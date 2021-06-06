ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Background

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNR) is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. CNR operates through three operating segments, Windows, Siding, and Commercial and is the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing, wall systems, and metal accessories.

Author's disclosures

I am raising my price target on CNR once again. This time to $30.

I have previously covered this name in this and this article.

My recommendation history is shown below:

I first got interested in CNR as I assessed it to be a high-probability deleveraging story. At the time the share price was trading at only ~$4 due to its highly indebted capital structure which to me seemed like an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

The high leverage was assumed in the course of a number of acquisitions and was at a record 6.1x Net Debt Leverage ("NDL" defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA) at Q1'2019. For further context, the company's long-term target is for an NDL in the range of 2.0x to 2.5x.

At the same time, I recognized that the company was still highly cash-generative in spite of its massive debt obligations, whilst its debt capital structure was evidently covenant-light with no near-term maturities.

I expected a virtuous cycle to emerge driven by lower leverage and interest costs translating to a growing pile of free cash flow accruing to equity holders. Analyzing the balance sheet, I also recognized that there were further opportunities to replace expensive debt that should result in sustainably lower funding costs.

I also noted the potential tailwinds such as promised cost-outs and synergies as well the tight supply of the residential housing market in the U.S.

But to be frank, I didn't factor much of it into my thesis. Initially (where the stock was trading ~$4), my analysis was primarily focused on risks and rewards in respect of the deleveraging narrative.

Since then, CNR outperformed my expectations on all accounts and thus I am 'forced' to raise the target price for the second time in the last few months.

The thesis

Key three factors driving my bullish thesis:

The deleveraging story is playing out very nicely. The NDL has reduced from 6.1x to 4.6x currently and is on a strong downward trajectory. Absolute interest costs are reducing even more dramatically given restructure of the balance sheet and redemption of expensive debt. There are substantial tailwinds on the revenue side as well. Both the residential (~2/3 of business) and commercial markets are growing strongly due to secular and cyclical factors. Management consistently over-delivers on guidance relating to costs' take-outs and realized synergies. The recent divestiture of the Insulated Metal Panels Business2 (“IMP”) for $1 billion is substantially accretive and accelerates the timing on the deleveraging targets.

Taking all of the above together, my base case forecast for EBITDA and free cash flow has increased materially which in turn leading to upgrading my target price to $30.

The deleveraging story

The company has deleveraged fast since the high levels of Q1'2019:

As of the first quarter, the NDL has further reduced to 4.6x, and adjusting for the recent sale of the IMP business, pro-forma it sits at 3.9x. I expect CNR to reach NDL in the low 3s by the end of the year. The long-term goal of CNR is an NDL ratio between 2x to 2.5x is well within reach, and possibly as soon as 2022.

CNR also benefits from optimizing its debt capital structure resulting in lower absolute interest costs. A recent example is the redemption of the $645 million 8.0% Senior Notes translating to funding costs savings of ~52 million per annum. I expect CNR to continue to chip away at expensive debt on its balance sheet (such as the higher interest term loans).

Ultimately, I expect an interest cost of ~125m for 2022 and for it to continue to trend down absent large inorganic acquisitions.

Tailwinds in the residential and commercial markets

CNR is benefiting from both secular and cyclical tailwinds in the residential (~2/3 of business) and commercial segments.

The tailwinds are particularly strong in the residential market that comprises both newly built and remodeling activities:

In the Q1'2021 earnings call, management further highlighted the strong momentum in all businesses:

The residential momentum continues to be strong with solid underlying fundamentals that support long-term sustainable growth. March U.S. housing starts totaled 1.7 million units on a seasonally adjusted basis. Repair and remodel activity also remained robust in the first quarter supported by rising home equity, high personal savings rates and a limited resale inventory ......the outlook for the commercial market is improving, and we believe we're positioned for growth. The architectural billing index reported positive growth for the month of March, reaching its highest point in over a decade. This is a positive indicator of future commercial activity. And as a reminder, low rise commercial construction projects typically lag residential markets by approximately 18 to 24 months. We are also experiencing a strong pace of incoming orders across all products within the commercial business and backlogs are starting to rise.

Costs' take-outs and synergies

CNR has also out-delivered expectations and costs' take-outs and synergies.

It is important to note that CNR consistently outperformed guidance by a wide margin whilst analysts typically did not give them full credit for guidance on cost initiatives.

Importantly though, the automation and process simplifications provide a sustainable strategic advantage beyond just cost savings. It enables CNR to increase capacity where the market faces constraints, take market share from competitors, and help to offset the impact of inflation (e.g. labor costs).

Financial forecast

Calendar 2021 has started strongly with EBITDA up over 40% year-on-year and guidance for Q2 is expected up at ~25%. The second half also looking quite strong as backlogs are being cleared and the commercial segment expected to pick up somewhat.

In my financial model, I assume high 20s percent EBITDA growth year-on-year for FY2021. It may still prove to be conservative. However, the below highlights the potential opportunity and upside in CNR.

I have also assumed a valuation of 10x to 12x of free cash flow (higher than I used in my prior articles). The basis for this is the rapid deleveraging and balance sheet de-risking which should result in higher multiples being assigned by the market.

Final thoughts

CNR has deleveraged much faster than expected and its valuation hasn't really fully caught up yet. But CNR is now much more than just about a deleveraging stock narrative. It is a leading manufacturer of building products operating in very attractive segments of the market that are currently benefiting from both secular and cyclical trends.

The management team has proven itself in recent years by delivering operational excellence in terms of automation and process simplification, but also in exceeding guidance on cost take-outs.

Finally, CNR generates substantial free cash flow that can be reinvested into the business (organically or inorganically) and in the future also should enable capital return actions such as dividends and buybacks.

I remain "very bullish" and raise my 12-months target price to $30.