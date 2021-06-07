The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) invests in all U.S. equities with at least five consecutive years of dividend growth. It is a strong, diversified fund, and particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors.
Due to DGRO's diversification, there are few other significant positives or negatives.
DGRO is an equity index ETF administered by BlackRock, the largest investment managers in the world. The fund tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index, a capitalization-weighted index of U.S. equities with a strong track record of dividend growth. As per index documentation, securities must meet the following criteria to be included in the index:
The index seems fine, although I do have two small concerns.
First, allowing securities without dividend growth into the index seems to defeat the entire purpose of the index. I wouldn't say this is a negative per se, but I will say that dividend growth indexes should probably lean a bit harder on, well, dividend growth.
Second, excluding the top 10% yielding securities serves to both decrease yield, for obvious reasons, and risk, as higher yielding securities tend to be riskier than average. I think excluding these securities to be a net positive, although the decreased yields are probably a significant negative for other investors.
Besides the above, nothing really stands out about the index. Seems like reasonable dividend growth index, and one meant to provide investors with sufficient diversification, and safe, strong, growing dividends.
The resultant index and fund are quite diversified, with 391 holdings, and with exposure to all relevant industry groups. Diversification serves to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.
(Source: DGRO Corporate Website)
Unlike most funds focusing on dividend-paying equities, DGRO's industry weights are quite close to those of the S&P 500. The fund is slightly underweight tech, slightly overweight utilities, but the differences are minor. For reference, industry weights for the S&P 500:
(Source: IVV Corporate Website)
As DGRO has similar weights to the S&P 500, expect the fund to perform in-line with the index.
Besides the above, nothing else stands out about the fund of its holdings. DGRO is very diversified, and focuses on dividend growth equities.
DGRO is a strong dividend growth fund and investment opportunity due to its consistent double-digit dividend growth, strong returns, and a 2.06% yield.
Let's have a quick look at each of these points.
DGRO focuses on stocks with strong dividend growth track records, which results in significant dividend growth for the fund and its shareholders. Growth has averaged 10% since inception, and for most relevant time periods.
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
Consistent double-digit dividend growth is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and should lead to significant income for long-term investors. At current growth rates, yields should double every six years, a reasonably fast pace.
For reference, investors that bought the fund six years ago have a yield on cost of over 4%, and the fund was yielding about 2% at the time. So, yields did double in six years or so.
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
DGRO's total shareholder returns are quite strong, with the fund posting double-digit returns since inception, and for most relevant time periods.
(Source: DGRO Corporate Website)
Strong returns are, of course, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.
At the same time, the fund generally performs in-line with the S&P 500. Outperformance would have been better, but matching the performance of the index is mostly fine.
I expect DGRO to continue to perform in-line with the S&P 500, due to the fund's diversified holdings and broad industry exposure.
DGRO offers investors an above-average 2.06%. Although the yield is not particularly large, it is higher than the S&P 500's 1.33% yield. Higher yields directly increase shareholder returns, and are a benefit for the fund and its investors.
Importantly, DGRO's above-average yield and strong dividend growth should lead to significant generation of income in the coming years and months.
In my opinion, DGRO's combination of high dividend growth, returns, and yield, combine to create a strong fund, and a compelling investment opportunity.
I'll be comparing DGRO to other large dividend growth ETFs, as well as to the S&P 500 - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).
DGRO has the most holdings out of all major dividend growth ETFs. Diversification serves to reduce risk and volatility, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.
(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)
Besides the above, nothing else stands out about the fund or its peers.
DGRO's 0.08% expense ratio is quite low, although both the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) sport a marginally lower 0.06% expense ratio.
(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)
DGRO's dividend yield and dividend growth track record are about average. SCHD is stronger on both counts, but only marginally so.
(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)
On a total return basis, the fund is about average for most relevant time periods.
(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)
I think DGRO's more diversified holdings are the fund's only advantage versus most of its peers, but these are all very similar funds regardless.
From the above, and taking into consideration previous coverage, I think DGRO, SCHD, and VIG are all extremely similar choices, with no clear winner amongst the three. For dividend growth investors, these three funds would all be fantastic choices.
DGRO offers investors consistent double-digit dividend growth, strong returns, and a 2.06% yield. It is a strong fund and investment opportunity, and particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors.
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
This article was written by
Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 7th, 2021
Comments (16)