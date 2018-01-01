Adrian Wojcik/iStock via Getty Images

It's been an exciting start to the year for many silver explorers with names like GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) and Discovery Silver (OTCQX:DSVSF) up more than 35% year-to-date, easily outperforming their benchmark. One name that's also performed well but has pulled back sharply recently is AbraSilver (OTCPK:ABBRF), but the recent weakness has little to do with a deterioration in the fundamentals. In fact, AbraSilver continues to release incredible intercepts from its Diablillos Project and is one of the higher-grade silver stories in the market currently. Given AbraSilver's solid project economics, which are likely to improve further in the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, I would view pullbacks below $0.44 as low-risk buying opportunities.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

AbraSilver has had an incredible run over the past year, up over 1000% from its March lows and now sporting a fully diluted market cap of ~$320 million at $0.52 per share. While I would normally not even consider a company that has seen a performance of this magnitude due to it typically being an expensive and crowded trade, AbraSilver's story has only improved since the March lows, helped by incredible drill intercepts from its high-grade Diablillos Project. The company plans to release an updated resource estimate for Diablillos in Q3, followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment. Even before the solid drill season the company has had, the economics at Diablillos was already impressive, and a higher silver price and the potential for higher grades should only improve the project's attractiveness. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart above, AbraSilver's Diablillos Project is in the Salta Province of Argentina, a much more attractive area of Argentina relative to Chubut, La Rioja, and Mendoza, which are ranked among the worst jurisdictions globally. However, as shown below, Salta is actually ranked 23rd out of 77 jurisdictions, which is better than some North American mining jurisdictions. Thus far, Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) has had no issue bringing its Lindero Project into production in the Salta Province, so while AbraSilver's flagship project is still in a Tier-2 jurisdiction, and arguably a Tier-3 country, it's in the best possible province within that country, suggesting that it shouldn't lose nearly as many points as projects like Pan American's (PAAS) Navidad in Chubut.

(Source: Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey)

The Diablillos Project is located 160 kilometers southwest of Salta City along the border of Salta and Catamarca, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] was completed in 2018 with robust economics. The study highlighted the potential for an 8-year mine life with an average annual production profile of more than 9 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], at industry-leading costs of $7.52 per SEO. The plan was for 6,000 tonnes per day to be processed at an average head grade of ~179 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, translating to annual throughput of roughly ~2.2 million tonnes. The After-Tax NPV (7.5%) at much lower metals prices came in at a respectable ~$212 million, giving the project an After-Tax NPV (7.5%) to Initial Capex [ATNIC] ratio just shy of 0.75.

While the ATNIC ratio left a lot to be desired at the time, the project looks to be improving immensely since 2018. This is because dozens of high-grade intercepts released the past two years should be able to increase the resource base while improving overall grades. The average indicated grade for the most recent mineral resource estimate came in 93 grams per tonne silver and 0.84 grams per tonne gold (~156 grams per tonne silver-equivalent), but drill intercepts are showing much higher grades, with highlight intercepts like 104 meters of ~382 grams per tonne silver-equivalent and 81 meters of 541 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. This has been helped by the high-grade Tesoro Zone, which is the higher grade area within the Oculto deposit.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we focus solely on highlight oxide intercepts, we can see that the drill results have been nothing short of exceptional, with silver-equivalent grades ranging between 100 grams per tonne to 500 grams per tonne, with occasional hits of more than 600 grams per tonne. The chart below converts this to a gold-equivalent basis at a 75 to 1 ratio. Generally, anything above 1.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent for oxides is outstanding, and as we can see, nearly every drill intercept is above this cut-off grade of 1.50 grams per tonne gold-equivalent shown in the chart.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As the company points out in its most recent presentation, the oxide grades are clearly special. Diablillos has one of the highest-grade oxide projects globally on a grams per tonne gold-equivalent basis. Diablillo's oxide grades north of 2.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent dwarf Orla's (ORLA) oxide grades of ~0.90 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and Lindero's oxide grade of ~0.60 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. The fact that we could see a further improvement in these grades from the 2018 PEA suggests that this should be a very high-margin project if it does end up getting built.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the 2018 PEA, the project was envisioned to be built for approximately ~$293 million, which is more expensive than most small and medium-scale undeveloped projects out there currently. As shown below, SilverCrest's (SILV) Las Chispas and GoGold's Los Ricos South are expected to cost less than $150 million to build, or basically half of Diablillos. However, if we compare costs, AbraSilver's Diablillos is expected to have some of the lowest costs in the industry, more than 40% below the industry average that lies closer to $13.50/oz. Given the potential for an increase in grades and an average in the production profile, I would expect costs per SEO to remain below $8.75/oz, with the higher grades offsetting potential material inflation due to the outdated PEA.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Diablillos on a silver-equivalent production basis relative to upfront capex, the project is much more expensive than Las Chispas with a similar production profile, given that Las Chispas is much higher-grade (~800 grams per tonne silver-equivalent). However, Las Chispas is one of a kind, and there are very few projects that can hold a candle to it globally. So, while Diablillos does not benefit from the low-cost, low-capex combination that Las Chispas has, it is still a very solid project. While I would be surprised to see a decrease in upfront capex in the updated PEA scheduled in Q3, annual production, and the mine life should increase, reflecting a larger and higher-grade resource.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, how's the valuation look?

Based on ~136 million SEOs in the indicated category, AbraSilver is valued at $2.35/oz, which is a reasonable valuation for an early-stage story in a Tier-2 jurisdiction. On an After-Tax NPV (5%) basis, the company is valued at just over ~0.60x NPV based on the 2018 study, using more current metals prices of $1,800/oz gold and $26.00/oz silver. This is not cheap, given that it's rare for Tier-1 projects to trade much above 0.60x this early in the development stage, let alone Tier-2 projects. I have purposely used a fully diluted share count for AbraSilver to reflect more than ~140 million warrants that are in the money currently, which could push the share count from ~445 million shares to nearly 600 million shares if exercised.

To bake in a margin of safety, I would prefer to buy AbraSilver at an NPV (5%) of 0.45x or lower at current metals prices, which would translate to a valuation of $254 million based on an estimated After-Tax NPV (5%) of $565 million. If we divide this figure by a fully diluted share count of 617 million shares, this translates to a share price of US$0.41 or lower. Obviously, there's no reason the stock has to trade down to this level, but this is an area where the reward to risk would increase to very favorable levels and make the stock a stand-out among other juniors that also have exceptional projects with reasonable valuations. Furthermore, as the technical picture shows below, this level of $0.41 coincides with a strong support area for the stock between $0.38 and $0.44 over the past several months, where we have seeing strong buying on any dips.

(Source: TC2000.com)

AbraSilver is a solid story that continues to get better, and the upcoming resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment could be a catalyst for a re-rating if they can beat estimates. At the same time, the increase in gold and silver prices is making project economics more attractive and increasing the probability that AbraSilver can fund project development without a mountain of share dilution as its market cap grows. Based on this story continuing to improve, I see AbraSilver as a name to keep an eye on for investors comfy with investing in Tier-2 development plays. If we were to see further weakness in the stock over the coming months, I would view dips below US$0.44 as a low-risk area to start a position.