The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for May 2021 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into June. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has an approximately one-month lagged impact on asset markets and is a useful investment forecasting tool.

The latest figures show that we can expect a weaker stock market performance in June given that we have both a nominal and rate of change decrease in the private domestic sector balance.

From the sectoral balances table above, we see that for May 2021, we have a positive nominal inflow of $205B+ into the private domestic sector but a negative change rate, -25%+, month over month. For markets, the change rate tends to be more important than the headline number.

The $205+ billion is made up of a $132+ billion injection of funds from the federal government, plus a robust $136+ billion of credit creation from commercial banks and less the -$62+ billion that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services (aka the trade deficit). The imported real goods and services did add to the capital stock and will lead to future productivity gains; after all, we are receiving real goods and services in return for dollar entries keyed into bank accounts by the Fed. Trading fiat for real objects. That is how you "win" at trade.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were still large in May but a 14% decrease from last month and last month was a 7% decrease from the month before. A trend to declining outflows is setting in.

While bank credit creation remained steady and solid at $136B+, as did the drawdown from the current account deficit, the federal government (currency sovereign) contribution was much less than last month due to the impact of the May federal tax payment.

The CBO made the following statement concerning the May 2021 budgetary result:

(Source: CBO)

The CBO report included a comment on the budget result for the year so far, as shown below.

(Source: CBO)

So-called tax "revenues" (the collection of federal tax for revenue is obsolete) were larger than expected. Federal taxes, from a sectoral accounting point of view, are a leakage of funds from the system and nothing for the private sector to celebrate. What this does show though is that the private sector is more profitable and incomes have risen because corporations and individuals are paying more tax while actual tax rates have remained the same. The way the system is set up more money is removed from circulation in good times than in bad, this might sound logical however it is a fallacy of composition. In good times of high business turnover, more money is required than less to sustain the rising levels of transactions, savings, and income.

The chart above is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. This is the fiscal flow tracker that he has created. ANG has added a new section at the bottom of the chart that highlights how the SPX responds to changes in the level of federal government spending. This is an example of the sort of information that is posted regularly in the chat forum for members.

While the SPX is a growth logarithm and gently climbs upwards the climb is a rising sawtooth pattern. The fiscal flows from the economy's largest fiscal agent, the federal government, as the currency sovereign, are largely responsible for the sawtooth pattern. We are in a phase of a downward sawtooth now due to the series of large federal tax payments in March, April, and June and also a winding down of federal expenditures as the various government departments come to the end of their fiscal year budget. The good news is that there is a respite now until September.

The chart shows the "tax take spikes" that removed money out of the private domestic sector balance causing markets to fall around those dates. This is an important theme as the large federal tax payment date on April 15th was pushed out to May 15th. Despite this adjustment, nearly $70B in tax was paid on the 15th of April in any case. In May a similar amount of tax was taken out. See the extract from the daily treasury statement below.

The bad news is that another large federal tax payment is due on June 15th and makes for a seasonal pattern of stock market weakness. The good news is that after the June federal tax payment there are no more large ones until September. In August, there are two treasury interest payments due that will put money into circulation and boost markets. Treasury interest payments boost markets more than federal tax payments sink them.

Federal taxes are generally paid by the working population and corporations while the treasury interest payment goes to rich people and institutions that hold treasuries. The treasury interest payment income would most likely be reinvested into more paper assets while the income and corporate tax extraction came out of bank deposits of workers and businesses that were not likely to buy paper assets with it.

At the Whitehouse, the draft Biden federal budget has been tabled. A copy of the draft summary table is shown below.

(Source 2022 President's Budget)

The broad plan is to spend over $6T and tax back $4.2T leaving the remaining $1.8T in the private sector as a surplus.

That big private domestic surplus injection from the currency sovereign is being calculated into future asset valuations right now and I bet the market takes off in combination with the end of covid and the related uncertainty and restrictions. The Biden infrastructure proposal would put more icing on the cake.

The Biden infrastructure proposal calls for $6 trillion in additional spending over the next decade, a plan that would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit each year. The budget proposal incorporates the American Jobs Plan, the American Families Plan, and the $4 trillion infrastructure.

Biden must get his budget and agenda past a dedicated conservative blocking action.

Conservatives: People seeking to conserve the status quo and power of the vested interests. In the 19th century they fought to preserve the legacy of feudalism by blocking parliamentary reform and its seeming evolution toward democratic socialism. In the United States, Republican Jim DeMint of South Carolina spelled out the conservative political strategy in a nutshell when he left the Senate to head the Koch-backed Heritage Foundation: “Obstruct, obstruct, obstruct” to stop so-called big government from enacting changes that would favor the 99 Percent. One could add “privatize, privatize, privatize” and “delay, delay, delay” to round out their political strategy. That is the spirit of conservatism through the ages. Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception . ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

Another conservative headwind is coming from the fact that in June, 23 States will stop accepting Federal money for the $300 enhanced unemployment payments. This stops the flow of fresh sovereign currency into the poorest population cohort where the saving coefficient is least and the consumption coefficient is highest. This is not positive for markets.

Another US Treasury-related topic coming up soon is the expiration of the suspension of the debt ceiling. This is the artificial limit that is placed on the creation of treasuries. The suspension is set to expire on the 31st of July 2021. Given the Congress and Senate and Presidency are in Democratic control it is unlikely that the debt limit suspension is not extended. Only a misguided inter-party "Tea Party" type dispute could cause a problem in this area. Self-wounding in politics is not an unknown phenomenon and if allowed to get out of hand offers investors a prime buy-the-dip opportunity.

