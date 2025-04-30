imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 7-June.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds (and baby bond) market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the first week of June.

Market Overview

The shortened first week of June did not disappoint, delivering decent returns across sectors. The median preferreds sector return so far in June was nearly as high as the entire month of May.

Source: Systematic Income

The recent stability in Treasury yields (10-year Note yield is around where it was at the end of February and 0.18% off the recent high) combined with the S&P 500 rising to a record high level has supported income assets from both sides. Telecom, Insurance and Bank preferreds sectors outperformed over the week.

As valuations tighten, the key allocation question of whether to allocate to individual preferreds vs. preferreds funds is becoming increasingly important for investor returns going forward. The attraction of holding preferreds through individual allocations rather than as funds (whether open-end or closed-end funds) has to do with two main issues. First, investors can pick and choose the precise risk/reward on offer - most CEFs and passive preferreds ETFs tend to skew in the higher-quality / financial sector direction which means that the actual yield (yield-to-call rather than stripped yield) enjoyed by investor capital is quite low - on the order of 2-3% on an unleveraged, pre-fee basis rather than the 4-7% distribution rates.

The second attraction of individual preferreds has to do with the investors' ability to tailor their interest rate risk profile. This can be helpful for investors who have a firm view on the path of interest rates across the curve as well as investors who don't have strong views but want to create diversification in their portfolios so they are not overly exposed to any single interest rate outcome.

Being able to pick and choose individual risk/reward, particularly for investors who are happy to take more risk than the typical fund holdings of BBB/BB rated financials with low single-digit yields-to-call combined with an ability to express a view on or hedging individual interest rate outcomes makes senior securities like individual preferreds and baby bonds very powerful in income portfolios.

Market Commentary

Redemptions keep hitting investor portfolios. Hercules Capital 2025 bonds (NYSE:HCXZ) and Associated Banc-Corp DEP SHS 1/40 C (ASB.PC) were called for redemption. Issuers continue to take advantage of the easy issuance environment to lower their interest cost. Though this is annoying for individual investors and their portfolios, the broader trend of lower interest coverage continues to improve company income statements (if not their balance sheets).

We have recently added the Blueknight Energy Partners LP Series A (BKEPP) to our Preferreds Tool. This is a K1 issuer with an asphalt terminalling network (they sold their energy business). The stock is non-callable and trading at an 8.8% stripped yield. The distribution coverage ratio is quite thin at 1.1 on all distributions. However, they have been buying back their preferreds and have deleveraged from 4.3x to 2.1x. The company registered positive net operating income in Q1 of $7.2m with the revenue mostly contracted out for several years - 18% is up for renewal in 2021 and the rest stretches to various dates up to 2027. The consensus appears to be for more infrastructure funding which should trickle down to the company's bottom line. Their revenue agreements appear to be indexed to CPI which is sensible in this environment especially. If the pattern of growing revenue continues and the company carries on buying back their (expensive) preferreds then the income statement will see improvement from both sides, resulting in decent coverage down the line. This is clearly not a widows and orphans trade but worth a look.

The Ready Capital 6.5% Series E (which absorbed the 3 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation preferreds) started trading under the temporary ticker (OTCPK:RCPPP). The Ready Capital preferreds have not stood out as being particularly interesting within the broader mREIT preferreds sector due to their relatively low yields and a chunk of non-agency holdings - on par with what are traditionally viewed as the strongest mREITs that also feature primarily agency-focused portfolios. Within the Ready Capital suite, the new preferred does look reasonably attractive at around a 6.2% yield-to-call as two other series are currently callable and trading above par (offering stripped yields of 8.59% and 7.60% at the risk of an immediate redemption, though a very marginal, if any call price risk). It is also worth noting that RCPPP is a fixed-rate security which is fairly unusual in the mREIT sector as recent issuance has been firmly in the fixed-to-float camp. A fixed-rate preferred with a long call protection period will be attractive to investors who think that the Fed will be on hold for longer than the market expects.

Takeaways and Stance

As discussed above we continue to find value in individual senior securities due to the ability of income investors to tailor not only their risk/reward and yield levels but also hedge the impact of specific interest rate outcomes on their portfolios. The key themes that remain attractive are pinned-to-par securities, which can remain locally resilient to rising rates while delivering higher-than-marker yields as well as securities featuring, what we call, a complexity premium which allows investors to earn an additional level of yield due to a less familiar structure. Finally, so long as the CEF market remains expensive in aggregate, senior securities will continue to provide an attractive alternative.