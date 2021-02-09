peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

SAIC Motor Corp. [SHA:600104] ("SAIC") is a Chinese state-owned automotive design and manufacturing company headquartered in Shanghai, with multinational operations. SAIC is the largest carmaker in China having sold 5.6 million vehicles in 2020 (down from 6.236 million in 2019) and has ranked first in China for the past 15 years. SAIC sold 390,000 vehicles overseas in 2020. In 2020, SAIC ranked 7th globally based on revenues among automakers. So far in Q1 2021 SAIC has exported 119,000 vehicles putting them track for a record export year.

SAIC sells under various brand names including Roewe, MG, R-series, Maxus, Yuejin, Wuling, Wagon, Yongyan, and Sunwin. SAIC also has JVs such as with General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen [Xetra:VOW] (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF).

As shown below, the SAIC stock price is near its 5-year low, the low point being in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 slowdown.

SAIC Motor Corp. [SHA:600104] - Price = CNY 19.73 as of writing

About SAIC Motor

As stated in the introduction, SAIC is the number one car seller in China. The majority of these are internal combustion engine vehicles, but SAIC is also in the top few Chinese electric vehicle [EV] manufacturers in China. Wikipedia gives a good history of SAIC here.

SAIC is a global top performer in electric car sales

In 2020, SAIC's sales of new energy vehicles [NEVs] (read EVs) increased 73.4% YoY reaching 320,000 sales, representing the fastest growth rate and highest sales figures in China. As of end April 2021, SAIC is global number 8 with 4% market share, and number 4 in China with 7% market share.

SAIC is part of the Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%). The JV ranks global number 2 with 9% market share. They are number 1 in China with 20% market share.

If we were to add SAIC with their 51% share of the Wuling JV, they would rank second for global electric car sales YTD in 2021, only behind Tesla (TSLA). Even more significant is that in April 2021 the Wuling MINI was the top selling electric car globally by a long way selling almost double that of the Tesla Model 3 (the YTD leader). This trend shows that, at least in China, the Wuling MINI is immensely popular. It sells for around US$5,000 so that helps explain the appeal. But it is also becoming a trend or cult car among China's young, who often accessorize their car. New versions including the MINI EV Cabrio at slightly higher prices are on the way (see pic below).

Top selling electric car models in April 2021 and YTD

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for April and YTD in 2021

The all-electric Wuling MINI has become a fashion item in China and was the global number 1 selling electric car in April 2021 by far.

SAIC's production facilities

SAIC has numerous production facilities in China, including sites in Chongqing, Liuzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Yantai. It also had an assembly plant in the United Kingdom, the Longbridge plant. It also has a plant in Chonburi, Thailand, and in Halol, India.

SAIC plans to electrify all their models by 2025.

SAIC's production facilities are mostly in China

SAIC's business segments

SAIC's main businesses include passenger and commercial vehicles, auto components, mobility and service, auto finance and global operations. In 2019 350,000 SAIC vehicles were sold overseas, showing the vast majority of their business is in China.

In 2018, SAIC's revenue breakup was as follows:

Sale of vehicles (74%)

Sale of automotive parts (19.4%)

Financial services (1.6%).

Note: China accounted for 95.9% of income.

My view is that SAIC will now begin to sell a lot more vehicles overseas, especially in the electric car space where they already have competitive advantages in terms of pricing. Consumers are changing to EVs and are looking for well priced options.

SAIC's electric car offerings

SAIC recently showed off their latest electric car offerings at the Shanghai Motor Show.

SAIC showcase of more than 160 vehicles, including more than 10 world premium debuts and 16 brands at the Shanghai Auto Show

SAIC's very affordable MG ZS all electric small SUV has been a big hit globally - 44.5kWh battery, 263km highway range

SAIC's MG Marvel R all electric mid-sized SUV has arrived in Europe with over 400km of range

SAIC's MG Marvel R luxury interior

SAIC's MG all-electric Cyberster roadster concept at the Shanghai Auto Show

You can view SAIC's full product range across multiple brands here. My view is that SAIC and its brands are now making a full range of attractive and affordable vehicles, migrating towards electric vehicles. I think their global expansion is likely to do very well as the MG car forums and various YouTube comments suggest.

