Some months ago, I wrote about TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY), currently the major Italian Telco operator, and stressed how inexpensive its shares were.

Fast forward to the present time, very few things have changed: its shares have indeed appreciated by roughly 30%, but its equity has also increased by a similar amount (thanks in part to the revaluation of some assets, as allowed by an Italian law).

All in all, the investment thesis is still intact, because the company is making quick progress towards meeting its strategic targets, specifically the deleverage of its balance sheet and the return to a stable growth path, for both its top and bottom line.

Let's review in detail how things are going.

Debt Trajectory

TIM's critics (who are abundant, especially in Italy) like to always point the finger at the company's so-called "monster" debt.

Nevertheless, considering that the company operates in the telecommunication business, which requires large investments, but also generates large cash in-flows, its debt does not look very high, especially when compared to its European peers (see the picture below).

Companies EV/EBITDA Debt/Equity (Ex-Leases) Deutsche Telekom OTCQX:DTEGF) 7.1 2.5 Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) 6.9 2.5 Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) 8.2 0.9 Orange (NYSE:ORAN) 4.9 0.8 BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) 6.0 1.4 Average 6.6 1.6 TIM S.p.A. 6.4 0.8

Nevertheless, the company is showing clear progress in this area. In the last couple of years, the deleverage process has accelerated significantly.

It should be mentioned that the IFRS 16 standard, which TIM must comply with, requires the operational leases to be listed in a peculiar way in the balance sheet: they must be accounted for as liabilities and their counterpart are some right-of-use assets. In simple terms, it's as if a lease contract is artificially converted into a mortgage for accounting purposes.

However, from an investor's viewpoint, it is much better to ignore these figures in the balance sheet and, instead, consider the leases as operational costs (as they truly are) by subtracting them from the operating cash flow figure.

That means that the debt load is about €4.5B less and that the balance sheet's leverage must be reduced accordingly.

Additionally, Net Debt/EBITDA (after lease) is at 2.7x (it was 3.2x three years ago), a level which certainly does not raise any concern, as the average cost of debt is about 3.3% with an average maturity of seven years.

Overall, the Italian firm should be able to renew its outstanding debt with a lower interest in the years to come as the market recognizes its position of improved liquidity which will show a better leverage. Soon, there could be this virtuous cycle.

Long story short, TIM's debt load is no longer a critical issue for the company, like it was in the past.

Growth Trajectory and Intrinsic Value

Tim has quite a long history of anemic growth (or top line decline, to be more precise). Its revenue has declined by about 17% overall, during the last four fiscal years.

However, lately, the trend seems to have at least partially changed, as the Q1 results posted a flat number YoY under an organic comparison.

The mobile business performed the worst: it declined by 8.6% on a comparable basis. However, the mobile churn shrank to 3.8% in the quarter, the lowest figure in 14 years!

The management is counting on new growth brought by the ultra-broadband boost in the quarters to come. In fact, they are already registering net adds and the retail customer adoptions are set to improve, thanks to the European recovery fund and the increasing content offer on fiber, like soccer matches (starting from the second part of 2021).

TIM already announced a distribution agreement with DAZN (the incumbent owner of soccer rights for the Italian Serie A) to show the soccer content on the TIM's platform.

Speaking of which, it's worth mentioning that some competitors have already complained to the local authorities, claiming the deal breaks certain anti-trust rules. Frankly, these claims appear baseless. Nevertheless, the fact that competitors are worried provides the best evidence of the intrinsic importance of a deal that could be a game-changer in the Italian market.

EBITDA and, most of all, FCF after lease are on the correct growth path: FCF (after lease), in particular, grew by more than 50% YoY in Q1.

Another possible catalyst for the Italian firm is TIM Brazil, its fully owned, foreign branch. This division's revenues grew by 3% in Q1, while the EBITDA increased by 4.8%. TIM Brazil accounts for about 18% of the group's total sales, significant enough to have a positive (or negative) impact on the financials of the whole group.

All in all, TIM group's strategy of unlocking the value of the list of its terrific assets appears to be a winning one: after the successful spin-off of part of its proprietary fixed-line backbone (FiberCorp), the company is considering splitting up its data centers. It already spun off its tower business a few years ago and, in 2019, it merged Inwit (OTC:IFSUF), with Vodafone tower, to create the second-largest, independent operator in Europe.

The conditions are now favorable for the partial disposal of TIM's assets at a relatively high valuation, with the intent of reducing the debt load and shifting the focus on the main company's targets.

Another milestone, in this respect, would be the long-projected merge with Open Fiber, an Italian wholesale fiber infrastructure operator, which is, at the moment, TIM's only competitor (although much smaller) in the business of B2B-line leasing.

I already wrote about this opportunity in the past, underlining how senseless it is to duplicate fiber networks in certain areas and, instead, how a merge between the two Italian operators would make sense. Recently, there has been a significant change in Open Fiber's ownership, which gave the controlling stake of the company to the Italian state-owned holding Cassa Depositi & Prestiti (hereafter CDP). This should facilitate the deal, as the two companies (TIM and CDP) already signed a letter of intent last year.

CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Q1/2021 Conference Call:

"On AccessCo, i.e. the potential creation of a joint network, a single network, as has been called, the news is that Enel finally announced the disposal of 50% to Open Fiber, 40% to Macquarie and 10% to CDP. And CDP will end up owning 60% of the Company and the right to appoint the CEO. Single controlled shareholding definitely simplifies ongoing dialogue, and we look forward for this simplification."

It's also worth mentioning that TIM has been able to re-evaluate its fixed assets as provided for by Italian Law Decree 104/2020 (Art. 110).

That will allow the company to save almost €6B in taxes overall, because of the significant increase in amortizations and future intangible deductions.

Valuation and Risks

Considering the abundance of possible catalysts, the robust growing trend for the telecommunication sector in the quarters to come and an increasingly decentralized and internet-connected world, TIM's current price appears very cheap: price-to-book value at 0.37, price to sales at 0.6, and EV/EBITDA at 6.4 all speak of a company on the verge of bankruptcy, not one that manages to post a ROE of 25% at the time I'm writing this article.

Obviously, the debt load poses some risks ahead, and reaching TIM's targets could be far from easy, but, quite frankly, all the possible negativity appears already incorporated in the stock price at the moment.

Speaking of risks, it's not very clear if there is a political risk: Italy changed government a few months ago and, presently, the prime minister is former ECB President Mario Draghi, supported by a large political coalition. It's not yet known, for example, if the incumbent government supports the OF-Fiber Corp. merge. I have personally witnessed a lot of hatred against TIM from a section of the Italian establishment, but I honestly cannot understand the reason behind it. This fake news, for example, reported by a number of international sources, was initially spread by some Italian journalists. TIM promptly denounced the malicious attempt to the Italian relevant authorities: there are a number of people who show a strong opposition to the merge, that's for sure!

However, TIM is a big company, employing almost 60,000 people in Italy and which tends to significantly leverage its position in every political negotiation.

Bottom Line

In the next few years, telecommunication firms are set to significantly benefit from some clear trends, especially in Europe, where a significant part of the European post-pandemic recovery funds will be used to improve the connectivity within each country.

TIM S.p.A., currently being the predominant operator in Italy, will get a big chunk of the Italian funds. The company looks very inexpensive under a number of metrics, mainly because it has a long history of declining revenue and poor managerial execution.

However, since the new management took the helm, the business has turned around and the top line has finally stopped falling.

Additionally, the company has several potential catalysts that are clearly not priced in its market valuation.

Its debt load doesn't seem to be a source of major concern as it appears mostly in line with its European peers.

I am invested on this company through its preferred shares, listed on the Italian stock exchange: they offer a high dividend, of about 6% and a superior protection compared to the ordinary shares, as they carry the right to be paid back to shareholders at a price of €0.55 (the current price is €0.48) in the event that the company winds up.

The ordinary shares pay a more modest dividend too, with a safe payout ratio of about 20-25% of the FCF.

The company is not planning to convert its preferred shares at the moment, as this would change the current balance of voting shares, but this does not mean it will not happen in the future, with a premium added to the market price of the preferred shares.