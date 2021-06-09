Success is more a function of consistent common sense than it is of genius. − An Wang
ETFs that invest in high-quality, low- risk preferred and income securities are usually picked up by income investors to help them beat inflation and poor returns from other instruments, especially in an environment of low-interest rates – like the one we are experiencing these days. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is regarded as one such high-quality ETF by income investors, and this post analyzes it using the following metrics:
(A) Price Momentum
(B) Dividend Yield
(C) Dividend Consistency
(D) Peer Comparison
The market price of a quality fund for income investors should move in a narrow range. If it is volatile, any fall can eat away the investor’s capital and render the accumulated benefits (dividends) useless. Here is PFF’s long-term price performance:
Image Source: Investing.com
PFF has experienced two hugely volatile events since its inception in 2007:
(A) In 2008 (global financial meltdown), PFF crashed from a high of about $48 to a low of about $19.
(B) The COVID-19 crash in 2020 jolted the ETF, and it dropped from about $38 to $32.
Aside from these events, PFF has moved in a tight range between $36 and $41 in the last 10 years, and therefore, it passes the first metric of non-volatility.
PFF’s price movements in the past also suggest that it can be picked up by income investors on sharp dips and that the price line is expected to remain in a narrow groove going forward.
Image Source: Seeking Alpha
PFF has been a consistent dividend payer since its inception and the payouts have remained steady in the last 5 years. It distributed about $1.85 in 2020 and about $2 in 2019. In 2021, PFF has distributed/announced distributions of about $0.76 up to June 2021, and I reckon it will end up matching 2020’s payout of $1.85 this year. The fund’s portfolio turnover ratio is 46% and I believe its managers will take advantage of the moderately-upward movement of interest rates and do some quick flips to ensure that 2021’s payout matches that of 2020’s – at least. The high turnover ratio also implies that the fund managers are not passive onlookers even though the fund’s expense ratio is low at 0.46%.
A $1.85 payout in 2021 gives the ETF a forward dividend yield of 4.76% based on its price of $38.83 as of June 9, 2021. That seems like a decent yield, and so, PFF checks out on the dividend metric.
As the ETF’s portfolio turnover ratio is high at 46%, there is little merit in analyzing its holdings. Therefore, I checked the overall quality:
Image Source: PFF’s Website
As of June 8, 2021, the fund held 512 securities, and about 47% and 23% of its total assets were invested in BBB- and BB-rated preferred shares, respectively, and about 24% in unrated securities. A BBB rating implies good credit quality and low default risk; a BB rating denotes that the security is speculative and vulnerable to default risk; unrated securities are those that are not rated, and therefore the market considers them as risky investments.
Thus, about 47% of PFF’s total assets are parked in risky securities (BB-rated + unrated). I do not have data about PFF’s risk profile in 2020 and 2019 and therefore cannot benchmark. However, despite this red flag, I reckon that PFF will sail through because the Fed cannot afford any distress in the corporate sector until the economy recovers.
Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha
PFF’s forward dividend yield of 4.76% compares favorably with the current dividend yield of its peers, which include Invesco Preferred Portfolio (PGX), Invesco Financial Preferred (PGF), and SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock (PSK) (check image above).
It scores on this metric as well.
PFF checks all my metrics – it pays dividends consistently and offers a fair forward dividend yield that is comparable to its peers. Plus, its price is not volatile. However, there is a red flag about its portfolio (the risky BB-rated and unrated securities), which one can overlook at this moment because every company’s big brother, the Fed, cannot afford any corporate trouble until the economy recovers.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.
My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Comments (6)