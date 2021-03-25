Lazy_Bear/iStock via Getty Images

There's an ongoing battle of narratives in the market centered around the outlook for inflation and the impact on rates. Even as the May CPI came in at +5.0%, exceeding the 4.7% market estimate, bonds rallied on the report with the 10-year treasury yield declining to the lowest level since early March. This apparently counterintuitive dynamic is being driven by FED messaging that the current inflation trends are only temporary, leaving space for accommodative monetary policies to continue for the foreseeable future. This of course has been positive for risk-assets highlighted by the strong momentum in stocks with the major indexes trading at or near an all-time high.

That said, the June FOMC meeting set for the upcoming week will be critical as the FED will be forced to recognize the strength of the U.S. economy while at the same time attempting to downplay the threat of inflation. A key point to watch will be the updated economic projections that the FED last issued in March which we believe will point to a Fed Funds Rate hike sooner rather than later.

Our take is that the risk of inflation remains tilted to the upside beyond the transitory factors driving bond yields higher. The setup can generate a new round of market volatility which investors need to be prepared for. We outline our views in the video below and offer 3 trade ideas for the current environment.

Analysis and Commentary

May CPI at +5.0% compared to market expectations of a 4.7% increase. This was the third consecutive month that the readout has been above the consensus. The "core" CPI which excludes food and energy at +3.8% also surprised and was up from 3.0% in April. Early estimates for June CPI are looking for a +5.7% figure.

The general view is that much of this dynamic is indeed based on transitory factors considering pandemic supply-chain disruptions, coupled with a surge from the demand-side fueled by stimulus programs boosting consumer spending. While the year-over-year headline figures are against what was a weak comparison in Q2 2020 at the depths of the pandemic, prices are also up on a 2-year stacked basis against 2019 levels.

Still, there is also a case to be made that the consumer price trends are now, in part, structural. The problem with inflation is that it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, companies are seeing higher costs evident by the producer price index up 6.2% in April and this ends up translating into higher prices for customers. A tight labor market can eventually push employees to demand higher wages, further fueling demand, and it just keeps progressing. Look at real estate with the housing boom, and higher commodity prices including oil, there is nothing to suggest these trends are just going to roll over. All this is in the context of a historically strong period for U.S. growth expected to climb by 6.5% this year according to the FED.

FOMC To Balance A Delicate Line

This week's Fed meeting on Wednesday, June 16th has the potential to generate some fireworks. While it's widely assumed the headline "Fed Funds Rate" will remain at zero, what will be more important to watch is the new economic projections last updated in March. Here the Fed issues estimates for key macro data points across U.S. GDP growth, the unemployment rate, inflation, and also the projected policy path for the Fed Funds Rate that end up becoming the baseline for the market. There will also be a press conference in the afternoon allowing Chairman Jay Powell to express his views and take questions.

Consider that in March, the FED was forecasting 2021 inflation of 2.4%, which at the time was revised higher from 1.8% in December. The FED is using the Personal Consumption Expenditure "PCE" inflation measure which is based on a slightly different methodology than the CPI. Nevertheless, the trend is similar as the PCE was last reported at 3.6% for April and likely to see a jump with the official May release above 4%. The point here is that it is very likely the FED will revise higher its own inflation forecast for 2021 based on the most recent data.

The question becomes how high the "median estimate" for 2021 will go and how that will impact other projections through 2022 and beyond. There is the potential that the FED could begin to signal a rate hike for later this year or in 2022. This would also be visible in the traditional "dot plot" with a shift in the average estimate among FOMC participants for a higher fund rate by next year. In many ways, the timing makes sense. It's time to reconcile the strong GDP growth data that has moved past the "emergency conditions" from last year. For all intents and purposes, conditions have progressed better than expected in recent months.

So when we talk about inflation, it's not necessarily an apocalyptic prediction of hyperinflation with images of worthless Zimbabwe currency in wheelbarrows. Our argument is that any level above the baseline forecast has significant implications for monetary policy and the outlook for rates and bond yields. So instead of inflation stabilizing at 2.0% as the FED suggested back in March as a long-term forecast, a trend closer to 4% or 5% has become a real possibility that would force a more hawkish tilt by the FED. Even if inflation moderates through the end of the year, a higher plateau will need to be addressed.

Yields are Going Higher

Putting it all together, we believe the conditions are set for long-term interest rates to resume their climb higher following what has been a pullback or consolidation in recent weeks. For context, the 10-Year Treasury yield climbed from a low of 0.5% in August of last year to 1.76% in early March. The narrative of only temporary inflation and FED jawboning since the March FOMC has resulted in the current 10-Year yield at back down to 1.46%, representing an otherwise relief rally or dead cat bounce for bonds in our opinion.

The way to think about the need for higher rates fundamentally is that increasing inflation should force long-term yields to climb higher. If money is going to be less valuable in the future with a loss of purchasing power as inflation implies, investors should demand a higher yield to lend cash over longer periods of time. There is also the dynamic that the expectation for an eventual Fed rate hike also pushes long-term yields higher. We believe the 10-year Treasury yield can climb above 2.0% over the next year which would simply be a resumption of the upward trend since mid-2020.

Trades To Make Now

We are bullish on banks that are well-positioned to benefit from both the strong economic outlook along with our expectation for higher interest rates. While banks have already been a big winner over the past year, the pullback and rates from highs in March have led to a breather in the rally in recent months.

We think this sets up the next leg higher with a solid entry point in the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The attraction of KBE is that the diversified fund across 96 equity holdings is equal-weighted meaning large mega-cap leaders along with small regional banks are given similar importance in the composition of the fund. Looking ahead, updated FED guidance allowing for a resumption of dividend increases in the industry expected later this month could be a catalyst to renew positive sentiment in the group.

Part of our macro view is an expectation that energy and commodities continue to perform well, which will further fuel an upside to inflation. While the U.S. is ahead of the curve in terms of COVID vaccinations allowing for normalization of consumer spending, other regions are still months behind. Our take is that the tailwind for global growth will extend through 2022 and even 2023 with an eventual return of international travel and local economies rebounding as the pandemic ends. We believe this setup implies more upside for industrial metals across copper, iron ore, and steel.

We are bullish on the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK). The attraction here is that the fund captures diversified exposure to over 200 of the most important companies in the sector that are benefiting with higher earnings and cash flow supporting overall solid fundamentals. With PICK down about 10% from its recent high, we believe this is also a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Finally, if the bet is that long-term rates climb higher, the most direct way to play this idea is going to be with an inverse bond ETF. The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) gains when yields climb higher, gaining 2x the daily inverse performance of the 20-Year Treasury Bond. For context, TBT is 18% year to date compared to a -9% loss in the widely traded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). In a scenario where the 10-Year Treasury yield climbs towards our 2% target, we estimate TBT could deliver 40% upside from the current level. This fund also represents a hedge against interest rate risk more generally against other long positions in bonds. Investors can also consider the non-leveraged version in the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBF) which is less volatile. Either way, we expect that a short exposure to bonds will deliver alpha going forward.

Final Points

Overall, we remain constructive on stocks supported by the strong macro growth outlook that we believe can balance the volatility from higher rates and inflationary pressures. Considering the S&P 500 (SPY) is already up about 13% year to date, we expect gains to be more limited in the second half of the year that could be defined by choppy trading. It's important to be selective with stocks and we still see value in certain segments across emerging markets and small-caps.