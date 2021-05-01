Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Introduction

GameStop (NYSE:NYSE:GME) reported a respectable fiscal Q1 2021 showing solid revenue growth (which was aided by a weak previous year due to COVID-19-related shutdowns) and meaningful cost-cutting measures. The company cut its losses by more than half and ended the quarter with a very healthy balance sheet.

Furthermore, GameStop just announced its new executives to round out an executive team that is essentially pulled straight from Amazon (AMZN).

Fiscal Q1 2021 Earnings Recap

For GameStop's first fiscal quarter of 2021 (the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021), the company reported the following metrics:

Revenue of $1.28 billion in FQ1 2021, up 25.1% YoY from $1.02 billion in the comparable period of the previous year.

Revenue grew despite a 12% reduction in global store fleet as the company suffered from COVID-19-related shutdowns in FQ1 2020.

Gross margins of 25.9%, down from 27.7% in FQ1 2020.

SG&A expenses declined to $370.3 million from $386.5 million in FQ1 2020.

Operating loss of $40.8 million compared to $108 million in FQ1 2020.

Net loss of $66.8 million or $1.01 per diluted share compared to $165.7 million or $2.57 in FQ1 2020.

Cash outflows in operations were $18.8 million compared to $49.3 million in FQ1 2020.

The company operated 4,698 stores globally as of the end of the quarter, having closed 118 throughout the quarter.

GameStop successfully reduced costs which, along with an increase in revenue and gross profit, led to the company cutting its operating and net losses by well over half. The company achieved revenue growth for the first time in 10 quarters, though the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 was certainly a boost to this year's growth rate. The numbers were good enough to beat analyst estimates on both EPS and revenue, also the first time GameStop has achieved this feat in 10 quarters. Overall, I'd give this quarter a very solid A grade.

Strength On The Balance Sheet

GameStop ended the quarter with $694.7 million in cash & cash equivalents and another $57.4 million in restricted cash on the balance sheet with no long-term debt and just $48.1 million in short-term debt, netting out to a cash position exceeding $700 million. This compares favorably to the end of FQ1 2020 when the company had just $570 million in cash with $417 million in short-term debt and another $135 million owed under a revolving line of credit, leaving the company with less than $20 million in net cash. The company's balance sheet is certainly in a much better position today and should free it to spend money building out an e-commerce platform.

Key Appointees

The big news this quarter is the appointment of the company's two new biggest executives, the CEO and CFO. GameStop announced they're bringing in Matt Furlong as the new CEO, former head of Amazon's Australian business. He has also served as a technical advisor to Amazon's North America head and spent time at Procter & Gamble (PG) before that. Matt Furlong will begin his new role as CEO of GameStop on June 21.

As for the CFO, GameStop once again took to the likes of Amazon to recruit Mike Recupero. Mike Recupero has held a variety of finance roles at Amazon for the past 17 years. He was most recently the CFO of Amazon's North American Consumer division as well as the CFO of Amazon Prime.

The new CEO and CFO join a slew of former Amazon executives now running the show at GameStop, including GameStop's new COO Jenna Owens (who also spent time at Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) developing Google Express/Google Shopping), CTO Matt Francis (formerly an Engineering Leader at Amazon Web Services), and CGO (Chief Growth Officer) Elliott Wilke.

This executive team joins investor and board Chairman Ryan Cohen, founder of Chewy (CHWY), to transform GameStop from a fledging retailer to an e-commerce juggernaut.

The Future of GameStop

It's clear with these hires that GameStop is looking to make a big push into e-commerce, and I don't doubt that they can pull it off. The company is clearly going to develop some sort of e-commerce platform, likely selling games and gaming-related hardware to start, but with Amazon executives, who knows where they'll take it. A peer-to-peer marketplace for used games would be fascinating as I think GameStop certainly has better branding than something like eBay (EBAY) for that. Perhaps a subscription-based recurring revenue game platform to compete with Microsoft's (MSFT) Game Pass or EA (EA) Play, or a digital game marketplace to compete with the likes of Steam and Epic Games is in order. This would certainly boost the company's growth runway and increase margins. These are speculative thought experiments at this point (the new CEO hasn't even started yet), but there is certainly some opportunity for GameStop to pursue some of these endeavors.

Conclusion

GameStop's stock price has been on a wild ride. Since my last article on the company, the stock is up over 1,000%. All this, and yet, the stock on a price to sales basis trades under that of Amazon, which is pretty incredible. Granted, Amazon has far superior margins, and therefore probably should trade at a higher price to sales multiple.

Data by YCharts

And yet what's fascinating here is that back in 2010-2015, Amazon traded not that far off from where GameStop's multiple (unadjusted for cash mind you) is today, with a similar gross margin and growth profile. I'm not suggesting that GameStop's revenue growth will continue, I think FQ1 2021 is a bit of an anomaly due to COVID-19 impacts in 2020, but still, it's certainly an interesting thought exercise to go through.

Data by YCharts

Ultimately it will be up to this new executive team to bring GameStop back on track. I think GameStop is a fascinating company right now, but the company's future remains mostly unknown in terms of product development and offerings. It's worth keeping on the watchlist, but hard to buy at current prices given the remaining work to be done on fixing the retail business. I'm bullish on the overall direction of the business, as well as the new executive team, but I remain neutral on the stock for now.