2021 sales

SAIC's 2021 sales are off to a strong start achieving 1,142,410 units, up 68% YTD on 2020 figures, which were depressed by COVID-19.

Management and share register

As shown below, China state owns 71.2% of SAIC Motor.

Source: 4-traders

Valuation discussion

SAIC Motor has a current market cap of CNY 230b (~US$36b) and 4-traders shows zero debt. Net cash in 2021 is estimated at CNY 58.9b (US$9.2b).

By comparison Tesla has a market cap of US$588b, or 16x higher. BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) has a market cap of US$84b, or 2.3x higher. NIO Inc. (NIO) is US$71b and XPeng (XPEV) is at US$31b. It could be noted these competitors are all pure play EV companies with no legacy ICE business (except BYD which has a smaller ICE business), whereas SAIC Motor has a large legacy internal combustion engine [ICE] business.

Market cap comparison of SAIC compared to some key competitors

Market cap (US$ billion) Tesla (TSLA) 588 BYD Co (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) 84 NIO Inc. (NIO) 71 SAIC 36 XPeng (XPEV) 31

SAIC's 2021 PE is 8.9 and 2022 PE is 7.8. 2021 dividend yield is 4.38% and 2022 is 5.32%.

SAIC's current PE of 8.9 is about equal to the 10 year average

Net profit margins are forecast at 3.23% in 2021 and 3.44% in 2022. 2021 price to book value is 0.85x.

The chart below shows revenue, net income, and net profit margin are all forecast to improve in the years ahead.

4-traders shows an analyst's consensus price target of CNY 23.89, representing ~20% upside.

SAIC Motor financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders

Latest news

SAIC's JV with Wuling Motors unveiled a convertible model of its highly popular budget mini electric car at the Shanghai auto show in April 2021

Risks

Macroeconomic events may impact auto sales.

SAIC is a majority China state owned company and carries the risk of what the government decides to do with the company.

China incentives and subsidies can have a big impact on China auto sales, especially EV sales.

Auto production risks. The current semiconductor shortages could interrupt production. Stranded assets as SAIC moves from ICE to EVs.

Competition - China has a fiercely competitive auto market. There are many new EV start-ups. Global expansion may or may not succeed. SAIC has a low net profit margin making the stock vulnerable to any mistakes or sales slowdowns.

Management risks.

Business risks - Liquidity, currency, car industry risks (recalls, warranty obligations, litigation, etc.). SAIC has no debt and a huge cash buffer so looks well positioned for now.

The usual stock market risks (liquidity, dilution, sentiment, etc.).

Conclusion

SAIC Motor is already China's number 1 auto manufacturer with a wide variety of vehicles predominantly sold in China. Their business covers passenger and commercial vehicles, component sales, mobility & service, and auto finance. 2020 was a down year for SAIC and for most global auto manufacturers due to COVID-19. This means in 2021 we should see a strong recovery as sales rise to meet pent up demand.

What gets my interest is that SAIC is now having considerable success in electric vehicle sales and overseas sales. For example, SAIC's NEV sales surged 597% higher in the Jan-Feb 2021 period and SAIC's overseas sales rose 63.3% in Jan 2021. My view is that this is just the beginning as SAIC and their brands expand globally, especially by offering new EV buyers some very attractively priced options. Well valued electric vehicles will lead to much greater mass market adoption, and SAIC looks well positioned to capture this market.

Valuation looks very attractive after a recent price pullback close to the 5-year low experienced during COVID-19 in 2020. The 2022 PE of 7.8 and dividend yield of 5.32% are both very appealing.

Risks revolve around SAIC Motor being predominantly Chinese State owned, the low net profit margins, and the costs to move from ICE to EVs.

I rate SAIC Motor as a long term buy and hold due to their good valuation and strong outlook, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

As usual, all comments are welcome.