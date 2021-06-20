portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, as well as generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50-stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 6/14/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name BUY 238 (AMAT) Applied Materials Inc. BUY 208 (SGEN) Seagen Inc SELL 126 (MSFT) Microsoft Corp SELL 49 (TDG) TransDigm Group Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No trade signals for 6/14/2021

The models trade on first trading day of the week.

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 241 9.52% $30,691 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $91 ($1,392) (CHTR) 44 9.37% $30,217 05/24/21 ($30,895) - - ($678) (DHR) 133 10.19% $32,854 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $1,047 (FB) 95 9.76% $31,470 05/24/21 ($30,744) - - $725 (MA) 86 9.75% $31,433 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $2,097 (MCO) 105 11.23% $36,198 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $419 $14,563 (MSFT) 126 10.08% $32,494 02/22/21 ($29,578) - $71 $2,987 (QSR) 443 9.36% $30,168 05/24/21 ($30,284) - - ($115) (TDG) 49 10.06% $32,435 05/03/21 ($29,986) - - $2,449 (V) 145 10.57% $34,069 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $93 $3,297

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.76% $5,094 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $236 $5,288 (ADBE) 10 1.87% $5,413 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $6,060 (AMAT) 43 2.03% $5,883 05/24/21 ($5,751) - $10 $143 (AMT) 22 2.04% $5,904 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $343 $3,910 (AMZN) 2 2.31% $6,694 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $6,818 (BBIO) 104 2.30% $6,649 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,895 (BSX) 138 2.05% $5,922 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $423 (CHTR) 8 1.93% $5,589 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,325 (COUP) 20 1.62% $4,685 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $2,442 (CP) 70 1.94% $5,626 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,785 (CRM) 21 1.74% $5,047 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,537 (CRWD) 34 2.72% $7,863 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $6,385 (DASH) 40 2.13% $6,166 05/24/21 ($5,623) - - $544 (DHR) 25 2.13% $6,176 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,661 (DIS) 32 1.96% $5,676 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $1,986 (DOCU) 25 2.18% $6,325 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $1,208 (FATE) 64 1.98% $5,744 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($755) (FB) 20 2.29% $6,625 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,388 (FIS) 36 1.81% $5,243 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 $317 (FISV) 56 2.13% $6,171 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - ($27) (GOOGL) 3 2.52% $7,291 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $5,010 (GPN) 25 1.67% $4,838 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 $389 (INCY) 67 1.91% $5,533 05/24/21 ($5,577) - - ($44) (INTU) 15 2.45% $7,082 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $3,632 (IR) 113 1.87% $5,418 05/24/21 ($5,595) - - ($177) (JPM) 45 2.49% $7,213 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $3,337 (KMX) 47 1.90% $5,492 05/24/21 ($5,377) - - $115 (MA) 16 2.02% $5,848 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $4,944 (MCO) 22 2.62% $7,584 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $5,212 (MELI) 3 1.44% $4,178 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,647) (MSFT) 25 2.23% $6,447 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $5,711 (NFLX) 11 1.86% $5,376 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,047 (NOW) 12 2.06% $5,976 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $3,932 (NVDA) 11 2.71% $7,843 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $5,167 (PYPL) 24 2.25% $6,515 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,343 (QCOM) 44 2.05% $5,923 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $117 $935 (QSR) 81 1.91% $5,516 05/24/21 ($5,538) - - ($22) (SGEN) 41 2.22% $6,420 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,817 (SHOP) 6 2.58% $7,482 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $6,579 (SNOW) 22 1.83% $5,293 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,194) (SQ) 26 1.97% $5,703 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $295 (TDG) 10 2.29% $6,619 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,666 (TSLA) 8 1.69% $4,879 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $9,439 (UBER) 111 1.92% $5,551 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,438 (UNH) 16 2.20% $6,366 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $216 $3,718 (V) 26 2.11% $6,109 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,216 (W) 21 2.34% $6,788 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $1,398 (WDAY) 25 1.99% $5,752 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,539

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: