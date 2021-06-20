Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 6/13/2021

Summary

  • Using the quarterly 13F filings, we extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds, each fund with more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • After the Q1-2021 13F filings, the consensus holdings are updated, 5 stocks were removed and 6 added from the universe now holding 48 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date, investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 191.0%, an active return of 64.9% when compared to SPY’s 126.2%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 224.2%, an active return of 92.4% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 6/14/2021.

Hedge fund
portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, as well as generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50-stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 6/14/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
Action Shares Ticker Name
BUY 238 (AMAT) Applied Materials Inc.
BUY 208 (SGEN) Seagen Inc
SELL 126 (MSFT) Microsoft Corp
SELL 49 (TDG) TransDigm Group Inc
iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
No trade signals for 6/14/2021

The models trade on first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and article accepted by editors) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 6/20/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date
(AAPL) 241 9.52% $30,691 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $91 ($1,392)
(CHTR) 44 9.37% $30,217 05/24/21 ($30,895) - - ($678)
(DHR) 133 10.19% $32,854 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $1,047
(FB) 95 9.76% $31,470 05/24/21 ($30,744) - - $725
(MA) 86 9.75% $31,433 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $2,097
(MCO) 105 11.23% $36,198 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $419 $14,563
(MSFT) 126 10.08% $32,494 02/22/21 ($29,578) - $71 $2,987
(QSR) 443 9.36% $30,168 05/24/21 ($30,284) - - ($115)
(TDG) 49 10.06% $32,435 05/03/21 ($29,986) - - $2,449
(V) 145 10.57% $34,069 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $93 $3,297

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 6/11/2021

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date
(AAPL) 40 1.76% $5,094 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $236 $5,288
(ADBE) 10 1.87% $5,413 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $6,060
(AMAT) 43 2.03% $5,883 05/24/21 ($5,751) - $10 $143
(AMT) 22 2.04% $5,904 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $343 $3,910
(AMZN) 2 2.31% $6,694 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $6,818
(BBIO) 104 2.30% $6,649 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,895
(BSX) 138 2.05% $5,922 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $423
(CHTR) 8 1.93% $5,589 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,325
(COUP) 20 1.62% $4,685 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $2,442
(CP) 70 1.94% $5,626 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,785
(CRM) 21 1.74% $5,047 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,537
(CRWD) 34 2.72% $7,863 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $6,385
(DASH) 40 2.13% $6,166 05/24/21 ($5,623) - - $544
(DHR) 25 2.13% $6,176 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,661
(DIS) 32 1.96% $5,676 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $1,986
(DOCU) 25 2.18% $6,325 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $1,208
(FATE) 64 1.98% $5,744 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($755)
(FB) 20 2.29% $6,625 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,388
(FIS) 36 1.81% $5,243 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 $317
(FISV) 56 2.13% $6,171 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - ($27)
(GOOGL) 3 2.52% $7,291 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $5,010
(GPN) 25 1.67% $4,838 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 $389
(INCY) 67 1.91% $5,533 05/24/21 ($5,577) - - ($44)
(INTU) 15 2.45% $7,082 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $3,632
(IR) 113 1.87% $5,418 05/24/21 ($5,595) - - ($177)
(JPM) 45 2.49% $7,213 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $3,337
(KMX) 47 1.90% $5,492 05/24/21 ($5,377) - - $115
(MA) 16 2.02% $5,848 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $4,944
(MCO) 22 2.62% $7,584 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $5,212
(MELI) 3 1.44% $4,178 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,647)
(MSFT) 25 2.23% $6,447 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $5,711
(NFLX) 11 1.86% $5,376 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,047
(NOW) 12 2.06% $5,976 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $3,932
(NVDA) 11 2.71% $7,843 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $5,167
(PYPL) 24 2.25% $6,515 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,343
(QCOM) 44 2.05% $5,923 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $117 $935
(QSR) 81 1.91% $5,516 05/24/21 ($5,538) - - ($22)
(SGEN) 41 2.22% $6,420 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,817
(SHOP) 6 2.58% $7,482 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $6,579
(SNOW) 22 1.83% $5,293 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,194)
(SQ) 26 1.97% $5,703 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $295
(TDG) 10 2.29% $6,619 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,666
(TSLA) 8 1.69% $4,879 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $9,439
(UBER) 111 1.92% $5,551 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,438
(UNH) 16 2.20% $6,366 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $216 $3,718
(V) 26 2.11% $6,109 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,216
(W) 21 2.34% $6,788 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $1,398
(WDAY) 25 1.99% $5,752 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,539

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. PanAgora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. PineBridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

This article was written by

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

