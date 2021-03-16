Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

In the area of growing electric vehicle acceptance, demand and production, I wrote a bearish Tesla (TSLA) article last summer and a bullish argument here in February for industrywide parts supplier BorgWarner (BWA). Another standout Buy idea to me in the push for green energy solutions is Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). Often, the main suppliers to a booming economic sector turn into the biggest risk-adjusted winners for intelligent investors.

The Case for Lithium

Image Source: Electric Vehicle FCAB 2021 Report

According to the company’s CEO Jon Evans, lithium demand for batteries of all sorts, including smartphones and autos/buses/trucks is expected to grow by 7,000% (70x) over the next decade. Below you can watch a conversation with him on Yahoo! Finance this week.

Image Source: Yahoo! Finance Video

Lithium has been described as the “new oil” since it is a key component for batteries fueling the electric vehicle revolution. Lithium’s importance to modern battery inventions is due to its light weight, abnormal energy density, plus high conductivity and ability to store electrons.

Lithium is the lightest of all metals and the third element in the periodic table. The element lithium does not exist by itself in nature. Economically accessible sources of lithium are relatively rare and commercial production is currently sourced from two types of deposits, lithium-rich brines from salt lakes (Argentina and Chile) and mineral deposits (Australia). Only a few small mines in America account for 1% of total global supply. China is the world leader in battery production, with 10% of metal ore dug out of the ground and 30%+ of supply processed inside this green-energy focused nation.

Company Mines and Processing Facilities

For investors in Lithium Americas, a strong price rise from the summer of 2020 could be just the beginning of a multi-year run higher. The company explores lithium deposits and is based in Vancouver, Canada. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina, and the Thacker Pass project located in northwestern Nevada. The company raised $350 million in a stock offering at $22 a share in January to finish the construction of its project in Argentina and start the Nevada buildout. Production at its Argentina asset is slated to begin in the summer of 2022, while higher lithium prices in early 2021 have convinced the company to work quickly on expanding production 50% above the original goal into 2023. The Thacker Pass project received final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to build its Nevada facility. LAC’s important domestic asset is increasingly seen as a necessary strategic, rare-earth supplier for green energy. Management believes a rushed build schedule could bring production online as soon as the end of next year.

Image Source: Company Presentation May 2021

Both lithium assets are forecasted to produce at cash costs under US$4,000 per ton, well under the current spot price of $14,000 per ton in China during early June. The Argentina project is 45% owned and expected to have a long mine life of at least 40 years. The latest Feasibility Study estimated an average annual $300 EBITDA number ($135 million for LAC’s share) over four decades, using $12,000 per ton pricing.

Image Source: Company Website

The Nevada project (100% owned) is estimated to be open for at least 46 years, according to its 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study. Thacker Pass is the largest and cheapest to recover lithium resource found in the United States to date. NPV estimates run into the $3-4 billion range for Thacker at lithium prices below the current quote. EBITDA was estimated at $246 million annually on Phase I development, using $12,000 metal pricing.

Image Source: Company Website

With $514 million in cash, against just $146 million in total liabilities, management believes it has ample liquidity to finish construction in Argentina, and start funding development in Nevada. If all works out as planned, cash on hand plus operating cash flow at the end of next year from Cauchari-Olaroz will help to finance the remaining construction costs at Thacker (roughly $600 million for Phase I). It is quite possible the company will only need to find another $100-200 million through debt issuance (preferably if lithium prices remain high) or a small equity offering to generate EBITDA numbers from both mines in the neighborhood of $400 million, using the metal price of today.

How does $400 million in EBITDA stack up against blue-chip metals mining concerns for a valuation? Below is a 3-year chart of the leading publicly-traded miners, in terms of low cost and long mine life, measuring EBITDA against Enterprise Value (total equity and debt added together). Albemarle (ALB) may be the closest "relative" to LAC, currently the largest lithium producer in America, among other minerals and metals. This short group also includes the world’s top gold/silver/copper/lead/iron producers, Newmont (NEM), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Vale SA (VALE), BHP Group (BHP), Southern Copper (SCCO) and Rio Tinto PLC (RIO).

