We last wrote about the Cato Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CATO) prior to its fourth quarter earnings numbers back in March when we stated that there was still upside potential in shares despite the significant gains which had been achieved since October of 2020. The reason for our bullishness at the time was the fact that management continued to execute on its cost-cutting strategies and inventory management. Despite the fact that sales and earnings obviously fell significantly in the company's latest fiscal year, green shoots in the company's financials were starting to let themselves known at the back-end of the year. Then in the recent first quarter of this present fiscal year (January to April Period), although comparing with a very rough comparable (due to lockdown-induced closures), sales increased by well over 100% to come in at $228.3 million. In fact, investors should be able to see the scale of Cato's recovery as sales in Q1 this year only came in down 7% compared to the recent quarter of calendar-2019 (pre-pandemic quarter).

The momentum which is clearly in play in Cato at present made itself known in the technicals as we can see below. We actually thought it would take some time to break out about this multi-year trend-line but Cato was having none of it. As we can see from the chart below, the recent rally which gained additional momentum in May resulted in shares breaking out above $15 a share with conviction. Although we may fall back to newly formed support in the near term, we maintain that shares at approximately $16.70 a share continue to represent a very attractive long-term buying opportunity here.

One way to see the attractiveness of Cato at present is through the trends of some of its key dividend metrics. Due to renewed momentum, management resumed the dividend with a quarterly payout of $0.11 per share. This means the forward yield comes in at approximately 2.7%. Although the pay-out may be only a third of what the firm used to payout every quarter ($0.33), the present dividend yield in this sector comes in at 1.55%. Suffice it to say, Cato's yield still trumps the industry average by some margin.

The momentum which we alluded to earlier can be clearly seen on the cash flow statement. Cato generated $45 million of operating cash flow in Q1 of which approximately $6 million was used on share buybacks with the majority of the balance being used for investment purposes. What was not used was added to cash on the balance sheet. To be able to report cash flow such as this less than 12 months after the pandemic-induced lockdowns is impressive to say the least. CEO John Cato Alluded to this on the recent earnings call.

'Our healthy cash position, no debt and actions taken to preserve capital contributed to Cato's ability to weather a year like 2020,' Mr. Cato said. 'And the hard work and dedication of our associates and the loyalty of our customers is allowing us to regain ground lost during 2020. Our priority, in addition to providing a safe shopping environment, is to provide fashion and outstanding customer service at a great value to our customers.'

This elevated cash flow number enabled management to buy back just under $6 million worth of shares in Q1 and $15 million worth of shares over the past four quarters. Again, to be able to bring down the float by this margin during a pandemic takes significant pressure off future payments of the dividend due to the reduced share count. When we take this trend into account along with the fact that cash has been growing significantly in recent quarters, there is little evidence that the dividend cannot continue to grow meaningfully here.

This brings us to the income statement where we see that there was only a difference of $2.4 million between the company's operating income and net income in the recent first quarter (Reported EBIT of $23.1 million and net profit of $20.7 million respectively). Net interest expense came in actually positive for the quarter ($0.7 million) due to the lack of any interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet. When a very high percentage of a company's EBIT can drop to the bottom line, it invariably means that it is much easier for the dividend to grow as long as earnings remain elevated.

The projected bottom line number for this year is obviously very difficult to predict for retailers in the current climate but recent trends in Cato's financials are clear to see. Suffice it to say, as long as sales can continue to produce sustained earnings and cash flow, then excess cash can be used to increase equity which essentially drives the earnings cycle once more. Over the past four quarters, $687 million of top-line sales produced $2 million of net profit and $85 million of operating cash flow. Suffice it to say, if these trends continue, it will be only a matter of time before earnings increase significantly especially considering how aggressively the float has been coming down of late.

Therefore, taking the above trends into account along with Cato's present valuation, we still see significant upside in this company despite the recent run-up in the share price. In the near term, as mentioned, we most likely will see shares dropping back to newly formed support before rallying higher once more. The recent reinstated dividend is easily affordable at this stage but investors are also indirectly getting paid from those increasing share buybacks through a rising EPS number. We look forward to continued coverage.