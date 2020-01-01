martince2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The LowDown on Tender Offers

Recently I wrote two articles about "tender offers" for my Inside the Income Factory members, explaining how the "activists" and other institutional investors that typically force, instigate or otherwise persuade closed-end funds to initiate these offers are hoping most ordinary retail shareholders will ignore them or be confused or intimidated by all the fine print and fail to take advantage of them. The recently completed Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) tender offer is a good case study and clearly demonstrates how most of the benefit went to a small percentage of shareholders, leaving the fund and its remaining shareholders poorer as a result.

But let's take it from the top and review why tender offers happen to begin with, what they are intended to achieve, and what actually happens in most cases.

Closed-end funds typically sell at premiums or discounts to the underlying net asset value ("NAV") of the assets in the fund. In other words, a fund may hold $100 million of stocks, bonds or other assets, measured by the total market prices of those assets. That means in theory that you could go out and replicate the fund yourself by buying an identical portfolio of the assets that it holds. It also means that if the fund has 1,000,000 shares, that each share - in theory - is worth $100. (Since 100 million divided by 1 million equals $100 per share.) So again, in theory, you could liquidate the fund, sell all the assets, and pay each shareholder the NAV per share of $100. This assumes you could sell $100 million of assets without supply-and-demand and other market forces depressing the prices as you sold, leaving you with a discounted value per share.

Markets recognize these things, which is why the market price for many closed-end funds, especially those holding complex and/or less liquid assets, is sometimes less than the theoretical liquidation value (i.e. less than the fund's NAV per share).

But that's not the whole story, because funds often sell at premiums (i.e. more than the underlying NAV of the assets held in the fund). Why would they do that? In some cases it may reflect the market's perception of the professional expertise of the managers; for example, a long history of success in assembling portfolios and wringing above-average profits out of particularly complex asset classes, like high yield bonds, complex mortgage-backed securities, etc. It may also reflect a certain amount of "yield-chasing" by investors who pay more attention to a fund's current distribution yield than to its underlying valuation.

The point is, there are plenty of reasons why various closed-end funds end up sometimes selling at discounts or premiums, and indeed, the same funds often flip back and forth from discounts to premiums and back again over various market cycles. At a time like our current environment, when market prices across the board are at historically high levels and interest rates are low, more funds than usual have been bid up to premium or near-premium levels.

Discounts: Good Or Bad?

Discounts are not necessarily regarded in a negative way by long-term investors who see them (1) as a way to have more assets working for them than they originally had to pay for, and (2) as a way to continually reinvest and compound at a discounted price and above-average yield, thus acquiring even more assets to work for us that we don't have to pay full price for.

But discounts can also attract short term traders and "activists" who see them as an opportunity to buy up enough shares to influence/threaten management and essentially force a fund to make a "tender offer" to try to "close up the discount" by buying back some of its own shares at a higher price than what the shares are valued at in the market.

Paying some shareholders a higher price than their shares are worth on the market amounts to the fund essentially "making a gift" to the shareholders whose shares it purchases, in the amount of the difference between the price paid to the shareholder, and the actual market value of the shares.

This is perfectly legal under current securities laws, as long as all shareholders are given notice and have an equal opportunity to tender their shares (i.e. offer them for sale) to the fund pursuant to the tender offer.

If all the shareholders do, in fact, take advantage of the offer and sell their shares at the essentially "sweetheart" (i.e. above-market) price specified in the tender offer, then the benefits are evenly distributed among existing shareholders, and nobody is better off or worse off than anyone else.

But the activists and other large institutional investors that promote and push for tender offers know that won't happen, and in fact are counting on that not happening.

They expect that most closed-end fund shareholders are retail investors who ignore, don't read, or don't understand the fine print in tender offer announcements, and therefore don't participate. That leaves the 10% or 20% or whatever the total percentage of its own fund shares is specified to be purchased by the fund in the tender offer, available to be split among a smaller subset of shareholders who are savvy enough to offer their shares for purchase.

In other words, if the tender offer is for 10% of a fund's shares, and every shareholder tenders 100% of their shares, then the 10% limitation would kick in across the board equally, and every shareholder would have 10% of their shares purchased. But if only 50% of the shareholders tendered 100% of their shares, and the other 50% tendered zero, then the half of the shareholders who tendered all their shares would each end up selling 20% at the sweetheart tender price. (Obviously, that's because 20% of 50% of the fund's total shares would equal 10% of all the shares.) If only one-third of the shareholders tendered their shares for purchase, then they'd each get to sell 30% of their shares at the tender price, and so on. So the fewer shareholders participate, the higher percentage of their shares they get to sell, and the more the advantages of the tender offer are skewed to a small subset of shareholders.

