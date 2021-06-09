FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Success is more a function of consistent common sense than it is of genius. − An Wang

ETFs that invest in high-quality, low- risk preferred and income securities are usually picked up by income investors to help them beat inflation and poor returns from other instruments, especially in an environment of low-interest rates – like the one we are experiencing these days. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is regarded as one such high-quality ETF by income investors, and this post analyzes it using the following metrics:

(A) Price Momentum

(B) Dividend Yield

(C) Dividend Consistency

(D) Peer Comparison

Price Momentum

The market price of a quality fund for income investors should move in a narrow range. If it is volatile, any fall can eat away the investor’s capital and render the accumulated benefits (dividends) useless. Here is PFF’s long-term price performance:

Image Source: Investing.com

PFF has experienced two hugely volatile events since its inception in 2007:

(A) In 2008 (global financial meltdown), PFF crashed from a high of about $48 to a low of about $19.

(B) The COVID-19 crash in 2020 jolted the ETF, and it dropped from about $38 to $32.

Aside from these events, PFF has moved in a tight range between $36 and $41 in the last 10 years, and therefore, it passes the first metric of non-volatility.

PFF’s price movements in the past also suggest that it can be picked up by income investors on sharp dips and that the price line is expected to remain in a narrow groove going forward.

Consistency of Dividend Payouts and Forward Dividend Yield

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

PFF has been a consistent dividend payer since its inception and the payouts have remained steady in the last 5 years. It distributed about $1.85 in 2020 and about $2 in 2019. In 2021, PFF has distributed/announced distributions of about $0.76 up to June 2021, and I reckon it will end up matching 2020’s payout of $1.85 this year. The fund’s portfolio turnover ratio is 46% and I believe its managers will take advantage of the moderately-upward movement of interest rates and do some quick flips to ensure that 2021’s payout matches that of 2020’s – at least. The high turnover ratio also implies that the fund managers are not passive onlookers even though the fund’s expense ratio is low at 0.46%.

A $1.85 payout in 2021 gives the ETF a forward dividend yield of 4.76% based on its price of $38.83 as of June 9, 2021. That seems like a decent yield, and so, PFF checks out on the dividend metric.

Portfolio

As the ETF’s portfolio turnover ratio is high at 46%, there is little merit in analyzing its holdings. Therefore, I checked the overall quality:

Image Source: PFF’s Website

As of June 8, 2021, the fund held 512 securities, and about 47% and 23% of its total assets were invested in BBB- and BB-rated preferred shares, respectively, and about 24% in unrated securities. A BBB rating implies good credit quality and low default risk; a BB rating denotes that the security is speculative and vulnerable to default risk; unrated securities are those that are not rated, and therefore the market considers them as risky investments.

Thus, about 47% of PFF’s total assets are parked in risky securities (BB-rated + unrated). I do not have data about PFF’s risk profile in 2020 and 2019 and therefore cannot benchmark. However, despite this red flag, I reckon that PFF will sail through because the Fed cannot afford any distress in the corporate sector until the economy recovers.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

PFF’s forward dividend yield of 4.76% compares favorably with the current dividend yield of its peers, which include Invesco Preferred Portfolio (PGX), Invesco Financial Preferred (PGF), and SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock (PSK) (check image above).

It scores on this metric as well.

Summing Up

PFF checks all my metrics – it pays dividends consistently and offers a fair forward dividend yield that is comparable to its peers. Plus, its price is not volatile. However, there is a red flag about its portfolio (the risky BB-rated and unrated securities), which one can overlook at this moment because every company’s big brother, the Fed, cannot afford any corporate trouble until the economy recovers.