Wpadington/iStock via Getty Images

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NGMS) is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions globally that is incorporated in Luxembourg and headquartered in Israel. They have superior revenue growth (36 to 48%) in the past three years and ROE of 101% and 28% in the past two years, maintaining a 70% market share in the US market. Their key markets include the US, Canada and Europe, which are largely nascent and growing. With a high insider ownership of 29.6%, it ensures shareholder alignment. The high valuation and its relationship with its key partner are the key risks for this stock. Overall, we believe that NeoGames has the potential to become a multibagger.

Source: Company investor presentation

Methodology

We developed a quantitative model to rank all US small-cap stocks with market capitalization of between $200M and $2B, based on their 5-year average return on common equity (with a 30% weightage), 5-year average gross profit (29.5%), 5-year revenue CAGR (29.5%), along with other metrics such as levered free cash, EBITDA CAGR, quick ratio, interest coverage ratio, debt-to-equity, cash-to-total-capital ratio and non-free float shares. If you are interested to learn more about our methodology, quantitative model and approach, you can read more in our blog article on Search for Long Term Compounders - Our Methodology & Approach.

Source: Finbox, Libertus Research

The motivation for this quantitative scoring model was to uncover the next wave of businesses that exhibit potential in growing exponentially to be the next mid to large-cap stocks.

In our updated model for 2021, NGMS was ranked at #4 in a universe of more than 1,100 small-cap stocks in the NYSE and NASDAQ.

iLottery is a growing market with huge potential yet to be unlocked

The global lottery market, as indicated by NeoGames, is worth approximately $310 billion in gross sales in 2019, of which the US market alone is worth $82 billion. As represented by NeoGames, penetration of iLottery in the US remains very low at 2.7%, compared to a range of 30 to 50% seen in European countries. In the state of Michigan (case study cited by NeoGames), the CAGR of gross sales was 10.5% for the period of 2014 to 2020, at a penetration level of 39.1%. The growth potential for NeoGames in the US remains strong, added by the fact that it has achieved a market leadership of 70%.

The impact of digitalisation - due to increased internet access, increased ownership of mobile devices and improved entertainment experience - has left its mark on the lottery industry. Deregulation for lotteries and online gambling activities in the US, as well as consumers spending more time on smartphones seeking instant access to sources of entertainment, will continue to contribute to industry growth.

Source: Company investor presentation

Strong business model backed by high growth and profitability metrics, with more pathways to growth

The bulk of NeoGames’ revenue streams are generated from Turnkey Solutions (77%), which are royalties from turnkey contracts. Fee for Services, derived from the use of technology, development and other services, contribute 21%, while Games contribute 2%. In particular, turnkey solutions are usually long term, multi-year contracts which assure a steady stream of recurring revenue and provide incumbency advantage to NeoGames for subsequent rounds of bidding when the contracts are up for renewal.

Source: Company investor presentation

The YoY revenue growth at rates of 36% to 48% over the past four years support the investment thesis that there is strong growth potential, with 100% gross profit margins and EBITDA of 40-50% in the past two years. On a net income margin basis, NeoGames turned profitable from 2020. The numbers speak for themselves.

Source: Koyfin

There are many growth pathways that lie ahead for NeoGames. First, they can continue their existing market penetration and expansion strategies in the US, which would remain their bread-and-butter. Using their experience in Michigan, Virginia and New Hampshire, they have a winning playbook that they can replicate across states. Their market leadership and scale allow them to remain competitive even as other competitors attempt to take market share.

Second, NeoGames is launching new Game Studios to capitalise on the content expansion trend. The expanded offerings add to their iLottery solution, which today only contributes 2% to their revenue but offers an exciting revenue stream that could grow over time.

Third, NeoGames is expanding the scope of their existing contracts to expand to iGaming and online sports betting. They have demonstrated the ability to do so with Sazka (their largest European customer) and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

Finally, there is scope for geographical expansion outside of the US and Europe, as well as to pursue new products in online gaming and sports betting. However, we have not seen serious efforts by NeoGames in this area and would not weigh this considerably in our assessment of its valuation.

