The power generation industry is nearing a pivot point, where governments around the world bringing laws and regulation into effect to eliminate GHG and pollutant generating coal-based power stations. With a massive 30 Giga Watts ("GW") of generation portfolio around the world, including 5 GW of coal-based generation, AES (NYSE:AES) is at the precipice of transforming itself while it tries to maintain its market dominance in terms of GW generated. How will it achieve this? Can AES do it is the question I am answering today. Superficial analysis doesn’t warrant a second thought on its capability but I delve into some deeper problems in AES’s balance sheet that might throw a wrench in the big engine that is AES.

Background

AES has a worldwide generation portfolio of 30 GW based on gas (29%), hydro energy (21%), coal (19%), wind (9%) fuel sources and the rest distributed between solar, energy storage and mixed hydrocarbons. 47% of their worldwide generating capacity is in South America where they have 12.3 GW of generation capacity based on hydro energy (48%), gas (17%) and coal (15%) as fuel source. In the US, AES has a generating capacity of around 7.7 GW with the major source of fuel being gas, accounting for 46% of the generated power, solar energy accounts for 25% and coal represents a meagre 12% of its US generation portfolio. Generating facilities in the rest of the world accounts for only 24% of AES’s total generating capacity which includes facilities in Panama, Mexico, Vietnam and India. The chart below gives a visual representation of the makeup of AES’s portfolio. Although coal is not the major source of fuel used, AES uses it to generate around 5 GW of power today.

For as long as a shareholder can worry, AES has always generated healthy shareholder returns in the past with an appropriate balance between share price return and dividend return. They have maintained a steadily increasing dividend return for the past 10 years. The chart below shows AES’s price/dividend returns for the past 3/5/10 years. As you can see, it would have been wise for anyone to invest in this company.

Not only from the standpoint of value, but AES has also maintained a strong growing dividend and promises to continue doing so.

AES has strong roots in the power/energy business. Considering the dependency of each and every country, developed or developing, on energy, it can be safely assumed that AES does not face much business risk. Energy is the blood of an economy. After agriculture, I’d consider it probably the most important industry for growth, even sustenance. However, nobody likes to be dependent on an industry and hence, governments intervene by means of regulations. AES is also subject to these regulations, which creates the first hurdle that is discussed later.

Transformation

AES has 3 GW of generating capacity in Chile based on coal as fuel source. The Chilean government has announced an initiative to phase out coal-based generation by 2040. AES put the 114MW Ventanas generating unit in the strategic reserve status in December 2020, which means that it can be switched on if required and will remain in this status till it is decommissioned. Similarly, Ventanas 2 (208 MW) is planned to be put as strategic reserve by August 2021. Similarly, AES has 524 MW of coal-based generation in Puerto Rico with a PPA contract till 2027. In 2019, Puerto Rico Public Energy policy was signed which requires to retire all coal-based generation by 2028.

Across the world, there is a strong push towards generating power using renewable sources of energy. In the first step, most countries are starting with eliminating coal-based generation, which generate harmful pollutants in addition to the GHGs. As mentioned by Andrés Gluski, President & CEO, AES is at the starting step of a huge transformation from being a power generation company to a carbon neutral power generation unit. However, this requires decommissioning around 5 GW of existing coal-based generation capabilities within the next decade and at the same time commissioning new renewable energy-based generation capabilities, firstly, to replace lost generating capability and, secondly, to keep up with the growing energy demands.

In their latest earning presentation, AES CEO talked about their pipeline of renewable energy projects amounting to 33GW of generation. Their current plan is to sign PPAs of 3-4 GW of renewable energy this year and accelerating to 4-5 GW by 2025 and growing thereafter. Clearly, the push towards transforming to renewable energy will require accelerating YoY capital expenditure.

The cash hurdle

The hurdle, as mentioned before, is cash, which almost always is. AES is very highly levered. It has close to $18.4 B of non-current debt on its balance sheet against an asset base of $32.8 B and cash balance (including short-term investments) of $ 2.4 B. To give you a scale of how much indebted AES is, each dollar of asset is bought with 48 cents of debt. This does not include other non-current liabilities of $5.1 B. The following table shows a layout of its debt profile. As you can see, majority of its debt is due after 2025. Usually, a long-term maturity is a good thing. However, in this case, as coal-based generation needs to be decommissioned and alternate renewable-energy based generating stations need to be built in replacement as well as to meet the additional demand growth, the majority cash requirement will be in the second half of the decade. Governments are taking action now and putting orders and laws to eliminate coal-based generation. But they have to give ample time to the companies to make plans for the future and hence, I believe, the renewable energy generation investment will be higher in the second half of this decade.

Going deeper into AES’s debt problem, I checked if AES will be able to payback all of its debt from internal cash generation. Its cash flow from operations averaged around $2.5 B in the past three years, dividends paid in 2020 were $381 M and capital expenditure averaged $2 B in the past three years. That leaves around $140 M for debt payback. At this rate, it will take AES close to 114 years to payback their debt from internally generated funds, while making the shareholders unhappy with no-growth in dividend payments. Although, this was a very crude analysis, I think it gives a good picture of the difficult situation AES is in. There is a possibility that AES could raise further debts from the capital markets and there will be some salvage value generated from decommissioning its coal-based generation plants. Given the current financial position of their balance sheet, that would mean raising capital at a higher interest rate. Thus, in any case, for AES to transform into a completely renewable energy-based generation company, it will have to raise more capital, which means more debt, which means more risk for the shareholder and drop in AES’s share prices.

Conclusion

AES’s multinational power generation presence is in the need of transformation, not because of strategic direction but because of the push for cleaner energy generation by governments across the world. This decade will require huge investments in building renewable energy based generating units in its portfolio, especially in the second half of the decade. Although, the management has presented this challenge as an opportunity for growth, I am sceptical about its effects on AES’s balance sheet. AES’s balance sheet is highly levered and raising capital further increases the risk for shareholders. Based on the current goals of the company, I can say that AES shares are not a buy at this moment for long term investors. It will remain as such till the management presents a credible plan to fund its transformation to a renewable energy producer. However, I also do not recommend a short on this yet, plainly because of the sheer size and diversity of the company. It is possible that AES will gain access to funds by leveraging its stable earnings in the supply driven industry of power generation.