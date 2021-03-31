alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HONE) will likely benefit from loan growth in the year ahead on the back of economic recovery and team expansion. Moreover, the upcoming maturity of moderately-high costing certificates of deposits will likely support the bottom line. On the other hand, the normalization of mortgage refinance activity and pressure on the average portfolio yield will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.05 per share, up 27% year-over-year. The year-end target price is slightly below the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HarborOne Bancorp.

Loan Book Likely to Recover Due to Expansion Efforts, Economic Recovery

HarborOne’s loan portfolio has declined in the last two consecutive quarters. I'm expecting no further decline in the loan portfolio size in the year ahead because of the recovery from the pandemic. HarborOne operates in New England, with a focus on Massachusetts. The state of Massachusetts is doing better than the rest of the country in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data maintained by CDC, Massachusetts had only 15.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, as opposed to a national average of 29.1 cases. Further, Rhode Island had only 22.1 cases. As HarborOne’s markets are recovering, the demand for credit will likely improve.

Further, the loan portfolio will likely benefit from the management's plans to expand the team. As mentioned in May’s investor presentation, the management plans on capitalizing on recent M&A activity in the market with talent acquisition. As a result, I'm expecting some organic loan growth in the year ahead.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain loan growth. As can be calculated from details given in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, PPP loans originated last year totaled $83 million at the end of March 2021, representing 2.4% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven by the mid of 2021. Moreover, the management mentioned in the investor presentation that its pipeline at the end of March 2021 stood at $413 million, which is 5% less than a year-ago period.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 3.0% by the end of December from the end of March. Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely slightly outpace loan growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Deposit Repricing to Support Earnings

According to details given in the 10-Q filing, Certificates of Deposits (“CD”) totaling $563 million will mature till March 2022, representing 15% of total deposits. These maturing CDs carry a moderately-high cost of 0.60%. If these maturing CDs are renewed or replaced at rates that are 20 basis points lower than the existing rates, then the maturity can reduce the average deposit cost by around three basis points, according to my calculations.

However, pressure on the average portfolio yield in a low-interest-rate environment will likely undermine the benefit of deposit repricing. HarborOne's loan portfolio is concentrated in mortgages and commercial real estate loans that have long durations, which take a lagged hit from interest rate cuts. The management's rate sensitivity analysis also shows that the net interest income is quite sensitive to interest rate changes. The analysis shows that a 100 basis points reduction in interest rates can reduce the net interest income by a hefty 10%. The following table from the 10-Q filing gives the results of the management's analysis.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 30 basis points in the last three quarters of this year from 3.14% in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, the average margin for 2021 will likely be seven basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Mortgage Banking Income Normalization to Have a Large Effect on Net Income

HarborOne's gain on sales of mortgage loans surged to $24.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Stable interest rates will likely disincentivize refinance activity in the year ahead, which will result in a reduction in mortgage banking income for HarborOne. The Mortgage Bankers Association expects refinancing activity to decline to a normal level over the next twelve months, as shown below.

The eventual normalization will have a large impact on HarborOne’s bottom line because the gains from mortgages made up 35.5% of total revenues in the first quarter. Further, as mentioned in the presentation, the company had a 30/70 purchase-to-refinance split in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, HarborOne’s mortgage banking income will see a large hit from the normalization of mortgage refinance activity.

Other fee income will likely continue to grow as the economy recovers. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the total non-interest income to decline by 6.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.05 per Share

The anticipated loan growth and repricing of CDs will likely boost earnings in 2021. Moreover, the provision expense for loan losses will likely remain subdued in the year ahead because the existing reserve for loan losses is quite high relative to actual loan losses. As mentioned in the presentation, the reserve made up 1.60% of total loans at the end of March, as opposed to net charge-offs of only 0.01% of average loans in the first quarter. The highest net charge-offs in the last four years were reported in 2020 at 0.10% of average loans. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of only $3 million in 2021, down from $35 million in 2020.

On the other hand, the normalization of mortgage banking income and pressure on average portfolio yields will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.05 per share, up 27% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HarborOne's exposure to vulnerable loan segments adds to the risks. As mentioned in the presentation, auto loans made up 6.4% of total loans, while loans to hotels made up 5.7% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. However, the loans requiring payment deferrals are quite low relative to the total loan portfolio size. Around $36 million, or 1.1% of total loans, were under active deferral status at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Target Price Below the Current Market Price

HarborOne Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 1.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.05 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 19% for 2021. Therefore, HarborOne has plenty of room for a dividend increase. However, there's not enough historical data for trend analysis. Hence, I'm assuming no change in the dividend level for the year ahead.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value HarborOne. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.28 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.3 gives a target price of $15.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.2% upside from the June 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

HarborOne’s P/E ratio has been quite volatile in the past; therefore, it’s better to use the peer average to value the stock, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.05 gives a target price of $12.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 15.0% downside from the June 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $14.3, which implies a 5.4% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 4.1%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HarborOne Bancorp.

The company’s earnings are likely to grow this year on the back of an economic recovery, team expansion plans, and deposit repricing. However, this positive earnings outlook appears priced in as the current market price is close to the December 2021 target price.