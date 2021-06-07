oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) invests in all U.S. equities with at least five consecutive years of dividend growth. It is a strong, diversified fund, and particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors.

Due to DGRO's diversification, there are few other significant positives or negatives.

DGRO - Fund Overview

Sponsor: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

Dividend Yield: 2.06%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 12.80%

DGRO is an equity index ETF administered by BlackRock, the largest investment managers in the world. The fund tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, a capitalization-weighted index of U.S. equities with a strong track record of dividend growth. As per index documentation, securities must meet the following criteria to be included in the index:

Pay qualified dividends. REITs, MLPs, etc., are excluded.

Minimum five years of uninterrupted dividend growth. Exception if dividends are maintained and shares are repurchased.

Maximum payout ratio of 75%.

Securities with yields in the top 10% are excluded.

The index seems fine, although I do have two small concerns.

First, allowing securities without dividend growth into the index seems to defeat the entire purpose of the index. I wouldn't say this is a negative per se, but I will say that dividend growth indexes should probably lean a bit harder on, well, dividend growth.

Second, excluding the top 10% yielding securities serves to both decrease yield, for obvious reasons, and risk, as higher yielding securities tend to be riskier than average. I think excluding these securities to be a net positive, although the decreased yields are probably a significant negative for other investors.

Besides the above, nothing really stands out about the index. Seems like reasonable dividend growth index, and one meant to provide investors with sufficient diversification, and safe, strong, growing dividends.

The resultant index and fund are quite diversified, with 391 holdings, and with exposure to all relevant industry groups. Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

(Source: DGRO Corporate Website)

Unlike most funds focusing on dividend-paying equities, DGRO's industry weights are quite close to those of the S&P 500. The fund is slightly underweight tech, slightly overweight utilities, but the differences are minor. For reference, industry weights for the S&P 500:

(Source: IVV Corporate Website)

As DGRO has similar weights to the S&P 500, expect the fund to perform in-line with the index.

Besides the above, nothing else stands out about the fund of its holdings. DGRO is very diversified, and focuses on dividend growth equities.

DGRO Investment Thesis

DGRO is a strong dividend growth fund and investment opportunity due to its consistent double-digit dividend growth, strong returns, and a 2.06% yield.

Let's have a quick look at each of these points.

Consistent Double-Digit Dividend Growth

DGRO focuses on stocks with strong dividend growth track records, which results in significant dividend growth for the fund and its shareholders. Growth has averaged 10% since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Consistent double-digit dividend growth is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and should lead to significant income for long-term investors. At current growth rates, yields should double every six years, a reasonably fast pace.

For reference, investors that bought the fund six years ago have a yield on cost of over 4%, and the fund was yielding about 2% at the time. So, yields did double in six years or so.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Strong Returns

DGRO's total shareholder returns are quite strong, with the fund posting double-digit returns since inception, and for most relevant time periods.

(Source: DGRO Corporate Website)

Strong returns are, of course, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

At the same time, the fund generally performs in-line with the S&P 500. Outperformance would have been better, but matching the performance of the index is mostly fine.

Data by YCharts

I expect DGRO to continue to perform in-line with the S&P 500, due to the fund's diversified holdings and broad industry exposure.

Above-average 2.06% Yield

DGRO offers investors an above-average 2.06%. Although the yield is not particularly large, it is higher than the S&P 500's 1.33% yield. Higher yields directly increase shareholder returns, and are a benefit for the fund and its investors.

Importantly, DGRO's above-average yield and strong dividend growth should lead to significant generation of income in the coming years and months.

In my opinion, DGRO's combination of high dividend growth, returns, and yield, combine to create a strong fund, and a compelling investment opportunity.

Peer Comparison

I'll be comparing DGRO to other large dividend growth ETFs, as well as to the S&P 500 - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

DGRO has the most holdings out of all major dividend growth ETFs. Diversification serves to reduce risk and volatility, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

Besides the above, nothing else stands out about the fund or its peers.

DGRO's 0.08% expense ratio is quite low, although both the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) sport a marginally lower 0.06% expense ratio.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

DGRO's dividend yield and dividend growth track record are about average. SCHD is stronger on both counts, but only marginally so.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

On a total return basis, the fund is about average for most relevant time periods.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)

I think DGRO's more diversified holdings are the fund's only advantage versus most of its peers, but these are all very similar funds regardless.

From the above, and taking into consideration previous coverage, I think DGRO, SCHD, and VIG are all extremely similar choices, with no clear winner amongst the three. For dividend growth investors, these three funds would all be fantastic choices.

Conclusion - Strong Dividend Growth Fund

DGRO offers investors consistent double-digit dividend growth, strong returns, and a 2.06% yield. It is a strong fund and investment opportunity, and particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors.