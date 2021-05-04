MarcPo/iStock via Getty Images

The recent acquisition announcement by privately-held Paper Excellence should come as little surprise to Domtar (NYSE:UFS) shareholders. The company has long been a potential takeout target, and the likelihood of a buyout moved even higher with the sale of the Personal Care business earlier this year and more recently, with UFS confirming it was in talks with Paper Excellence. UFS's underleveraged balance sheet and improving earnings profile into fiscal 2021 offer compelling reasons for a takeover by strategic and financial buyers, while for Paper Excellence, there are several avenues available to unlock synergies. With a dividend unlikely in the interim and shares trading in line with the offer price, I remain on the sidelines at current levels, as the acquisition looks likely to materialize.

A Closer Look at the Paper Excellence Offer

Paper Excellence, a British Columbia-headquartered manufacturer of pulp, printing & writing, packaging, and specialty paper, has recently agreed to acquire Domtar in an all-cash transaction for $55.50/share (implying a c. 37% premium to Domtar's pre-announcement closing price). Relative to the enterprise value of c. $3.0 billion, this implies a transaction multiple of 5-6x fiscal 2022 EBITDA, which screens reasonably. Notably, the implied purchase multiple is below comparable pre-synergy acquisition multiples from Packaging Corporation of America's (PKG) acquisition of Boise Paper at 6-7x EBITDA but slightly above International Paper's (IP) acquisition of Weyerhaeuser's fluff pulp business for c. 5x EBITDA.

Post-acquisition, Paper Excellence will continue to operate Domtar as a stand-alone business entity led by the existing management team. No funding details were disclosed, but it seems likely that Paper Excellence could also receive an equity infusion from private sources of capital such as APP and Sinar Mas Group (note Paper Excellence is a subsidiary of Sinar Mas) to reduce any debt burden. This should ease any potential financing hurdles created by Paper Excellence's recent acquisition spree, with the conglomerate in the midst of acquiring Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos for c. $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in H2 '21 but remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Pondering the Potential Strategic Implications

At first glance, Paper Excellence appears positioned to unlock considerable synergies from the deal -these include pricing benefits from a larger softwood pulp platform, along with fiber and transportation savings in Canada. Domtar's planned containerboard conversion tonnage should also provide a safer export outlet, which could prove to be another key positive. Recall Domtar's recent leadership hire (Murray Hewitt), which likely points toward conversion to containerboard at its Hawesville white paper mill. While Domtar has no confirmed customers yet for its containerboard conversion, it is coming online soon (likely in H2' 22) and should benefit from favorable ongoing market trends for corrugated demand.

A key question going forward is whether Paper Excellence will continue with Domtar's plans to convert up to four paper mills to containerboard. Assuming Paper Excellence does proceed with the projects that management has previously laid out, Domtar's product mix would shift considerably to 40/32/28 containerboard/pulp/white paper (from about 60/40 white paper/pulp). Total capacity will also rise substantially in the highest value grade containerboard, which should be positive for the earnings outlook. With Paper Excellence also likely benefiting from the securing of pulp feedstock for Asia Pulp & Paper's paper mill network, the acquisition adds a compelling cost/benefit.

Evaluating the Likelihood of Competing Bids

Even in the unlikely event that the Paper Excellence talks fail to materialize, Domtar could still be an attractive potential takeover target. Recall that earlier this year, Domtar had announced the sale of its Personal Care business to American Industrial Partners for c. $920 million in cash. Domtar has since redeployed the majority of the disposal proceeds into reducing outstanding term loan borrowings and its 2022 bonds, with the remainder going toward share repurchases. As a result, Domtar's balance sheet is much cleaner, with debt levels also low at c. 6% net debt-to-total capitalization. As such, a potential financial buyer has plenty of room to add leverage to the balance sheet to facilitate an accretive transaction.

However, a competing bid from US-listed packaging peers like International Paper, WestRock (WRK), and Packaging Corp of America (PKG) seems unlikely. The printing paper business is already in secular decline amid the shift toward electronic communication and appears set for future declines as well. On the flip side, the packaging industry is seeing secular growth on the back of e-commerce tailwinds. As such, without synergies, I suspect its packaging peers are likely to view a Domtar acquisition as dilutive to the valuation multiple and earnings growth outlook.

Final Take

Overall, with the valuation in line with comparable transactions and plenty of potential synergies to be unlocked (even though Domtar will continue to operate as a stand-alone business post-acquisition), I view the price as reasonable. While I would not rule out a competing bid from a strategic or financial buyer considering the underleveraged balance sheet, I see a low likelihood of a competing offer at present. As such, I expect Paper Excellence will complete the acquisition as planned in H2 '21 and, in the meantime, would suggest investors remain on the sidelines pending further clarity into the deal process.