Most likely there are enough funds in the Treasury General Account to get the federal government through until the next budget is approved in October together with a suspension or increased debt limit to cover the amount of the budget spend. It would make no sense to approve a budget and not allow the debt increase that comes with it. But stranger things have happened.

The Fed continues to QE at $120B per month and has left interest rates where they are. There is a meeting this month where more of the same is expected. The following chart shows the steady growth of the SOMA account and the overnight reverse REPO operations.

The banks have reached their supplementary reserve ratio limit and so are unable to buy treasuries in the normal way and so the Fed has opened up the overnight reverse repo (ON RRP) channel for them to park excess bank reserves in. This is a good example of how a self-imposed regulation (the SLR) has unforeseen impacts on other areas of operations. There is more detail on this subject in this excellent article from ANG.

The upshot of these central bank maneuvers is that there are fewer bank reserves available to banks with which to buy paper assets and so the value of paper assets falls until bank reserves are restored. The subject is covered in more depth in this comprehensive article from Robert P Balan.

The focus of central banks this last month is how better to tax corporations and set a minimum tax level in the belief that tax revenue funds the federal government. It was shown in 1946 by Fed Chair Beardsley Ruml that it does not and that taxes for revenues are obsolete and further that taxing corporations was one of the worst sorts of taxes as it removes the incentive for innovation and development from productive work.

Their efforts would have been better spent seeking to tax pollution out of existence instead of productive work.

Central banks are correct in the common view that inflation is and will be only transitory despite the mainstream media mantra that inflation such as that seen in the 1970s and in Zimbabwe are on the way. It takes a lot to go wrong to get excessive inflation or indeed hyperinflation.

“Hyperinflation: Nearly all hyperinflations have stemmed from trying to pay foreign-currency debts far beyond an economy’s ability to earn enough foreign exchange by exporting. (An exception is the case invoked by today’s budget-deficit scaremongers: Zimbabwe’s practice of simply printing domestic money without taxing it back.) John Stuart Mill explained in 1844 how paying foreign debt service (or military spending as occurred during Britain’s Napoleonic Wars) depreciates the currency. This makes imports more expensive and increases the debt burden as measured in gold or “hard currencies” against domestic currency. After World War I, Germany was obliged to pay reparations beyond its ability to export. The Reichsbank simply printed marks to sell on foreign exchange markets to obtain the dollars, sterling and other currencies needed to pay the Allies. The plunging exchange rate that ensued raised the price of imports, and hence domestic price levels. This phenomenon later became a chronic condition for Third World debtors, most notoriously in the hyperinflations of Chile and Argentina to pay for their trade deficits and ensuing foreign debt treadmill. The resulting currency depreciation invariably involves paying extractive foreign debt, not spending public money for domestic social programs or to increase employment. Hyperinflation can be stopped by new borrowing (as in the case of U.S. loans to German municipalities in the 1920s and Third World bond-buying in the 1970s), but the cure ultimately requires a Clean Slate to write down debts that exceed an economy’s ability to pay. That is what occurred in 1931 with the moratorium on German reparations and inter-ally debts, and again with Argentina’s default in 2002 and subsequent debt write-downs.” Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception . ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

Comparisons about the inflation of the 1970s also do not apply as that too was related to war.

...with the Oil War in October 1973. When Egypt and Syria attacked Israel, Arab countries embargoed oil exports to the United States, Holland and Denmark. Oil prices quadrupled, reflecting the pattern of food export prices earlier in 1972–73.

Hudson, Michael. Super Imperialism: The Origin and Fundamentals of U.S. World Dominance (p. 376). Pluto Press. Kindle Edition.

On the world stage, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets based on the flow of funds at the macro world level.

The chart comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his SA Marketplace service information for subscribers. Below is a more zoomed version of the chart above. These charts are live and available to subscribers as part of the market service.

The charts show that we are coming up to an important inflection point where the lagged effects of past central bank money creation begin rising steeply after troughing toward the end of June. This is good news and times roughly with the resumption of rising US seasonal fiscal flows and markets into the end of the year.

At present, we have some factors that point to less than stellar stock market performance in the near term up to about the end of June, and these are:

1. The lagged impact of the G5 money creation from the world response to the Covid crisis has peaked and is waning, and the reverse of this waning process on fiscal flows will not set in until at least the end of June which is not far away.

2. Seasonally, this is now a weak time for the US stock market, given the large federal taxation payments in April and May, and June. So we have a world macro trend coalescing with a US national trend. This points to flat to falling markets through summer. Federal outlays also tend to slow into the end of the financial year and only accelerate again after October when the new federal budget is passed by Congress. The good news is that the future budget could leave over $1.8T as a private domestic sector surplus and asset markets are pricing this in.

3. We could see a debt limit debacle in July when the debt limit suspension is re-tabled and may become a political football. It will be suspended or raised again; it is just a question of how long realities can be denied.

4. The last federal stimulus payment was most probably also the last and the times of large fiscal injections into the private domestic sector, and their associated boosting of the stock market, are over unless the new budget and infrastructure plan can come into force quickly to take their place. We have had two months of declining nominal and change rate flows into the private domestic sector already.

5. A buy the dip opportunity is forming after June once the G5 fiscal flows rise again and we are over the worst of the US national seasonal flows. The Covid crisis must start abating soon as well, even if only caused by more widespread vaccinations rather than a natural burnout of the virus.

6. On the bright side we have the potential to see a constructive big-spending Whitehouse budget and an infrastructure plan. If the banks can keep up the present rate of credit creation at over $100B per month we could see the creation of $1.2T of credit money to bolster the proposed $1.8T federal deficit to make a $3T add to aggregate demand.