Overall, we find that NeoGames has many pathways to grow even as they build on their existing strengths and profitable business model. There is a lot of gas in the growth tank.

Healthy balance sheet for a growth company

Their financial success has translated into a healthy balance sheet. Strong cash flow generation has significantly reduced debt, as seen in the improving interest rate coverage and debt coverage profiles below. In their latest report, they hold $63.3M of cash and short term investments, with $11.2M of long term debt, which is highly respectable for a growth company. This gives them the financial backing to pursue growth on their own terms.

Source: Koyfin

High insider ownership of 29.6% ensures shareholder alignment

The Board of Directors and the management team collectively holds 29.6% of ownership. Barak Maralone holds 20.5% of ownership and Aharon Aran (5.1% of ownership) sit on the Board, and it gives us a higher level of confidence that they would act as owners.

Furthermore, the CEO, Moti Malul, holds 1.4% ownership and has risen through the ranks in the company since 2008, previously helming the position of Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. The management team has an average tenure of 5 years, which is sufficiently long in steering a small growth company as they scale into new markets.

Source: Annual Filing

Risks

Overvaluation is the primary risk as the stock is richly valued at P/E GAAP [TTM] of 157.21 and P/S [TTM] of 33.12. They are priced to perfection and must continue to generate profitability and growth to justify their valuation. Admittedly, this would be one of the most, if not the most expensive stock, that Libertus Research has decided to pay for. We are confident of the investment thesis in the growth potential of the iLottery market and NeoGames’ execution.

Second, NeoGames’ relationship with their key partner, Pollard, would potentially be a source of concern. They had teamed up with Pollard to set up a joint operation called NeoPollard Interactive (NPI). With regard to the risks associated, they are clearly spelt out in their annual filing:

We are dependent on Pollard with respect to our joint operation of the iLottery for the Michigan State Lottery. … We do not have a formal joint venture agreement or any other operating or shareholders’ agreement with Pollard with respect to NPI, through which we conduct a substantial amount of our business.

We believe that NeoGames has managed their relationship with Pollard well up to this time, but there can be no guarantee that such partnerships would continue to do well. Pollard is an incumbent in the lottery market and provided NPI with market access, while NeoGames supplied the technology. There is always the possibility of rupture in the relationship if either of the partners does not pull their weight. Nonetheless, we can only hope that better sense prevails because they are now the market leader in the space; their worst enemy are themselves. We will be paying close attention to their updates on NPI and partnership with Pollard, as any conflict would have a material impact on NeoGames.

Third, the risk of competition would increase from the likes of Scientific Games (SGMS) and IGT (IGT). Based on our research, the systems developed by NGMS are lighter and more flexible than IGT’s SGSM, with IGT’s system supposedly weaker. NGMS retains a technological advantage at this juncture given their focus on iLottery and depth of experience in developing iLottery systems. Nonetheless, it is an area we would keep track because stiff competition inevitably results in margin compression.

Valuation

As we have discussed in the valuation risk above, NeoGames is richly valued compared to its peers. However, we believe that their valuation is well justified given the fact that they have turned profitable and hold 70% of market leadership in the US. NeoGames’ profitability and operating efficiency is superior, with the highest revenue per employee and net income per employee.

Source: Seeking Alpha Customised Peer Comparison

Conclusion

NeoGames has demonstrated a track record of superior growth and profitability, maintaining a 70% market share in the US market. The growth and potential of the US iLottery market lie ahead of NeoGames. With multiple pathways to grow and a high insider ownership of 29.6%, this is a growth stock that would align well with shareholders’ interests. The high valuation and relationships with their key partners are the key risks for this stock, but on balance, we believe that NeoGames has the potential to become a multibagger. It is an exciting small cap growth stock that deserves a spot in a long term portfolio.