? While that would be quite a story, the numbers don't point to this as reality.

Source: YCharts

AMC is virtually on life support. The company was forced to halt operations during COVID and is bleeding money to the tune of more than $1.3B in FCF over the past twelve months.

Source: YCharts

To survive, AMC has been forced to dilute shareholders by offering shares to raise funds significantly. The number of diluted shares outstanding has virtually multiplied over the past year, and management is still asking for more shares.

But What About AMC As A Reopening Play?

Retail investors potentially fail to realize the impact of dilution on stock returns. When a company raises capital by issuing shares, it is the same as a slice sliced into smaller pieces. Each investor's share is worth less because there are more slices in the pie.

With the aggressive pace that AMC is issuing shares, the dilution is significant and is crippling shareholders' chances of meaningful returns in the event of a rebound in the business.

Analysts are projecting AMC's business to rebound as consumers return to movie theaters over the coming years. Revenues are projected to hit as high as $5.19 billion in 2023. This doesn't guarantee a happy ending for investors, though.

Source: Seeking Alpha

AMC was struggling to profit before the pandemic, and the additional dilution and multi-year rebound in theater traffic are only going to make it harder. Media continues to gain momentum with direct-to-consumer (streaming) channels, a secular trend that AMC was already dealing with. COVID has accelerated this shift.

Wrapping Up

AMC is trading at valuations that its business fundamentals cannot support. Like a game of musical chairs, the music eventually stops. When the momentum that carried AMC higher eventually turns, there will be no fundamental strength to support shares from crashing back to reality. While I don't participate in "meme stocks," I advise all investors to use caution. You don't want to be the one putting out the lights when the show is over.