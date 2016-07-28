alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a strong couple of quarters for restaurant stocks as many tech names (QQQ) have taken a backseat to the more in-vogue re-opening trade. One of the solid performers from the restaurant industry has been Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), with the stock up more than 75% since November. The strong performance has been driven by continued momentum for this turnaround story, with average unit volumes up 13% year-over-year and ambitious goals of 10% annual unit growth. Assuming the company is successful in its growth strategy, we should see a massive increase in annual earnings per share between now and FY2023. At a share price of $12.75, I don't see enough of a margin of safety, but I would view any sharp pullbacks below $9.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Noodles & Company ("Noodles") released its Q1 results in early May and reported quarterly revenue of $109.6 million, a 9% increase from the year-ago period. This was the best quarter for the company in over two years from a revenue growth standpoint, with comparable-store sales also surging in the period, up 10.70% year-over-year. Noodles noted that this momentum has continued into Q2 with record average unit volumes in April of ~$1.35 million and a record month for digital sales as well, despite a sharp recovery for dine-in sales as restrictions have eased nationwide. This strong quarter has set up the company for a transformative year in FY2021, with the potential for a new multi-year high in annual earnings per share [EPS]. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, the pandemic was not kind to Noodles, with same-store-sales growth falling off a cliff and hitting a trough of (-) 30.1% in Q2. Fortunately, comparable-store sales have rebounded materially since then, with 10.7% comparable-store sales in Q1 2021, driven by an 11.7% increase at franchise restaurants and a 10.5% increase at company-owned locations. Meanwhile, average unit volume at $1.17 million in Q1, up 6% since Q1 2019, but soared to $1.35 million in April, representing 13% growth. This massive boost has put the company well on track to meet its medium-term goal of $1.45 million in average unit volume. These figures were helped by new stores opened the past two years performing exceptionally well.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted in the company's prepared remarks, new restaurants are the best performing in the company's history in average unit volumes and restaurant-level margins. These new restaurants are mostly outfitted with order ahead drive-thru pick-up windows and a much smaller footprint, coming in at 2,000-square feet vs. traditional stores averaging 2,600-square feet. Overall, new stores are performing at 109% of average sales with margins that are 340 basis points higher as of Q1 2021. With two new Ghost Kitchens planned in Q2 (one just opened in Chicago), Noodles' average unit size should get even leaner, especially if it can ramp up the use of Ghost Kitchens for new locations, assuming the strength in digital sales continues.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the menu, healthier options seem to be resonating with customers as well, with Cauliflower Gnocchi outperforming expectations. The company noted that it's confident there's significant opportunity ahead for healthier options, with consumers becoming more health-conscious. The next item on the list planned is Tortelloni and a Salad Refresh Expansion, complementing its already healthy options like Zucchini Shrimp Scampi, Zucchini Pesto with grilled chicken, and Cauliflower-Infused Rigatoni. This has given Noodles' a very diverse way that appeals to those that are gluten-free and or more health-conscious, and those looking for comfort food, with options like Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Pad Thai, and Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, the company's Rewards Program has continued to gain traction as well. Customers enrolled in the Rewards Program have increased to more than 3.6 million, a 20% increase from 2019, giving Noodles access to better customer data to help predict guest behavior and provide more personalized brand engagement. Notably, Noodles Rewards was named the #2 Fast Casual Rewards Program by Newsweek for 2021. Assuming the company can continue to grow its Rewards Program, we should see continued growth in average unit volumes and improved margins with lower partner delivery fees, helping the company meet its 10% annual unit growth goal by 2023. Currently, Noodles has ~450 stores and believes there's room for growth to 1,300 units or more domestically. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, revenue continues to trend towards previous record highs, with revenue of $109.6 million in Q1 and expectations for up to $125 million in revenue in Q2 based on guidance. This would represent the second-best quarter in the past five years if Noodles can meet the top end of its guidance, with the previous record being $129.4 million in Q4 2016. Noodles did miss on quarterly earnings per share due to what's typically a seasonally slower Q1, but revenue beat by a healthy $5.5 million. We should see annual EPS return to positive levels in Q2 2021 based on the continued momentum in April coming out of revenue the solid Q1 performance.

While the sharp increase in revenues is great news, with 3% growth expected in Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2019 levels ($123.9 million vs. $120.2 million), it's worth noting that margins are also set to improve materially, with Noodles continuing to reinvest in the business. During Q1, restaurant-level margins came in at 13.6%, a 290 basis point increase vs. 2020, and a 100 basis point increase vs. the more relevant Q1 2019. However, restaurant-level margins soared to ~18% towards the end of the quarter, a solid increase that increases confidence that Noodles can meet its ultimate goal of 20%+ restaurant levels margins. Key improvements are 7 hours of labor removed per day per restaurant from 2018 to 2020 due to fewer front-of-house hours and Steamers being installed more recently.

In addition to $14 million in annual labor savings from its more rationalized labor hours, the company has noted in its presentation that the 2021 Steamer Launch is expected to contribute to margin improvement and improve customer service. This is because the new steamers are expected to be more efficient by bringing ingredients to temperature faster prior to cooking. This is expected to contribute to 2 hours of additional labor savings per day and a 30-second improvement in cooking times. Assuming this initiative is successful, this should allow for consistent customer satisfaction with similar to better wait times as the company aims to meet its goal of higher average unit volumes ($1.45 million vs. $1.35 million currently). Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Noodles has had a rough few years after refusing to serve a police officer led to negative press and a sharp decline in sales. While the company was on the road to improvement in FY2019, COVID-19 quickly interrupted these turnaround plans, with annual EPS sliding a new multi-year low of (-) $0.29. However, with annual EPS estimates for FY2021 sitting at $0.29 and average unit volumes near record levels, with digital sales also hitting a new record, it's clear that the turnaround thesis remains intact. Assuming Noodles can meet FY2021 annual EPS of $0.29, this would translate to the best year for annual EPS since FY2014, with FY2022 expected to be a breakout year based on FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $0.43.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Noodles is seeing strong momentum with margin improvement, sales trending towards previous record levels, and strong annual unit growth ahead planned, the stock is no longer cheap, trading at more than 40x FY2021 annual EPS estimates. While I would argue that the FY2021 annual EPS estimates are stale and less relevant because FY2022 annual EPS is expected to grow by more than 45% year-over-year ($0.43 vs. $0.29), Noodles isn't cheap based on FY2022 annual EPS estimates either. This is because the stock is trading at more than 29.5x FY2022 annual EPS estimates, a steep valuation even for what could become a growth story.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, the stock has strong support at $9.50, where it had prior resistance and a key monthly moving average in this area that's provided strong support since the March lows. If the stock were to pull back towards the $9.50 level, the stock would trade at a much more reasonable valuation of 22x earnings, and I believe this would represent a low-risk area to start a position. However, at a current level of $12.70, it's hard to justify paying up for the stock here, even if the story has improved immensely and is arguably the strongest it's been in years.

Noodles had a solid Q1 and is set for an even better Q2 with 10-15 openings this year (not including Ghost Kitchens). Assuming the company can meet its goals of 20% restaurant-level margin and 10% annual unit growth beginning in 2023, the stock should be a solid buy-the-dip candidate, but the key will be paying the right price to bake in a margin of safety. With strong support for the stock in the $9.40 - $9.70 area, I believe this would be the ideal spot to look to start a new position in the stock. Conversely, if this strength continues, I would view rallies above $14.25 as an opportunity to book some profits.