In the above hypothetical case, 50% of the shareholders would be getting a big gift from the other 50% who didn't participate, since the fund would be poorer by the amount it overpaid for the 10% of its own shares it bought back, but the benefit of that overpayment would all go to the 50% of its shareholders who'd been savvy enough to tender their shares. The other 50% would see their pro rata share of the fund reduced by the cost to the fund of overpaying for its shares, but would not have received any offsetting benefit.

Bottom Line: If I see a fund doing a tender offer to purchase its own shares back at a price higher than its market price, especially if it appears to be doing it at strong urging or under pressure from a powerful activist or institutional investor group, other things being equal I'm going to jump on the bandwagon and participate. Even if I don't make as much money as the activists, because they may have gotten in weeks or months earlier at even bigger discount or better pricing than exist now, there is still a chance I can catch some of the upside, or at least protect myself from further downside. That's particularly true if I see myself as a long-term holder and want to still be in the fund after the dust settles from the tender offer.

Cautionary Note: I'm not an expert on this and the above is a very broad-brush overview. Every tender offer is different and some analysts and contributors here on Seeking Alpha are real experts at examining and modeling them, and coming up with much more sophisticated analysis than I'm capable of. (Especially our friend and fellow contributor @StanfordChemist, whose articles on recent tenders and rights offerings I recommend highly to those seeking additional insights into these topics.)

A quick look at the Voya Global Advantage Fund recent tender

IGA's recent tender is a good example of what can happen. On April 19 IGA announced it would do a tender offer for 10% of its shares at a price equal to 98% of its net asset value, to be determined as of May 25th. (This followed protracted negotiation with Saba Capital Management, a leading activist firm that had acquired almost 8% of IGA's shares.)

At the time of the announcement, IGA was selling at almost a 9% discount, or 91% of its NAV, so a price of 98% of its NAV would mean the fund was paying significantly more than the market price to buy its own shares. The market price on April 19 was $9.46 versus a NAV of $10.39, so a purchase at 98% of NAV, or $10.18, would represent a bonus of 72 cents per share above the market price.

The results were announced two weeks ago and support the idea that tender offers pay off for the activists and other institutional and retail investors savvy enough to line up with them. In this case, when the tender period expired IGA's Net Asset Value was $10.54, so the purchase price of 98% of NAV turned out to be $10.33. The market price that day was at an 8% discount, or $9.69, so the excess price the fund paid shareholders for their tendered shares (i.e. the premium above what it could have bought equivalent shares for in the open market) was $10.33 minus $9.69, or 64 cents per share (not quite the 72 cents per share it was a month earlier, but still awfully attractive.)

For those shareholders who tendered shares, the percentage of their tendered shares the fund purchased turned out to be just under 37%. Since 10% of the total fund was the limit, the fact that those who tendered were each able to sell almost 4 times that limit, means that only a little more than 25% of the eligible shares were tendered, and that most shareholders sat on their hands and didn't tender any shares at all.

Bottom Line: Good for some shareholders, bad for the rest

While this tender seems to have turned out well for the shareholders fortunate enough to have participated in it, it also demonstrates the point that tenders don't help most shareholders, since most shareholders don't participate in them.

The "silent majority" of IGA shareholders, who didn't know about or didn't understand what was at stake in this tender offer, subsidized the ones who participated. Is it fair that activist funds and other large institutions that sort of "piggyback" on their efforts go around and pick out funds to target, knowing full well that most small shareholders will not reap the benefits? Probably not.

In this case, the number of shares the fund purchased via the tender offer was 1,819,925. In each case, the fund paid 66 cents more to the tendering shareholder than the share was worth on the market. That's a total excess cost to the fund, and essentially a "gift" by the non-participating shareholders to the participating ones, of $1,164,752. Not to mention the cost of legal and administrative fees, management time, etc.

I don't want to get into a discussion here about the ethics of this, or whether the 1940 Investment Act should be strengthened to provide more small shareholder protections, better notice requirements, greater transparency, etc.

But it is essential that we all know enough about how these work so that we can protect our own interests. One of the features many of us like about the closed-end fund market is that it is idiosyncratic and inefficient enough to provide us with discounts and other pricing anomalies. We just have to be alert enough that we make these inefficiencies and anomalies work for us and not against us.