If we assume Lithium Americas can deliver the goods as advertised for production costs and long-life reserves, and the company will be holding less than $500 million in debt when full production is achieved in 2023, an EV ratio on EBITDA in the 10-15 range could be entirely appropriate, especially if lithium prices are even higher than today. Some back of the envelope math reveals 12.5x $400 million gets us to $5 billion, about $35 per share for potential “fair value” in 18-24 months (after subtracting $500 million in debt from EV).

Technical Chart Pattern

Lithium Americas has been scoring quite well on my short-term computer sorts the last few weeks. My proprietary formula looking for an immediate lack of overhead supply is screaming LAC could be primed for another move higher this summer.

The stock has strongly “outperformed” the S&P 500 gain by nearly +150% in the last 52 weeks, rising +200% in price. Since January’s $28 peak, a consolidation phase has taken place off the euphoric green energy sector rise following President Biden and the Democrats ascension to power in Washington DC. However, in late May price has recouped and recovered a bullish position vs. its important 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Several of my favorite momentum indicators are also becoming more positive. The 14-day Average Directional Index, a measure of trend and volatility, reached its lowest level in years during late April, circled in green. Often found inside robust long-term bull moves, a period of rest comes to an end, and a smart opportunity to purchase shares appears with low ADX readings. That’s exactly what happened in April-May 2020 and again around the November election, both circled in green. If the pattern holds, when price gets back above its 50-day MA, a new higher-high uptrend can begin (like has happened in recent trading sessions).

Another positive development, the Negative Volume Index has reversed a multi-year distribution trend in its shares on low volume days (a downsloping line). A few days ago, NVI outlined a new 2021 high measurement, which could be a signal of accumulation, and a precursor of much better days ahead for price (circled in red).

Last, the On Balance Volume indicator has been super-strong since September, despite a price today just slightly above the $11 quote in the middle of that month. In combination, the overall technical picture is quite constructive and supportive of price well above $15 a share, with any bullish news flow in the lithium marketplace.

Final Thoughts

The Lithium Americas investment setup and chart excitement reminds me of American Barrick in the late 1980s, the beginnings of today’s acquisition-happy Barrick Gold, created over decades of deals [or Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) for a more recent comparison, if purchased 5-6 years ago]. If you were lucky or smart enough to own one of the current gold mining leaders on the globe in its early days, and held for 5-10 years, enormous gains would have appeared in your brokerage account.

Throughout history, some super-sized gains have been made in the leading suppliers of economic booms. Think of Intel (INTC) supplying the processors or Microsoft (MSFT) the software and operating system for the computer-age in the 1980s and 1990s. Cisco (CSCO) manufacturing the backbone for the internet in the 1990s dotcom boom is another example. In a similar fashion, an explosion in demand for electric vehicle batteries could fuel a long-term advance in LAC.

The bullish thesis is lithium prices will continue to rise in the next 5-10 years, as a supply shortage remains a constant theme with battery demand growing through the roof. Then, LAC’s low estimated cash cost and ability to expand production for 3-5 years could bring a huge EPS expansion, maybe 40-70% annualized growth rates between 2023 and 2028. Wouldn’t that be something, if you bought such a shooting star just a year after its price started to move!

What could go wrong? The biggest risk for this development company, not yet operating mines and processing facilities, is the price of lithium drops dramatically. If we get a black swan event that discourages consumers and businesses from spending money on new vehicles, the investment prospects would not be as bright as I am figuring. Of course, the flip side of a low lithium price environment would be an unexpected spike higher. A $20,000 per ton or greater quote would scream for the need of yet more lithium resources for the electric vehicle market in 2-3 years.

Another risk to seriously consider is management’s ability to execute its plans. Environmental regulations and government roadblocks to mining, production and processing in either Argentina or Nevada could slow the bull train for LAC. Just this week initial digging at Thacker Pass was put off until late July, as a final conservation group lawsuit to stop the mine was filed in U.S. federal court. Perhaps company assumptions on costs prove overly optimistic. Disappointing production levels and higher costs would definitely mean the stock valuation should be lower than the present $15 quote.

I have been purchasing shares the last week and may increase my stake in coming weeks. I would be disappointed in the stock’s performance and reconsider my long position on a drop below $12, not accompanied by a major overall U.S. stock market decline. An overdue 10% or even 20% S&P 500 drop this summer could keep the quote in the $13-16 area. Otherwise, I am modeling a $20 quote in the autumn and $25 by next summer, on its way to $35 in early 2023.

Thanks for reading.